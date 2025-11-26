Champions League highlights and round-up: Perfect Arsenal beat Bayern to go top, Kylian Mbappé scores four, Paris hit five, PSV win at Anfield

Arsenal beat Bayern München 3-1 to record their fifth league phase win of the campaign, a perfect record which leaves them top of the table after UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 and secures them at least a place in the knockout phase play-offs. Leading the individual scoring charts, meanwhile, is Kylian Mbappé after he struck all of Real Madrid's goals in their 4-3 win at Olympiacos.

Holders Paris went one better with five against Tottenham, while there were also eye-catching wins for PSV – at the expense of Liverpool – Sporting CP and Atalanta. We round up all the action.

Champions League highlights: Arsenal 3-1 Bayern München

The Gunners' winning league phase run continued as they inflicted a first defeat of the season on Bayern in all competitions.

Arsenal took the lead on 22 minutes, when Bukayo Saka's curling corner was nodded in by Jurriën Timber. Bayern drew level ten minutes later, Joshua Kimmich's long ball finding Serge Gnabry to set up 17-year-old Lennart Karl in front of goal.

Noni Madueke regained the hosts' lead with a close-range strike, before Gabriel Martinelli rounded Manuel Neuer and slotted into an open goal to wrap up the victory and book the hosts' place in the knockout phase.

Player of the Match: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Champions League highlights: Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid

Mbappé's four-goal haul – including the second-fastest treble in the competition's history – ensured Los Blancos sealed a narrow victory in Piraeus. The hosts led via Chiquinho's composed eighth-minute effort following a well-worked move, before Mbappé hit back with three strikes in the space of six minutes and 42 seconds just ahead of the half-hour mark.

Substitute Mehdi Taremi nodded in emphatically soon after the interval, with Vinícius Júnior's cutback affording Mbappé the opportunity to find the net once again from close range. Ayoub El Kaabi set up a tense finish with a glancing header, but the visitors held firm.

Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Champions League highlights: Paris 5-3 Tottenham

A Vitinha hat-trick helped Paris emerge victorious from a captivating encounter. Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani twice gave the north London side the lead, but two Vitinha stunners cancelled out those strikes.

Fabián Ruiz and Willian Pacho struck to earn Paris a two-goal advantage and, while Kolo Muani doubled his tally for the evening, a Vitinha penalty secured the points to make it four league phase wins from five for the reigning champions despite Lucas Hernández's late dismissal.

Player of the Match: Vitinha (Paris)

Champions League highlights: Liverpool 1-4 PSV

PSV claimed just a second victory in 15 visits to England and, in so doing, condemned Liverpool to a ninth defeat in their last 12 games in all competitions. This was a third successive three-goal loss for the Reds.

Ivan Perišić scored an early penalty after Virgil van Dijk handled in the penalty area but Dominik Szoboszlai levelled ten minutes later. The visitors responded in the second half, however, Guus Til's first Champions League strike added to by substitute Couhaib Driouech's late double.

Player of the Match: Couhaib Driouech (PSV)﻿

Champions League highlights: Atleti 2-1 Inter

José María Giménez's 93rd-minute header settled an end-to-end encounter in Madrid. Home No1 Juan Musso parried shots by Federico Dimarco and Hakan Çalhanoğlu either side of Julián Alvarez pouncing to hit the ninth-minute opener for Atleti.

After Nicolò Barella lobbed a shot against the crossbar for Inter early in the second half, Piotr Zieliński slotted in the equaliser in the 54th minute. Nerazzurri goalkeeper Yann Sommer denied Antoine Griezmann and Marc Pubill before Giménez emphatically decided proceedings from Griezmann's corner.

Player of the Match: José María Giménez (Atleti)

Champions League highlights: Sporting CP 3-0 Club Brugge

Sporting CP extended their 100% home record in the league phase (W3) with a clinical victory in Lisbon. Geny Catamo made both goals as the Lions took a 2-0 first-half lead, Geovany Quenda turning and finishing on 24 minutes before Luis Suárez chipped in seven minutes later from an excellent through ball.

Suárez almost extended the lead when he rounded Nordin Jackers after the break, but was denied by the post after Hugo Siquet recovered brilliantly to disrupt the shot. Sporting then found their third in the 69th minute, Francisco Trincão powering in from Geovany Quenda's cutback.

Player of the Match: Francisco Trincão (Sporting CP)

Champions League highlights: Frankfurt 0-3 Atalanta

Three goals in six second-half minutes guided Atalanta to a comfortable victory, with Ademola Lookman providing a goal and assist in an eye-catching individual performance.

Lookman opened the scoring on the hour before Éderson and Charles De Ketelaere ensured the visitors claimed maximum points to climb up the standings.

Player of the Match: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

Champions League highlights: Copenhagen 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Viktor Dadason became the youngest player to score in multiple matches in the Champions League proper as Copenhagen claimed their first win. The 17-year-old broke Lamine Yamal's record by heading the 26th-minute opener before Kairat's Yerkin Tapalov volleyed against the crossbar shortly after the restart.

Jordan Larsson's confident 59th-minute penalty and Robert's deflected strike 17 minutes from time put the hosts firmly in control, but Dastan Satpayev slotted in an 81st-minute reply and Olzhas Baibek's 90th-minute finish ensured a tense finale.

Player of the Match: Robert (Copenhagen)



Champions League highlights: Pafos 2-2 Monaco

Pafos twice came from behind to claim a draw in Limassol. Takumi Minamino put Monaco ahead after just five minutes following a clever Maghnes Akliouche through ball.

The hosts almost responded moments later only for Anderson's curling strike to smack the bar, before David Luiz nodded in emphatically from Mislav Oršić's corner. The visitors edged back ahead with the half-hour approaching, as Folarin Balogun pounced on a misplaced pass to fire in. Mohammed Salisu then deflected a rebound into his own net after Ivan Šunjić's header had hit the woodwork.

Player of the Match: Mohammed Salisu (Monaco)