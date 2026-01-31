UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 quarter-final Saturday round-up: France 3-1aet Ukraine, Armenia 0-3 Croatia

France and Croatia are through to Wednesday's UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 semi-finals.

Les Blues edged out Ukraine 4-1 thanks to Souheil Mouhoudine's extra-time hat-trick in Riga to set up an encounter with holders Portugal or Belgium. Wily Croatia proved too strong for Armenia in Kaunas and now play Spain or Italy; both remaining ties are on Sunday in Ljubljana, where the rest of the tournament is played.

Futsal EURO 2026 knockout bracket Quarter-finals Saturday 31 January

France 4-2 Ukraine (aet, Riga)

Armenia 0-3 Croatia (Kaunas) Sunday 1 February

Portugal vs Belgium (16:00, Ljubljana)

Spain vs Italy (19:30, Ljubljana) Semi-finals Wednesday 4 February

SF1: France vs Portugal / Belgium (17:00/20:30, Ljubljana)

SF2: Croatia vs Spain / Italy (17:00/20:30, Ljubljana) Third-place match Saturday 7 February

Defeated team SF1 vs Defeated team SF2 (16:00, Ljubljana) Final Saturday 7 February

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Ljubljana) In the knockout phase, the order of the two matches on each matchday will be confirmed once the qualified teams are known. All times CET

France 4-2 Ukraine (aet)

Francis Lokoka returned in goal for France and was tested more than once early on by Yevhenii Zhuk while Abdessamad Mohammed came close for Les Bleus as both sides created chances in a competitive contest. That pattern of play continued in the second half until France found a 25th-minute breakthrough, Mamadou Siragassy Touré embarking on a solo run up the left and later in the move setting up Amine Gueddoura to finish.

But just over two minutes later, Mohammed was sent off for handling the ball on the line and Yevhenii Zhuk put away the penalty to equalise. The end-to-end pattern continued for the rest of the 40 minutes but Ukraine got up to five fouls. That proved crucial early in extra time as France earned a ten-metre penalty, buried by Mouhoudine.

With seconds left in the first period, Mouhoudine made it 3-1 as his shot snuck past the otherwise excellent Oleksandr Sukhov and completed his hat-trick (to join Omar Rahou as six-goal finals top scorer) as France broke with the Ukraine goal unguarded. Ihor Korsun reduced arrears with a ten-metre penalty but, for the sixth time in the seven editions, Ukraine exit at the quarter-final stage.

Player of the Match: Souheil Mouhoudine (France)

Key stat: France were playing their first-ever Futsal EURO knockout game, and in only their second continental final tournament have matched the semi-final run they managed on their FIFA Futsal World Cup debut in 2024.

Raphaël Reynaud, France coach: "Ukraine have a strong team with a fantastic coach; they're a great futsal nation. They put us through a lot today, but we managed to come out on top. We worked hard for this victory. For the last three days the players have really switched into competition mode. Mouhoudine is a great leader and was key in bringing us this victory."

Oleksandr Kosenko, Ukraine coach: "We lost so congratulations to France for reaching the semi-finals. It was a really good match by both teams. In extra time we came up short. We could have also scored at the end of the second half, we didn’t and after we went 2-1 down we wanted to push but we conceded again and were beaten."

Francis Lokoka, France goalkeeper: "It’s an immense joy to reach the semi-finals of a big competition once again after the World Cup. I’m very proud of the whole team, who put in a lot of effort in defence. Every day we’re proud to represent France and wear the shirt, and there’s no plan of stopping in the semi-final!"

Yevhenii Zhuk, Ukraine goalscorer: "We could have reached the semi-finals, but unfortunately we lost. We did everything we could but our mistakes created this result. We knew we were capable of reaching the semi-finals but that’s life. I want to apologise to our fans and our families and thank the supporters who were with us the whole time."

Armenia 0-3 Croatia

Tournament debutants Armenia came into this fixture with high hopes after topping Group B, but Croatia started like a train and were ahead inside two minutes through David Mataja – they did not look back. Niko Vukmir soon added a second, and Mataja's second of the game before half-time left Armenia with a mountain to climb.

Ruben Nazaretyan's charges gamely sought a way back into it, but found Croatia goalkeeper Ante Piplica in irresistible form. Armenia played much of the second period with a flying keeper but could not find a way through, Vladimir Sanosyan coming closest when he crashed an effort against the bar. Franko Jelovčić nearly added a fourth late on, and though his long-range lob came back off the post, his side are through to a second ever semi-final.

Player of the Match: Ante Piplica (Croatia)

Key stat: Croatia kept their first ever clean sheet at a Futsal EURO in what is their seventh tournament.

Reaction to follow.