Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Moutinho: Who are Portugal's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary career has helped to raise the profile of Portuguese football in the 21st century, but none of his five UEFA Champions League titles were won with a club from his home nation. Benfica famously broke Spain's monopoly on the European Cup by beating Barcelona in the 1961 final and then Real Madrid in the 1962 decider, and Porto reminded the world of what Portuguese talent could do when they won the 1986/87 European Cup and the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Portuguese players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

183: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

120: Pepe (Porto, Real Madrid, Beşiktaş)

104: Bernardo Silva (Monaco, Manchester City)

103: Luís Figo (Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter)

86: Ricardo Carvalho (Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Monaco)

75: Deco (Porto, Barcelona, Chelsea)

67: Rúben Dias (Benfica, Manchester City)

66: João Moutinho (Sporting CP, Porto, Monaco, Braga)

64: Vítor Baía (Porto, Barcelona)﻿

64: José Bosingwa (Boavista, Porto, Chelsea)﻿

Top-scoring Portuguese players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

140: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

24: Luís Figo (Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter)

17: Bernardo Silva (Monaco, Manchester City)

13: Deco (Porto, Barcelona, Chelsea)

11: ﻿Raphaël Guerreiro (Dortmund, Bayern München)

10: ﻿João Félix (Benfica, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, AC Milan)

10:﻿ Ricardo Quaresma (Porto, Inter, Beşiktaş)

10: André Silva (Porto, Leipzig, Real Sociedad)

10: Rafa Silva (Benfica)﻿

10: Vitinha (Porto, Paris Saint-Germain)

Most appearances by Portuguese players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Luís Figo (right) with Raúl González in 2003 ©AFP/Getty Images

197: Cristiano Ronaldo (Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

176: João Moutinho (Sporting CP, Porto, Monaco, Wolves, Braga)

142: Luís Figo (Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter)

142: Pepe (Porto, Real Madrid, Beşiktaş)

137: Rui Patrício (Sporting CP, Wolves, Roma, Atalanta)

116: Ricardo Quaresma (Sporting CP, Barcelona, Porto, Inter, Beşiktaş)

116: Bernardo Silva (Monaco, Manchester City)

112: Nuno Morais (Chelsea, APOEL)

110: Rui Costa (Benfica, Fiorentina, AC Milan)

109: Simão (Sporting CP, Barcelona, Benfica, Atlético de Madrid, Beşiktaş)

Top-scoring Portuguese players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Eusébio with Benfica ©Getty Images

145: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

56: Eusébio (Benfica)

34: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP, Manchester United)

30: José Torres (Benfica, Vitória FC)

28: Luís Figo (Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter)

28: Nené (Benfica)﻿

27: Nuno Gomes (Boavista, Benfica, Fiorentina, Braga)﻿

26: Ricardo Horta (Braga)

25: Liedson (Sporting CP)

25: Rafa Silva (Braga, Benfica, Beşiktaş)

Notable firsts

Benfica celebrate their 1961 European Cup win ©Getty Images

First Portuguese side to reach/win a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final

Benfica 3-2 Barcelona (1960/61)

First Portuguese player to win the European Cup Winners' Cup

Mendonça (Atlético Madrid 3-0 Fiorentina, 1961/62 – replay)

First Portuguese side to win the European Cup Winners' Cup

Sporting CP 1-0 MTK Budapest (1963/64 – replay)

First Portuguese side to reach the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final

Anderlecht 2-1 agg Benfica (1982/83)

Highlights: Mourinho's Porto triumph in Seville

First Portuguese side to win the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League

Porto 3-2 aet Celtic (2002/03)

Portuguese players who have won the European Cup/UEFA Champions League the most times

5: Cristiano Ronaldo (2008 Manchester United, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 Real Madrid)

3: Pepe (2014, 2016, 2017 Real Madrid)

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, Finalissima, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup