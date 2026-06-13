Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, John McGinn: Who are Scotland's top UEFA Champions League performers?

﻿Celtic's 'Lisbon Lions' conquered Europe in 1967, Rangers won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1972, while Scottish players and managers have brought success to plenty of clubs in England and beyond. More recently, Andy Robertson was a UEFA Champions League winner in 2018/19 while John McGinn is preparing to return to the competition after winning the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League with Aston Villa.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Scottish players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

66: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

62: Darren Fletcher (Man United)

34: Scott Brown (Celtic)

30: James Forrest (Celtic)

30: Scott McTominay (Man United, Napoli)

27: Callum McGregor (Celtic)

26: Barry Ferguson (Rangers)

23: Allan McGregor (Rangers)

23: Stephen McManus (Celtic)

20: Andy Goram (Rangers)

20: Paul Lambert (Dortmund, Celtic)

20: Kenny Miller (Rangers, Celtic)

20: Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Ally McCoist (front, in blue) scores a Champions League goal for Rangers in 1992 Popperfoto via Getty Images

Top-scoring Scottish players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

5: Ian Durrant (Rangers)﻿

5: ﻿Scott McTominay (Man United, Napoli)

5: ﻿Kenny Miller (Rangers, Celtic)

4: Ally McCoist (Rangers)

3: Darren Fletcher (Man United)

3: Richard Gough (Dundee United, Rangers)

3: John McGinn (Aston Villa)

2: Charlie Adam (Rangers)﻿

2: Ian Ferguson (Rangers)﻿

2: Dominic Matteo (Leeds)

2: ﻿Gary McAllister (Leeds, Liverpool)

2: ﻿Lee McCulloch (Rangers)

2: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)﻿

2: Barry Robson (Celtic)

Liverpool's Kenny Dalglish wakes up with the European Cup in 1978 Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Most appearances by Scottish players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

138: Scott Brown (Hibernian, Celtic, Aberdeen)

123: James Forrest (Celtic)

116: Callum McGregor (Celtic)

113: Allan McGregor (Rangers, Hull)

93: Craig Gordon (Hearts, Celtic)

82: Barry Ferguson (Rangers)

81: Kenny Dalglish (Celtic, Liverpool)

78: Kieran Tierney (Celtic, Arsenal, Real Sociedad)

77: David Narey (Dundee United)

71: Ryan Jack (Aberdeen, Rangers)

71: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

John Wark celebrates Ipswich's 1981 UEFA Cup final win ©Getty Images

Top-scoring Scottish players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

23: John Wark (Ipswich, Liverpool)

21: Alan Gilzean (Dundee, Tottenham)﻿

21: ﻿Ally McCoist (Rangers, Kilmarnock)

20: Kenny Dalglish (Celtic, Liverpool)

20: Denis Law (Man United)

18: Mark McGhee (Aberdeen, Hamburg, Celtic)

16: Jimmy Johnstone (Celtic)

15: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic)

15: Robbie Winters (Dundee United, Aberdeen, Brann)

14: James Forrest (Celtic)

14: Bobby Lennox (Celtic)

14: Ralph Milne (Dundee United)

Notable firsts

First Scotsmen to play in a UEFA club competition final

Billy Ritchie, Bobby Shearer, Bill Paterson, Harold Davis, Eric Caldow, Jim Baxter, Davie Wilson, Ian McMillan, Bobby Hume, Ralph Brand, Alex Scott (Rangers 1-4agg Fiorentina, 1961 European Cup Winners' Cup)

First Scotsman to win in a UEFA club competition final

Bill Brown (Tottenham 5-1 Atlético Madrid, 1963 European Cup Winners' Cup)

First Scotsmen to win in a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final

Ronnie Simpson, Jim Craig, Billy McNeill, John Clark, Tommy Gemmell, Bobby Murdoch, Bertie Auld, Jimmy Johnstone, Willie Wallace, Stevie Chalmers, Bobby Lennox (Celtic 2-1 Inter Milan, 1967)

Highlights: Celtic's 1967 Lisbon Lions

First Scotsman to win in a UEFA Champions League final

Paul Lambert (Dortmund 3-1 Juventus, 1997)

First Scotsman to win in a UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final

Alan Gilzean (Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3agg Tottenham, 1972)

First Scottish team to win the European Cup Winners' Cup

Rangers 3-2 Dinamo Moskva (1972)

First Scottish manager to win the UEFA Conference League

David Moyes (Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham, 2023)

Rangers after winning the Cup Winners' Cup in 1972 Getty Images

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup