Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić, Ivan Rakitić, Mislav Oršić: Who are Croatia's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Croatia became a UEFA member nation in 1993, two years after the break-up of the former Yugoslavia, but Croatian players and clubs had long been a presence in UEFA club competitions. The nation's top players, meanwhile, have graced the biggest stages with the most successful sides, Luka Modrić notably winning the UEFA Champions League six times with Real Madrid.

Last updated 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Croatian players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

142: Luka Modrić (Tottenham, Real Madrid)

97: Ivan Rakitić (Schalke, Barcelona, Sevilla)

78: Mateo Kovačić (GNK Dinamo, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City)

63: Darijo Srna (Shakhtar)

60: Mario Mandžukić (Bayern München, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus)

60: Ivan Perišić (Dortmund, Inter, Bayern München, Tottenham, PSV Eindhoven)

50: Robert Kovač (Leverkusen, Bayern München, Juventus)

44: Mario Pašalić (Spartak Moskva, Atalanta)

43: Dejan Lovren (Lyon, Liverpool, Zenit)

40: Marcelo Brozović (GNK Dinamo, Inter)﻿

40: Boris Živković (Leverkusen, Stuttgart)

Top-scoring Croatian players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

The prolific Mario Mandžukić ©Getty Images

21: Mario Mandžukić (Bayern München, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus) ﻿

11: Alen Bokšić (Marseille, Juventus, Lazio)

10: Mario Pašalić (Spartak Moskva, Atalanta)

10: Ivan Rakitić (Schalke, Barcelona, Sevilla)﻿

10: Ivica Olić (CSKA Moskva, Bayern München)

9: Luka Modrić (Tottenham, Real Madrid)

9: Ivan Perišić (Dortmund, Inter, Bayern München, Tottenham, PSV Eindhoven)

9: Dado Pršo (Monaco, Rangers)

8: Eduardo (Arsenal, Shakhtar)

8: Mislav Oršić (GNK Dinamo, Pafos)

Most appearances by Croatian players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Shakhtar stalwart Darijo Srna ©AFP/Getty Images

173: Luka Modrić (GNK Dinamo, Tottenham, Real Madrid)

152: Ivan Rakitić (Basel, Schalke, Sevilla, Barcelona, Hajduk Split)

146: Darijo Srna (Hajduk Split, Shakhtar)

114: Mateo Kovačić (GNK Dinamo, Inter, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City)

102: Domagoj Vida (Leverkusen, GNK Dinamo, Dynamo Kyiv, Beşiktaş, AEK Athens)

97: Ivan Perišić (Club Brugge, Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Inter, Bayern München, Tottenham, Hadjuk Split, PSV Eindhoven)

95: Mario Mandžukić (NK Zagreb, GNK Dinamo, Bayern München, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan)

95: Ognjen Vukojević (Slaven Koprivnica, GNK Dinamo, Dynamo Kyiv, Austria Wien)

93: Dominik Livaković (GNK Dinamo, Fenerbahçe)

91: Mislav Oršić (GNK Dinamo, Trabzonspor, Pafos)

Top-scoring Croatian players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Mladen Petrić with Panathinaikos ©Getty Images

32: Mario Mandžukić (NK Zagreb, GNK Dinamo, Bayern München, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, Milan)

32: Mislav Oršić (GNK Dinamo, Trabzonspor, Pafos)﻿

28: Bruno Petković (GNK Dinamo)﻿

27: Mladen Petrić (Grasshoppers, Basel, Hamburg, Panathinaikos)

26: Ivica Olić (GNK Dinamo, CSKA Moskva, Hamburg, Bayern München, Wolfsburg)

25: Zlatko Vujović (Hajduk Split, Bordeaux, Paris)﻿

23: Marin Tomasov (Hajduk Split, Rijeka, Astana)

21: Eduardo (GNK Dinamo, Arsenal, Shakhtar, Legia Warszawa)

17: Boško Balaban (Rijeka, GNK Dinamo, Aston Villa, Club Brugge)

17: Miljenko Mumlek (Varaždin, GNK Dinamo, Standard Liège)

Notable firsts

Robert Prosinečki with the trophy in 1991 ©Bob Thomas/Getty Images

First Croatian player to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League

Robert Prosinečki (Crvena Zvezda 0-0 Marseille, aet, Crvena Zvezda win 5-3 on penalties, 1990/91﻿)



First Croatian to appear in a UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final win

Mladen Ramljak (Tottenham Hotspur 2-4 agg Feyenoord, 1973/74)



Only Croatian club to win the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (non-UEFA affiliated predecessor of the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League)

Dinamo Zagreb (1966/67)



First Croatian to score in a UEFA Champions League final

Mario Mandžukić (Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern München, 2012/13)

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup