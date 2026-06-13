Manuel Neuer, İlkay Gündoğan, Thomas Müller, Mario Götze: Who are Germany's top UEFA Champions League performers?
Saturday, June 13, 2026
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Which German players have the most appearances and goals in Europe's leading club competition?
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Bundesliga sides are a major presence in Europe's top club competitions, with Bayern notably winning the top prize in continental club football six times, most recently in 2019/20. Eintracht Frankfurt were losing finalists in 1960, but it was not until the 1970s that German clubs became a major force in the European Cup, Bayern winning three finals in a row from 1974 to 1976. Hamburg (1983) and Dortmund (1997) have taken the top prize since.
Last updated: 30/05/2026
Most appearances by German players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
163: Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
161: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern München)
151: Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid)
115: İlkay Gündoğan (Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona, Galatasaray)
112: Philipp Lahm (Bayern München, Stuttgart)
109: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)
103: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)
95: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern München, Manchester United)
93: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern München, Chelsea)
90: Mats Hummels (Dortmund, Bayern München)
Top-scoring German players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
57: Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
26: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern München)
24: Marco Reus (Dortmund)
23: Leroy Sané (Schalke, Man City, Bayern München, Galatasaray)
18: Serge Gnabry (Arsenal, Bayern München)
17: Timo Werner (Leipzig, Chelsea)
16: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern München, Chelsea)
16: Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg, Dortmund)
15: Kai Havertz (Leverkusen, Chelsea, Arsenal)
14: Miroslav Klose (Bremen, Bayern München)
Most appearances by German players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
170: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern München)
167: Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
164: Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid)
142: Oliver Kahn (Karlsruhe, Bayern München)
131: Philipp Lahm (Bayern München, Stuttgart)
130: Jérôme Boateng (Hamburg, Manchester City, Bayern München, Lyon, LASK)
128: Mario Götze (Dortmund, Bayern München, PSV Eindhoven, Eintracht Frankfurt)
125: İlkay Gündoğan (Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona, Galatasaray)
125: Frank Rost (Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)
120: Mats Hummels (Dortmund, Bayern München, Roma)
Top-scoring German players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
62: Gerd Müller (Bayern München)
57: Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
45: Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)
43: Ulf Kirsten (Dynamo Dresden, Leverkusen)
42: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern München, Fiorentina, Beşiktaş)
39: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern München, Inter, Servette)
38: Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)
33: Marco Reus (Dortmund)
31: Miroslav Klose (Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Bayern München, Lazio)
29: Klaus Allofs (Fortuna Düsseldorf, Köln, Marseille, Bremen)
Key facts
Most successful European club: Bayern (6 European Cup wins)
First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Rot-Weiss Essen (first round, 1955/56)
First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (1973/74)
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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup