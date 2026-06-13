Manuel Neuer, İlkay Gündoğan, Thomas Müller, Mario Götze: Who are Germany's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Bundesliga sides are a major presence in Europe's top club competitions, with Bayern notably winning the top prize in continental club football six times, most recently in 2019/20. Eintracht Frankfurt were losing finalists in 1960, but it was not until the 1970s that German clubs became a major force in the European Cup, Bayern winning three finals in a row from 1974 to 1976. Hamburg (1983) and Dortmund (1997) have taken the top prize since.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by German players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

163: Thomas Müller (Bayern München)

161: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern München)

151: Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid)

115: İlkay Gündoğan (Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona, Galatasaray)

112: Philipp Lahm (Bayern München, Stuttgart)

109: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)

103: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)

95: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern München, Manchester United)

93: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern München, Chelsea)

90: Mats Hummels (Dortmund, Bayern München)

Top-scoring German players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Watch five great Thomas Müller goals

57: Thomas Müller (Bayern München)

26: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern München)

24: Marco Reus (Dortmund)

23: Leroy Sané (Schalke, Man City, Bayern München, Galatasaray)

18: Serge Gnabry (Arsenal, Bayern München)

17: Timo Werner (Leipzig, Chelsea)

16: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern München, Chelsea)

16: Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg, Dortmund)

15: Kai Havertz (Leverkusen, Chelsea, Arsenal)

14: Miroslav Klose (Bremen, Bayern München)

Most appearances by German players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Great Manuel Neuer Champions League saves

170: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern München)

167: Thomas Müller (Bayern München)

164: Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid)

142: Oliver Kahn (Karlsruhe, Bayern München)

131: Philipp Lahm (Bayern München, Stuttgart)

130: Jérôme Boateng (Hamburg, Manchester City, Bayern München, Lyon, LASK)

128: Mario Götze (Dortmund, Bayern München, PSV Eindhoven, Eintracht Frankfurt)

125: İlkay Gündoğan (Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona, Galatasaray)﻿

125: ﻿Frank Rost (Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)

120: Mats Hummels (Dortmund, Bayern München, Roma)

Top-scoring German players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Gerd Müller's European Cup final goals

62: Gerd Müller (Bayern München)

57: Thomas Müller (Bayern München)

45: Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)

43: Ulf Kirsten (Dynamo Dresden, Leverkusen)

42: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern München, Fiorentina, Beşiktaş)

39: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern München, Inter, Servette)

38: Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)

33: Marco Reus (Dortmund)

31: Miroslav Klose (Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Bayern München, Lazio)

29: Klaus Allofs (Fortuna Düsseldorf, Köln, Marseille, Bremen)

Key facts

Bayern's hat-trick of European Cup wins 1974–76

Most successful European club: Bayern (6 European Cup wins)

First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Rot-Weiss Essen (first round, 1955/56)

First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (1973/74)

More like this?

Argentina's top Champions League performers

Belgium's top Champions League performers

Brazil's top Champions League performers

Croatia's top Champions League performers

Denmark's top Champions League performers

﻿England's top Champions League performers

France's top Champions League performers

Germany's top Champions League performers

Italy's top Champions League performers

Netherlands' top Champions League performers

Poland's top Champions League performers

Portugal's top Champions League performers

Serbia's top Champions League performers

Spain's top Champions League performers

﻿Switzerland's top Champions League performers

Türkiye's top Champions League performers

USA's top Champions League performers

Wales' top Champions League performers

Africa's top Champions League performers

Asia's top Champions League performers

Australia/New Zealand's top Champions League performers

Central and North America's top Champions League performers

South America's top Champions League performers

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup