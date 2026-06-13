Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji, Granit Xhaka, ﻿Xherdan Shaqiri: Who are Switzerland's top Champions League performers?

Basel and Young Boys have flown the flag for Switzerland in the UEFA Champions League in the 21st century, but Swiss players' European triumphs have largely come after moving abroad. Stéphane Chapuisat and Ciriaco Sforza enjoyed success with German sides in the 1990s and 2000s, while Manuel Akanji tasted Champions League glory with Manchester City in 2023.

Last updated 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Swiss players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

69: Yann Sommer (Basel, Mönchengladbach, Bayern München, Inter)

66: Manuel Akanji (Basel, Dortmund, Manchester City, Inter)

52: Johann Vogel (Grasshoppers, PSV Eindhoven, AC Milan)

45: Gregor Kobel (Dortmund)﻿

36: Stephan Lichtsteiner (Lille, Juventus)﻿

36: ﻿Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel, Bayern München, Liverpool)

35: Patrick Müller (Lyon)

33: Roman Bürki (Dortmund)

32: Granit Xhaka (Basel, Mönchengladbach, Arsenal, Leverkusen)

30: Breel Embolo (Basel, Schalke, Mönchengladbach, Monaco)

Top-scoring Swiss players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Kübilay Türkyilmaz in action for Grasshoppers in 1996 ©Getty Images

8: Alexander Frei (Basel)

7: Stéphane Chapuisat (Dortmund)

7: Kübilay Türkyilmaz (Galatasaray, Grasshoppers)

6: Noah Okafor (Salzburg, AC Milan)

5: Eren Derdiyok (Basel, Leverkusen, Galatasaray)

5: Admir Mehmedi (Zürich, Dynamo Kyiv, Leverkusen)

4: Marco Streller (Basel)

4: Breel Embolo (Basel, Schalke, Mönchengladbach, Monaco)

4: Fabian Frei (Basel)

4: Haris Seferović (Real Sociedad, Benfica)

4: Dimitri Oberlin (Basel)

Most appearances by Swiss players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Basel stalwart Fabian Frei ©AFP/Getty Images

124: Yann Sommer (Vaduz, Basel, Mönchengladbach, Bayern München, Inter)

115: Fabian Frei (Basel, Mainz)

101: Granit Xhaka (Basel, Mönchengladbach, Arsenal, Leverkusen)

100: Valentin Stocker (Basel, Hertha)

91: Pascal Zuberbühler (Grasshoppers, Basel, Leverkusen)

81: Johann Vogel (Grasshoppers, PSV Eindhoven, AC Milan)

80: Benjamin Huggel (Basel, Frankfurt)

73: Marco Streller (Basel, Stuttgart)

70: Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel, Bayern München, Inter, Liverpool, Lyon)

69: Manuel Akanji (Basel, Dortmund, Manchester City, Inter)

69: David Degen (Basel, Young Boys)

Top-scoring Swiss players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Alexander Frei celebrates a Champions League goal for Basel in 2010 ©Getty Images

32: Alexander Frei (Luzern, Servette, Rennes, Dortmund, Basel)

25: Stéphane Chapuisat (Lausanne, Dortmund, Grasshoppers, Young Boys)

24: Marco Streller (Basel, Stuttgart)

18: Valentin Stocker (Basel, Hertha)

18: Hakan Yakin (Basel, Grasshoppers, St. Gallen, Luzern, Young Boys)

17: Claudio Sulser (Grasshoppers)

17: Kübilay Türkyilmaz (Bologna, Galatasaray, Grasshoppers)

16: Raimondo Ponte (Grasshoppers, Nottingham Forest, Bastia)

14: Jean-Paul Brigger (Sion, Servette)

13: Fabian Frei (Basel, Mainz)

13: Admir Mehmedi (Zürich, Dynamo Kyiv, Freiburg, Leverkusen, Wolfsburg)

Notable firsts

Stéphane Chapuisat with the Champions League trophy in 1997 ©Bob Thomas/Getty Images

First Swiss player to appear in a European Cup Winners' Cup final

René Botteron (Barcelona 2-1 Standard Liège, 1981/82﻿)

First Swiss player to appear in a UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final

Stéphane Chapuisat (Dortmund 1-6 agg Juventus, 1992/93﻿)

First Swiss player to win the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League

Ciriaco Sforza (Bayern 5-1 agg Bordeaux, 1995/96﻿)

First Swiss player to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League

Stéphane Chapuisat (Dortmund 3-1 Juventus, 1996/97﻿)

No Swiss players ever appeared in a European Cup Winners' Cup final win, though Guerino Gottardi was an unused substitute as Lazio beat Mallorca 2-1 in the 1999 final.

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup