Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Champions League Matchday 2 possible line-ups and team news

Monday, September 30, 2024

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 2 line-ups.

Erling Haaland and Rúben Dias train ahead of Man City's trip to Slovan Bratislava
Erling Haaland and Rúben Dias train ahead of Man City's trip to Slovan Bratislava AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League league phase games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Play Fantasy Football

Tuesday 1 October

Salzburg vs Brest

Salzburg: Blaswich; Dedić, Blank, Piątkowski, Morgalla; Bidstrup, Bajcetic, Clark; Gloukh, Nene, Daghim
Out: Fernando (thigh), Guindo (metatarsal), Kawamura (knee), Kjærgaard (ankle), Terzić (thigh)﻿
Doubtful: ﻿Baidoo (calf)﻿﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Brest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Amavi; Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti; Faivre, Ajorque, Sima
Out: Lees-Melou (fibula)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Stuttgart vs Sparta Praha

Stuttgart: Nübel; Stenzel, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Millot, Karazor, Stiller, Leweling; Undav, Demirović
Out: Vagnoman (knock), Zagadou (knee)
Doubtful: Stergiou (back)
Misses next match if booked: none

Sparta Praha: Vindahl; Vitík, Panák, Zelený; Preciado, Kairinen, Laçi, Ryneš; Birmančević, Olatunji, Haraslín
Out: Imanol (knee), Cobbaut (match fitness)
Doubtful: Ross (concussion)
Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart

Inter vs Crvena Zvezda

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Çalhanoğlu, Zieliński, Dimarco; Martínez, Taremi
Out: Barella (thigh), Buchanan (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Crvena Zvezda: Ilić; YW Seol, Drkušić, Djiga, Rodić; Elšnik, Krunić; Olayinka, Ivanić, Felício Milson; Bruno Duarte
Out: Glazer (thigh)
Doubtful: Ivanić (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Yan Couto, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Gross, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy
Out: Reyna (groin)
Doubtful: Sabitzer (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none

Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Furuhashi, Maeda
Out: none
Doubtful: Carter-Vickers (toe)
Misses next match if booked: none

Barcelona vs Young Boys

Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Torre, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Out: Eric García (suspended), Gavi (knee), Ronald Araújo (thigh), Fermín López (hamstring), Christensen (Achilles), Bernal (knee), Olmo (hamstring), Ter Stegen (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Males, Lauper, Ugrinic, Niasse, Monteiro; Ganvoula
Out: Janko (muscular), Pfeiffer (hamstring), Abdu Conté (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Leverkusen vs Milan

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Terrier, Boniface, Wirtz
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Tomori, T. Hernández; Pulišić, Fofana, Reijnders, Rafael Leão; Morata, Abraham
Out: Bennacer (calf), Sportiello (hand), Florenzi (knee), Okafor (muscular), Calabria (thigh), Thiaw (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Milan 1-3 Liverpool

Arsenal vs Paris

Arsenal: Raya; J. Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli
Out: Ødegaard (ankle), Merino (shoulder), Tomiyasu (knee), Tierney (hamstring), Zinchenko (calf)
Doubtful: White (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Beraldo; Ruiz, Neves, Zaïre-Emery; Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Barcola
Out: Kimpembe (achilles), L. Hernández (knee), Gonçalo Ramos (ankle), Asensio (knock), D. Doué (ankle)
Doubtful: Donnarumma (thigh), Nuno Mendes (illness), Vitinha (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none

PSV vs Sporting CP

PSV: Benítez; Mauro Júnior, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Schouten, Til, Tillman; Bakayoko, L. de Jong, Lang
Out: Dest (knee), Lozano (muscular)
Doubtful: Veerman (groin)
Misses next match if booked: none

Sporting CP: Israel; Debast, Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita, Nuno Santos; Trincão, Gyökeres, Harder
Out: St. Juste (muscular), Pedro Gonçalves (muscular), Edwards (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Slovan Bratislava vs Man City

Slovan Bratislava: Takáč; Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Zuberu; Bajrić, Szöke; Barseghyan, Tolić, Weiss; Strelec
Out: Pauschek (shoulder)
Doubtful: Bajrić (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none

Man City: Ortega; Walker, Rúben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Matheus Nunes, Kovačić; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland
Out: Rodri (knee)
Doubtful: De Bruyne (groin)
Misses next match if booked: none

Play Predictor

Wednesday 2 October

Shakhtar vs Atalanta

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Bondarenko, Kryskiv, Sudakov; Zubkov, Traoré, Newertton
Out: Sikan (nose)
Doubtful: Kevin (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Kossounou, Kolašinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Éderson, Ruggeri; Lookman, De Ketelaere; Retegui
Out: Tolói (thigh), Hien (thigh), Brescianini (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Girona vs Feyenoord

Girona: Gazzaniga; Alejandro Francés, David López, Krejčí, Miguel Gutiérrez; Herrera, Solís; Tsygankov, Martín, Asprilla; Abel Ruiz
Out: Artero (ankle)
Doubtful: Blind (calf), Romeu (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Beelen, Hancko, Smal; IB Hwang, Q. Timber; Osman, Milambo, Paixão; Ueda
Out: Stengs (knee), Giménez (thigh), Nieuwkoop (muscle strain)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Liverpool vs Bologna

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Luis Díaz; Diogo Jota
Out: Elliott (foot)
Doubtful: Robertson (ankle), Núñez (illness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Aebischer, Freuler, Fabbian; Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye
Out: Ferguson (knee)
Doubtful: Pobega (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig vs Juventus

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Geertruida, Orbán, Lukeba, Raum; Seiwald, Haidara; Baumgartner, Simons; Openda, Šeško
Out: Kampl (thigh), Ouedraogo (knee), Schlager (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; K. Thuram, Locatelli; González, Koopmeiners, Kenan Yıldız; Vlahović
Out: none
Doubtful: Milik (knee)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Juventus 3-1 PSV

Benfica vs Atleti

Benfica: Trubin; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Florentino, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Di María
Out: Renato Sanches (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Atleti: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Giménez, Riquelme; Llorente, Koke, Gallagher; Lino, Griezmann, Álvarez
Out: Barrios (muscular), Azpilicueta (calf)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

GNK Dinamo vs Monaco

GNK Dinamo: Nevistić; Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, Torrente, Pierre-Gabriel; Sučić, Mišić; Córdoba, Baturina, Pjaca; Petković
Out: Mmaee (thigh)
Doubtful: Théophile-Catherine (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none

Monaco: Köhn; Vanderson, Kehrer, Salisu, Caio Henrique; Zakaria, Camara; Akliouche, Minamino, Ben Seghir; Embolo
Out: Majecki (ankle), Diop (ankle), Coulibaly (cruciate)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Lille vs Real Madrid

Lille: Chevalier; Santos, Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Bakker; Zhegrova, André, Cabella, Sahraoui; David
Out: Gomes (suspended), Haraldsson (foot), Ismaily (knee), Mukau (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Éder Militão, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Arda Güler; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Alaba (knee), Brahim Díaz (hamstring), Ceballos (ankle)
Doubtful: Courtois (hip), Mbappé (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Aston Villa vs Bayern München

Aston Villa: E. Martínez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Digne; Bailey, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey; Rogers, Watkins
Out: Kamara (knee), Mings (knee), McGinn (thigh)
Doubtful: Cash (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Bayern München: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
Out: Boey (knee), Ibrahimovic (thigh), Ito (foot), Stanišić (knee)
Doubtful: Kane (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo

Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge

Sturm Graz: Scherpen; Gazibegović, Geyrhofer, Aiwu, Johnston; Yalcouye, Kiteishvili, Horvat; Biereth, Jatta, Bøving
Out: Lavalée (suspended), Wüthrich (knee), Gorenc Stanković (elbow)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Onyedika; Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Tzolis; Nilsson
Out: Meijer (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Download: Champions League app
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, September 30, 2024

Selected for you

What to look out for in every game
Live 30/09/2024

What to look out for in every game

We take a look at all the matches as the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League continues.
Meet the league phase teams
Live 30/09/2024

Meet the league phase teams

Key players, top signings, ones to watch and more: all you need to know about the 36 teams in the 2024/25 league phase.
Champions League form guide
Live 30/09/2024

Champions League form guide

Keep track of the recent form of the 36 UEFA Champions League league phase teams.