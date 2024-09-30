Champions League Matchday 2 possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League league phase games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 1 October

Salzburg: Blaswich; Dedić, Blank, Piątkowski, Morgalla; Bidstrup, Bajcetic, Clark; Gloukh, Nene, Daghim

Out: Fernando (thigh), Guindo (metatarsal), Kawamura (knee), Kjærgaard (ankle), Terzić (thigh)﻿

Doubtful: ﻿Baidoo (calf)﻿﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

Brest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Amavi; Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti; Faivre, Ajorque, Sima

Out: Lees-Melou (fibula)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Stuttgart: Nübel; Stenzel, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Millot, Karazor, Stiller, Leweling; Undav, Demirović

Out: Vagnoman (knock), Zagadou (knee)

Doubtful: Stergiou (back)

Misses next match if booked: none

Sparta Praha: Vindahl; Vitík, Panák, Zelený; Preciado, Kairinen, Laçi, Ryneš; Birmančević, Olatunji, Haraslín

Out: Imanol (knee), Cobbaut (match fitness)

Doubtful: Ross (concussion)

Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Çalhanoğlu, Zieliński, Dimarco; Martínez, Taremi

Out: Barella (thigh), Buchanan (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Crvena Zvezda: Ilić; YW Seol, Drkušić, Djiga, Rodić; Elšnik, Krunić; Olayinka, Ivanić, Felício Milson; Bruno Duarte

Out: Glazer (thigh)

Doubtful: Ivanić (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Yan Couto, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Gross, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy

Out: Reyna (groin)

Doubtful: Sabitzer (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Furuhashi, Maeda

Out: none

Doubtful: Carter-Vickers (toe)

Misses next match if booked: none

Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Torre, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Out: Eric García (suspended), Gavi (knee), Ronald Araújo (thigh), Fermín López (hamstring), Christensen (Achilles), Bernal (knee), Olmo (hamstring), Ter Stegen (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Males, Lauper, Ugrinic, Niasse, Monteiro; Ganvoula

Out: Janko (muscular), Pfeiffer (hamstring), Abdu Conté (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Terrier, Boniface, Wirtz

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Tomori, T. Hernández; Pulišić, Fofana, Reijnders, Rafael Leão; Morata, Abraham

Out: Bennacer (calf), Sportiello (hand), Florenzi (knee), Okafor (muscular), Calabria (thigh), Thiaw (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Milan 1-3 Liverpool

Arsenal: Raya; J. Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Out: Ødegaard (ankle), Merino (shoulder), Tomiyasu (knee), Tierney (hamstring), Zinchenko (calf)

Doubtful: White (knee)

Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Beraldo; Ruiz, Neves, Zaïre-Emery; Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Barcola

Out: Kimpembe (achilles), L. Hernández (knee), Gonçalo Ramos (ankle), Asensio (knock), D. Doué (ankle)

Doubtful: Donnarumma (thigh), Nuno Mendes (illness), Vitinha (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: none

PSV: Benítez; Mauro Júnior, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Schouten, Til, Tillman; Bakayoko, L. de Jong, Lang

Out: Dest (knee), Lozano (muscular)

Doubtful: Veerman (groin)

Misses next match if booked: none

Sporting CP: Israel; Debast, Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita, Nuno Santos; Trincão, Gyökeres, Harder

Out: St. Juste (muscular), Pedro Gonçalves (muscular), Edwards (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Slovan Bratislava: Takáč; Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Zuberu; Bajrić, Szöke; Barseghyan, Tolić, Weiss; Strelec

Out: Pauschek (shoulder)

Doubtful: Bajrić (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Man City: Ortega; Walker, Rúben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Matheus Nunes, Kovačić; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Out: Rodri (knee)

Doubtful: De Bruyne (groin)

Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 2 October

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Bondarenko, Kryskiv, Sudakov; Zubkov, Traoré, Newertton

Out: Sikan (nose)

Doubtful: Kevin (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Kossounou, Kolašinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Éderson, Ruggeri; Lookman, De Ketelaere; Retegui

Out: Tolói (thigh), Hien (thigh), Brescianini (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Girona: Gazzaniga; Alejandro Francés, David López, Krejčí, Miguel Gutiérrez; Herrera, Solís; Tsygankov, Martín, Asprilla; Abel Ruiz

Out: Artero (ankle)

Doubtful: Blind (calf), Romeu (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: none

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Beelen, Hancko, Smal; IB Hwang, Q. Timber; Osman, Milambo, Paixão; Ueda

Out: Stengs (knee), Giménez (thigh), Nieuwkoop (muscle strain)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Luis Díaz; Diogo Jota

Out: Elliott (foot)

Doubtful: Robertson (ankle), Núñez (illness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Aebischer, Freuler, Fabbian; Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye

Out: Ferguson (knee)

Doubtful: Pobega (knee)

Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Geertruida, Orbán, Lukeba, Raum; Seiwald, Haidara; Baumgartner, Simons; Openda, Šeško

Out: Kampl (thigh), Ouedraogo (knee), Schlager (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; K. Thuram, Locatelli; González, Koopmeiners, Kenan Yıldız; Vlahović

Out: none

Doubtful: Milik (knee)﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Juventus 3-1 PSV

Benfica: Trubin; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Florentino, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Di María

Out: Renato Sanches (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Atleti: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Giménez, Riquelme; Llorente, Koke, Gallagher; Lino, Griezmann, Álvarez

Out: Barrios (muscular), Azpilicueta (calf)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

GNK Dinamo: Nevistić; Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, Torrente, Pierre-Gabriel; Sučić, Mišić; Córdoba, Baturina, Pjaca; Petković

Out: Mmaee (thigh)

Doubtful: Théophile-Catherine (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: none

Monaco: Köhn; Vanderson, Kehrer, Salisu, Caio Henrique; Zakaria, Camara; Akliouche, Minamino, Ben Seghir; Embolo

Out: Majecki (ankle), Diop (ankle), Coulibaly (cruciate)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Lille: Chevalier; Santos, Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Bakker; Zhegrova, André, Cabella, Sahraoui; David

Out: Gomes (suspended), Haraldsson (foot), Ismaily (knee), Mukau (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Éder Militão, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Arda Güler; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Alaba (knee), Brahim Díaz (hamstring), Ceballos (ankle)

Doubtful: Courtois (hip), Mbappé (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

Aston Villa: E. Martínez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Digne; Bailey, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey; Rogers, Watkins

Out: Kamara (knee), Mings (knee), McGinn (thigh)

Doubtful: Cash (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

Bayern München: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Out: Boey (knee), Ibrahimovic (thigh), Ito (foot), Stanišić (knee)

Doubtful: Kane (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo

Sturm Graz: Scherpen; Gazibegović, Geyrhofer, Aiwu, Johnston; Yalcouye, Kiteishvili, Horvat; Biereth, Jatta, Bøving

Out: Lavalée (suspended), Wüthrich (knee), Gorenc Stanković (elbow)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Onyedika; Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Tzolis; Nilsson

Out: Meijer (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

