Champions League Matchday 2 possible line-ups and team news
Monday, September 30, 2024
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 2 line-ups.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League league phase games.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.
Tuesday 1 October
Salzburg vs Brest
Salzburg: Blaswich; Dedić, Blank, Piątkowski, Morgalla; Bidstrup, Bajcetic, Clark; Gloukh, Nene, Daghim
Out: Fernando (thigh), Guindo (metatarsal), Kawamura (knee), Kjærgaard (ankle), Terzić (thigh)
Doubtful: Baidoo (calf)
Misses next match if booked: none
Brest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Amavi; Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti; Faivre, Ajorque, Sima
Out: Lees-Melou (fibula)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Stuttgart vs Sparta Praha
Stuttgart: Nübel; Stenzel, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Millot, Karazor, Stiller, Leweling; Undav, Demirović
Out: Vagnoman (knock), Zagadou (knee)
Doubtful: Stergiou (back)
Misses next match if booked: none
Sparta Praha: Vindahl; Vitík, Panák, Zelený; Preciado, Kairinen, Laçi, Ryneš; Birmančević, Olatunji, Haraslín
Out: Imanol (knee), Cobbaut (match fitness)
Doubtful: Ross (concussion)
Misses next match if booked: none
Inter vs Crvena Zvezda
Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Çalhanoğlu, Zieliński, Dimarco; Martínez, Taremi
Out: Barella (thigh), Buchanan (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Crvena Zvezda: Ilić; YW Seol, Drkušić, Djiga, Rodić; Elšnik, Krunić; Olayinka, Ivanić, Felício Milson; Bruno Duarte
Out: Glazer (thigh)
Doubtful: Ivanić (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic
Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Yan Couto, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Gross, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy
Out: Reyna (groin)
Doubtful: Sabitzer (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none
Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Furuhashi, Maeda
Out: none
Doubtful: Carter-Vickers (toe)
Misses next match if booked: none
Barcelona vs Young Boys
Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Torre, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Out: Eric García (suspended), Gavi (knee), Ronald Araújo (thigh), Fermín López (hamstring), Christensen (Achilles), Bernal (knee), Olmo (hamstring), Ter Stegen (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Males, Lauper, Ugrinic, Niasse, Monteiro; Ganvoula
Out: Janko (muscular), Pfeiffer (hamstring), Abdu Conté (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Leverkusen vs Milan
Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Terrier, Boniface, Wirtz
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Tomori, T. Hernández; Pulišić, Fofana, Reijnders, Rafael Leão; Morata, Abraham
Out: Bennacer (calf), Sportiello (hand), Florenzi (knee), Okafor (muscular), Calabria (thigh), Thiaw (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Arsenal vs Paris
Arsenal: Raya; J. Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli
Out: Ødegaard (ankle), Merino (shoulder), Tomiyasu (knee), Tierney (hamstring), Zinchenko (calf)
Doubtful: White (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none
Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Beraldo; Ruiz, Neves, Zaïre-Emery; Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Barcola
Out: Kimpembe (achilles), L. Hernández (knee), Gonçalo Ramos (ankle), Asensio (knock), D. Doué (ankle)
Doubtful: Donnarumma (thigh), Nuno Mendes (illness), Vitinha (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none
PSV vs Sporting CP
PSV: Benítez; Mauro Júnior, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Schouten, Til, Tillman; Bakayoko, L. de Jong, Lang
Out: Dest (knee), Lozano (muscular)
Doubtful: Veerman (groin)
Misses next match if booked: none
Sporting CP: Israel; Debast, Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita, Nuno Santos; Trincão, Gyökeres, Harder
Out: St. Juste (muscular), Pedro Gonçalves (muscular), Edwards (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Slovan Bratislava vs Man City
Slovan Bratislava: Takáč; Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Zuberu; Bajrić, Szöke; Barseghyan, Tolić, Weiss; Strelec
Out: Pauschek (shoulder)
Doubtful: Bajrić (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none
Man City: Ortega; Walker, Rúben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Matheus Nunes, Kovačić; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland
Out: Rodri (knee)
Doubtful: De Bruyne (groin)
Misses next match if booked: none
Wednesday 2 October
Shakhtar vs Atalanta
Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Bondarenko, Kryskiv, Sudakov; Zubkov, Traoré, Newertton
Out: Sikan (nose)
Doubtful: Kevin (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none
Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Kossounou, Kolašinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Éderson, Ruggeri; Lookman, De Ketelaere; Retegui
Out: Tolói (thigh), Hien (thigh), Brescianini (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Girona vs Feyenoord
Girona: Gazzaniga; Alejandro Francés, David López, Krejčí, Miguel Gutiérrez; Herrera, Solís; Tsygankov, Martín, Asprilla; Abel Ruiz
Out: Artero (ankle)
Doubtful: Blind (calf), Romeu (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none
Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Beelen, Hancko, Smal; IB Hwang, Q. Timber; Osman, Milambo, Paixão; Ueda
Out: Stengs (knee), Giménez (thigh), Nieuwkoop (muscle strain)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Liverpool vs Bologna
Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Luis Díaz; Diogo Jota
Out: Elliott (foot)
Doubtful: Robertson (ankle), Núñez (illness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Aebischer, Freuler, Fabbian; Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye
Out: Ferguson (knee)
Doubtful: Pobega (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none
Leipzig vs Juventus
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Geertruida, Orbán, Lukeba, Raum; Seiwald, Haidara; Baumgartner, Simons; Openda, Šeško
Out: Kampl (thigh), Ouedraogo (knee), Schlager (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; K. Thuram, Locatelli; González, Koopmeiners, Kenan Yıldız; Vlahović
Out: none
Doubtful: Milik (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none
Benfica vs Atleti
Benfica: Trubin; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Florentino, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Di María
Out: Renato Sanches (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Atleti: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Giménez, Riquelme; Llorente, Koke, Gallagher; Lino, Griezmann, Álvarez
Out: Barrios (muscular), Azpilicueta (calf)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
GNK Dinamo vs Monaco
GNK Dinamo: Nevistić; Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, Torrente, Pierre-Gabriel; Sučić, Mišić; Córdoba, Baturina, Pjaca; Petković
Out: Mmaee (thigh)
Doubtful: Théophile-Catherine (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none
Monaco: Köhn; Vanderson, Kehrer, Salisu, Caio Henrique; Zakaria, Camara; Akliouche, Minamino, Ben Seghir; Embolo
Out: Majecki (ankle), Diop (ankle), Coulibaly (cruciate)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Lille vs Real Madrid
Lille: Chevalier; Santos, Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Bakker; Zhegrova, André, Cabella, Sahraoui; David
Out: Gomes (suspended), Haraldsson (foot), Ismaily (knee), Mukau (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Éder Militão, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Arda Güler; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Alaba (knee), Brahim Díaz (hamstring), Ceballos (ankle)
Doubtful: Courtois (hip), Mbappé (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Aston Villa vs Bayern München
Aston Villa: E. Martínez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Digne; Bailey, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey; Rogers, Watkins
Out: Kamara (knee), Mings (knee), McGinn (thigh)
Doubtful: Cash (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Bayern München: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
Out: Boey (knee), Ibrahimovic (thigh), Ito (foot), Stanišić (knee)
Doubtful: Kane (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none
Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge
Sturm Graz: Scherpen; Gazibegović, Geyrhofer, Aiwu, Johnston; Yalcouye, Kiteishvili, Horvat; Biereth, Jatta, Bøving
Out: Lavalée (suspended), Wüthrich (knee), Gorenc Stanković (elbow)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Onyedika; Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Tzolis; Nilsson
Out: Meijer (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none