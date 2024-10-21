Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Champions League possible line-ups and team news for Matchday 3

Monday, October 21, 2024

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 3 line-ups.

Weston McKennie (left) and Danilo in training for Juventus ahead of Matchday 3
Weston McKennie (left) and Danilo in training for Juventus ahead of Matchday 3 AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League league phase games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and which are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 22 October

AC Milan vs Club Brugge

Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernández; Loftus-Cheek, Fofana; Pulišić, Reijnders, Rafael Leão; Morata
Out: Abraham (shoulder), Bennacer (calf), Florenzi (knee), Sportiello (hand)
Doubtful: Calabria (leg)
Misses next match if booked: none

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Jashari; Skóraś, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutglà
Out: Meijer (knee)
Doubtful: Nilsson (calf)
Misses next match if booked: none

Monaco vs Crvena Zvezda

Monaco: Majecki; Henrique, Kehrer, Singo, Vanderson; Zakaria, Camara; Ben Seghir, Golovin, Akliouche; Embolo
Out: Diop (foot), Coulibaly (ligament), Balogun (shoulder)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Crvena Zvezda: Glazer; Djiga, Drkušić, Spajić, Youngwoo Seol; Ilić, Elšnik, Krunić; Olayinka, Ndiaye, Silas
Out: Ivanić (hamstring), Mimović (metatarsal)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Merino; Jesus, Havertz, Trossard
Out: Ødegaard (ankle), Tomiyasu (knee), Tierney (hamstring)
Doubtful: Saka (thigh), Timber (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matvienko, Henrique; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Kryskiv, Sudakov, Marlon Gomes; Eguinaldo
Out: Puzankov (cruciate ligament)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Aston Villa vs Bologna 

Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Ramsey, Rogers, Philogene; Watkins
Out: none
Doubtful: Mings (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Durán

Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Moro, Urbański; Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye
Out: Aebischer (adductors), Cambiaghi (knee), El Azzouzi (knee), Ferguson (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Girona vs Slovan Bratislava

Girona: Gazzaniga; Martinez, López, Krejčí, Gutiérrez; Martín, Herrera, Solís; Van de Beek, Danjuma; Ruiz
Out: Tsygankov (muscular), Blind (muscular), Romeu (muscular), Pau López (muscular), Gil (ankle), Asprilla (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Slovan Bratislava: Takáč; Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Sharani; Bajrić, Savvidis; Barseghyan, Tolić, Weiss; Strelec
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Juventus vs Stuttgart

Juventus: Perin; Savona, Kalulu, Danilo, Cabal; Fagioli; Conceição, McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Yıldız; Vlahović
Out: Bremer (knee), Di Gregorio (suspended), González (thigh), Koopmeiners (rib), Milik (knee)﻿
Doubtful: McKennie (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Stuttgart: Nübel; Vagnoman, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Karazor, Stiller; Millot, Undav, Leweling; Demirović
Out: Führich (thigh), Stergiou (back), Zagadou (knee), Raimund (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembélé, Asensio, Barcola
Out: Ramos (ankle), Hernández (knee), Kimpembe (achilles)
Doubtful: Kolo Muani (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none

PSV: Benítez; Mauro Júnior, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Til, Ledezma, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Tillman
Out: Veerman (groin), Schouten (thigh), Dest (knee), Lozano (muscle), Karsdorp (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Alaba (knee), Brahim Díaz (adductor), Carvajal (knee)
Doubtful: Éder Militão (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Modrić

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Gross; Malen, Brandt, Sabitzer; Guirassy
Out: Adeyemi (muscle tear), Duranville (hamstring), Reyna (groin), Yan Couto (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Sturm Graz vs Sporting CP

Sturm Graz: Scherpen; Gazibegović, Geyrhofer, Lavalée, Aiwu; Yalcouyé, Kiteishvili, Chukwuani; Jatta, Biereth, Bøving
Out: Stanković (arm), Wüthrich (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Gazibegović

Sporting CP: Israel; Esgaio, Debast, Fresneda; Araújo, Hjulmand, Morita, Bragança; Catamo, Gyökeres, Trincão
Out: Quaresma (muscular), Diomande (ankle), Edwards (thigh)
Doubtful: Inácio (muscular), St. Juste (fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 23 October

Atalanta vs Celtic

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolašinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Éderson, Bellanova; Lookman, De Ketelaere, Retegui
Out: Scalvini (knee), Scamacca (knee), Tolói (thigh), Brescianini (thigh), Kossounou (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Éderson

Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Idah, Maeda
Out: Taylor (thigh)
Doubtful: Carter-Vickers (toe)
Misses next match if booked: none

Brest vs Leverkusen

Brest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Amavi; Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Ajorque, Pereira Lage
Out: Locko (achilles)
Doubtful: Sima (hamstring), Le Cardinal (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Terrier, Schick
Out: none
Doubtful: Boniface (hand)
Misses next match if booked: none

Atlético de Madrid vs LOSC Lille

Atleti: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Giménez, Reinildo, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Gallagher; Griezmann, Álvarez
Out: Azpilicueta (calf), Barrios (muscular), Le Normand (head), Lenglet (ankle), Llorente (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Giménez

Lille: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Bouaddi, André; Zhegrova, Gomes, Sahraoui; David
Out: none
Doubtful: Bakker (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: David

Young Boys vs Inter

Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Benito, Hadjam; Males, Niasse, Monteiro; Ugrinic; Itten, Elia
Out: Janko (muscular), Pfeiffer (knee), Zoukrou (hip)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Frattesi, Barella, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martínez
Out: Çalhanoğlu (adductors), Zieliński (thigh)
Doubtful: Asllani (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none

Barcelona vs Bayern München

Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Casadó, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Out: Ronald Araújo (thigh), Christensen (Achilles), Bernal (knee), Torres (hamstring)
Doubtful: De Jong (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Bayern München: Neuer; Guerreiro, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, João Palhinha; Olise, Müller, Gnabry; Kane
Out: Boey (meniscus), Ito (metatarsal), Stanišić (knee), Buchmann (match fitness), Pavlovic (collarbone)
Doubtful: Musiala (hip)
Misses next match if booked: none

Salzburg vs GNK Dinamo

Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Piątkowski, Baidoo, Terzić; Bidstrup, Bajcetic, Kjærgaard; Daghim, Konaté, Gloukh
Out: Kawamura (knee), Nene (thigh), Ratkov (thigh), Yeo (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

GNK Dinamo: Nevistić; Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, Torrente, Pierre-Gabriel; Stojković, Ademi, Mišić, Sučić, Pjaca; Petković
Out: none
Doubtful: Petković (adductor), Nevistić (back)
Misses next match if booked: Ristovski

Manchester City vs Sparta Praha

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Aké; Kovačić; Savinho, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland
Out: Rodri (knee), Bobb (leg fracture)
Doubtful: Walker (muscular), De Bruyne (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Sparta Praha: Vindahl; Vitik, Panák, Zelený; Preciado, Kairinen, Laçi, Wiesner; Birmančević; Rrahmani, Haraslín
Out: Cobbaut (leg)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig vs Liverpool

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orbán, Lukeba, Geertruida; Haidara, Vermeeren; Nusa, Xavi Simons; Openda, Šeško
Out: Ouedraogo (back), Raum (ankle), Schlager (knee), Seiwald (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jones, Luis Díaz; Núñez
Out: Alisson (hamstring), Chiesa (muscular), Elliott (foot), Diogo Jota (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Konaté

Benfica vs Feyenoord

Benfica: Trubin; Bah, Araújo, Otamendi, Carreras; Florentino, Barreiro, Kökçü; Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Di María
Out: Tiago Gouveia (shoulder), Prestianni (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Trauner, Hancko, Bueno; Timber, Hwang, Milambo; Osman, Ueda, Paixao
Out: Gimenez (thigh), Nieuwkoop (leg)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

