Champions League possible line-ups and team news for Matchday 3
Monday, October 21, 2024
Article summary
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 3 line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League league phase games.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and which are injury doubts ahead of the matches.
Tuesday 22 October
AC Milan vs Club Brugge
Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernández; Loftus-Cheek, Fofana; Pulišić, Reijnders, Rafael Leão; Morata
Out: Abraham (shoulder), Bennacer (calf), Florenzi (knee), Sportiello (hand)
Doubtful: Calabria (leg)
Misses next match if booked: none
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Jashari; Skóraś, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutglà
Out: Meijer (knee)
Doubtful: Nilsson (calf)
Misses next match if booked: none
Monaco vs Crvena Zvezda
Monaco: Majecki; Henrique, Kehrer, Singo, Vanderson; Zakaria, Camara; Ben Seghir, Golovin, Akliouche; Embolo
Out: Diop (foot), Coulibaly (ligament), Balogun (shoulder)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Crvena Zvezda: Glazer; Djiga, Drkušić, Spajić, Youngwoo Seol; Ilić, Elšnik, Krunić; Olayinka, Ndiaye, Silas
Out: Ivanić (hamstring), Mimović (metatarsal)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Merino; Jesus, Havertz, Trossard
Out: Ødegaard (ankle), Tomiyasu (knee), Tierney (hamstring)
Doubtful: Saka (thigh), Timber (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none
Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matvienko, Henrique; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Kryskiv, Sudakov, Marlon Gomes; Eguinaldo
Out: Puzankov (cruciate ligament)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Aston Villa vs Bologna
Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Ramsey, Rogers, Philogene; Watkins
Out: none
Doubtful: Mings (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Durán
Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Moro, Urbański; Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye
Out: Aebischer (adductors), Cambiaghi (knee), El Azzouzi (knee), Ferguson (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Girona vs Slovan Bratislava
Girona: Gazzaniga; Martinez, López, Krejčí, Gutiérrez; Martín, Herrera, Solís; Van de Beek, Danjuma; Ruiz
Out: Tsygankov (muscular), Blind (muscular), Romeu (muscular), Pau López (muscular), Gil (ankle), Asprilla (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Slovan Bratislava: Takáč; Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Sharani; Bajrić, Savvidis; Barseghyan, Tolić, Weiss; Strelec
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Juventus vs Stuttgart
Juventus: Perin; Savona, Kalulu, Danilo, Cabal; Fagioli; Conceição, McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Yıldız; Vlahović
Out: Bremer (knee), Di Gregorio (suspended), González (thigh), Koopmeiners (rib), Milik (knee)
Doubtful: McKennie (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Stuttgart: Nübel; Vagnoman, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Karazor, Stiller; Millot, Undav, Leweling; Demirović
Out: Führich (thigh), Stergiou (back), Zagadou (knee), Raimund (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembélé, Asensio, Barcola
Out: Ramos (ankle), Hernández (knee), Kimpembe (achilles)
Doubtful: Kolo Muani (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none
PSV: Benítez; Mauro Júnior, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Til, Ledezma, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Tillman
Out: Veerman (groin), Schouten (thigh), Dest (knee), Lozano (muscle), Karsdorp (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Alaba (knee), Brahim Díaz (adductor), Carvajal (knee)
Doubtful: Éder Militão (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Modrić
Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Gross; Malen, Brandt, Sabitzer; Guirassy
Out: Adeyemi (muscle tear), Duranville (hamstring), Reyna (groin), Yan Couto (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Sturm Graz vs Sporting CP
Sturm Graz: Scherpen; Gazibegović, Geyrhofer, Lavalée, Aiwu; Yalcouyé, Kiteishvili, Chukwuani; Jatta, Biereth, Bøving
Out: Stanković (arm), Wüthrich (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Gazibegović
Sporting CP: Israel; Esgaio, Debast, Fresneda; Araújo, Hjulmand, Morita, Bragança; Catamo, Gyökeres, Trincão
Out: Quaresma (muscular), Diomande (ankle), Edwards (thigh)
Doubtful: Inácio (muscular), St. Juste (fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Wednesday 23 October
Atalanta vs Celtic
Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolašinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Éderson, Bellanova; Lookman, De Ketelaere, Retegui
Out: Scalvini (knee), Scamacca (knee), Tolói (thigh), Brescianini (thigh), Kossounou (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Éderson
Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Idah, Maeda
Out: Taylor (thigh)
Doubtful: Carter-Vickers (toe)
Misses next match if booked: none
Brest vs Leverkusen
Brest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Amavi; Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Ajorque, Pereira Lage
Out: Locko (achilles)
Doubtful: Sima (hamstring), Le Cardinal (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none
Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Terrier, Schick
Out: none
Doubtful: Boniface (hand)
Misses next match if booked: none
Atlético de Madrid vs LOSC Lille
Atleti: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Giménez, Reinildo, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Gallagher; Griezmann, Álvarez
Out: Azpilicueta (calf), Barrios (muscular), Le Normand (head), Lenglet (ankle), Llorente (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Giménez
Lille: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Bouaddi, André; Zhegrova, Gomes, Sahraoui; David
Out: none
Doubtful: Bakker (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: David
Young Boys vs Inter
Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Benito, Hadjam; Males, Niasse, Monteiro; Ugrinic; Itten, Elia
Out: Janko (muscular), Pfeiffer (knee), Zoukrou (hip)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Frattesi, Barella, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martínez
Out: Çalhanoğlu (adductors), Zieliński (thigh)
Doubtful: Asllani (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none
Barcelona vs Bayern München
Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Casadó, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Out: Ronald Araújo (thigh), Christensen (Achilles), Bernal (knee), Torres (hamstring)
Doubtful: De Jong (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Bayern München: Neuer; Guerreiro, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, João Palhinha; Olise, Müller, Gnabry; Kane
Out: Boey (meniscus), Ito (metatarsal), Stanišić (knee), Buchmann (match fitness), Pavlovic (collarbone)
Doubtful: Musiala (hip)
Misses next match if booked: none
Salzburg vs GNK Dinamo
Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Piątkowski, Baidoo, Terzić; Bidstrup, Bajcetic, Kjærgaard; Daghim, Konaté, Gloukh
Out: Kawamura (knee), Nene (thigh), Ratkov (thigh), Yeo (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
GNK Dinamo: Nevistić; Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, Torrente, Pierre-Gabriel; Stojković, Ademi, Mišić, Sučić, Pjaca; Petković
Out: none
Doubtful: Petković (adductor), Nevistić (back)
Misses next match if booked: Ristovski
Manchester City vs Sparta Praha
Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Aké; Kovačić; Savinho, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland
Out: Rodri (knee), Bobb (leg fracture)
Doubtful: Walker (muscular), De Bruyne (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Sparta Praha: Vindahl; Vitik, Panák, Zelený; Preciado, Kairinen, Laçi, Wiesner; Birmančević; Rrahmani, Haraslín
Out: Cobbaut (leg)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Leipzig vs Liverpool
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orbán, Lukeba, Geertruida; Haidara, Vermeeren; Nusa, Xavi Simons; Openda, Šeško
Out: Ouedraogo (back), Raum (ankle), Schlager (knee), Seiwald (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jones, Luis Díaz; Núñez
Out: Alisson (hamstring), Chiesa (muscular), Elliott (foot), Diogo Jota (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Konaté
Benfica vs Feyenoord
Benfica: Trubin; Bah, Araújo, Otamendi, Carreras; Florentino, Barreiro, Kökçü; Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Di María
Out: Tiago Gouveia (shoulder), Prestianni (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Trauner, Hancko, Bueno; Timber, Hwang, Milambo; Osman, Ueda, Paixao
Out: Gimenez (thigh), Nieuwkoop (leg)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none