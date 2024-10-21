Champions League possible line-ups and team news for Matchday 3

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League league phase games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and which are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 22 October

Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernández; Loftus-Cheek, Fofana; Pulišić, Reijnders, Rafael Leão; Morata

Out: Abraham (shoulder), Bennacer (calf), Florenzi (knee), Sportiello (hand)

Doubtful: Calabria (leg)

Misses next match if booked: none

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Jashari; Skóraś, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutglà

Out: Meijer (knee)

Doubtful: Nilsson (calf)

Misses next match if booked: none

Monaco: Majecki; Henrique, Kehrer, Singo, Vanderson; Zakaria, Camara; Ben Seghir, Golovin, Akliouche; Embolo

Out: Diop (foot), Coulibaly (ligament), Balogun (shoulder)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Crvena Zvezda: Glazer; Djiga, Drkušić, Spajić, Youngwoo Seol; Ilić, Elšnik, Krunić; Olayinka, Ndiaye, Silas

Out: Ivanić (hamstring), Mimović (metatarsal)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Merino; Jesus, Havertz, Trossard

Out: Ødegaard (ankle), Tomiyasu (knee), Tierney (hamstring)

Doubtful: Saka (thigh), Timber (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matvienko, Henrique; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Kryskiv, Sudakov, Marlon Gomes; Eguinaldo

Out: Puzankov (cruciate ligament)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Ramsey, Rogers, Philogene; Watkins

Out: none

Doubtful: Mings (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Durán

Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Moro, Urbański; Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye

Out: Aebischer (adductors), Cambiaghi (knee), El Azzouzi (knee), Ferguson (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Girona: Gazzaniga; Martinez, López, Krejčí, Gutiérrez; Martín, Herrera, Solís; Van de Beek, Danjuma; Ruiz

Out: Tsygankov (muscular), Blind (muscular), Romeu (muscular), Pau López (muscular), Gil (ankle), Asprilla (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Slovan Bratislava: Takáč; Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Sharani; Bajrić, Savvidis; Barseghyan, Tolić, Weiss; Strelec

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Juventus: Perin; Savona, Kalulu, Danilo, Cabal; Fagioli; Conceição, McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Yıldız; Vlahović

Out: Bremer (knee), Di Gregorio (suspended), González (thigh), Koopmeiners (rib), Milik (knee)﻿

Doubtful: McKennie (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

Stuttgart: Nübel; Vagnoman, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Karazor, Stiller; Millot, Undav, Leweling; Demirović

Out: Führich (thigh), Stergiou (back), Zagadou (knee), Raimund (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembélé, Asensio, Barcola

Out: Ramos (ankle), Hernández (knee), Kimpembe (achilles)

Doubtful: Kolo Muani (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: none

PSV: Benítez; Mauro Júnior, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Til, Ledezma, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Tillman

Out: Veerman (groin), Schouten (thigh), Dest (knee), Lozano (muscle), Karsdorp (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Alaba (knee), Brahim Díaz (adductor), Carvajal (knee)

Doubtful: Éder Militão (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Modrić

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Gross; Malen, Brandt, Sabitzer; Guirassy

Out: Adeyemi (muscle tear), Duranville (hamstring), Reyna (groin), Yan Couto (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Sturm Graz: Scherpen; Gazibegović, Geyrhofer, Lavalée, Aiwu; Yalcouyé, Kiteishvili, Chukwuani; Jatta, Biereth, Bøving

Out: Stanković (arm), Wüthrich (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Gazibegović

Sporting CP: Israel; Esgaio, Debast, Fresneda; Araújo, Hjulmand, Morita, Bragança; Catamo, Gyökeres, Trincão

Out: Quaresma (muscular), Diomande (ankle), Edwards (thigh)

Doubtful: Inácio (muscular), St. Juste (fitness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 23 October

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolašinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Éderson, Bellanova; Lookman, De Ketelaere, Retegui

Out: Scalvini (knee), Scamacca (knee), Tolói (thigh), Brescianini (thigh), Kossounou (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Éderson

Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Idah, Maeda

Out: Taylor (thigh)

Doubtful: Carter-Vickers (toe)

Misses next match if booked: none

Brest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Amavi; Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Ajorque, Pereira Lage

Out: Locko (achilles)

Doubtful: Sima (hamstring), Le Cardinal (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: none

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Terrier, Schick

Out: none

Doubtful: Boniface (hand)

Misses next match if booked: none

Atleti: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Giménez, Reinildo, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Gallagher; Griezmann, Álvarez

Out: Azpilicueta (calf), Barrios (muscular), Le Normand (head), Lenglet (ankle), Llorente (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Giménez

Lille: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Bouaddi, André; Zhegrova, Gomes, Sahraoui; David

Out: none

Doubtful: Bakker (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: David

Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Benito, Hadjam; Males, Niasse, Monteiro; Ugrinic; Itten, Elia

Out: Janko (muscular), Pfeiffer (knee), Zoukrou (hip)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Frattesi, Barella, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martínez

Out: Çalhanoğlu (adductors), Zieliński (thigh)

Doubtful: Asllani (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Casadó, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Out: Ronald Araújo (thigh), Christensen (Achilles), Bernal (knee), Torres (hamstring)

Doubtful: De Jong (match fitness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Bayern München: Neuer; Guerreiro, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, João Palhinha; Olise, Müller, Gnabry; Kane

Out: Boey (meniscus), Ito (metatarsal), Stanišić (knee), Buchmann (match fitness), Pavlovic (collarbone)

Doubtful: Musiala (hip)

Misses next match if booked: none

Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Piątkowski, Baidoo, Terzić; Bidstrup, Bajcetic, Kjærgaard; Daghim, Konaté, Gloukh

Out: Kawamura (knee), Nene (thigh), Ratkov (thigh), Yeo (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

GNK Dinamo: Nevistić; Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, Torrente, Pierre-Gabriel; Stojković, Ademi, Mišić, Sučić, Pjaca; Petković

Out: none

Doubtful: Petković (adductor), Nevistić (back)

Misses next match if booked: Ristovski

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Aké; Kovačić; Savinho, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Out: Rodri (knee), Bobb (leg fracture)

Doubtful: Walker (muscular), De Bruyne (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

Sparta Praha: Vindahl; Vitik, Panák, Zelený; Preciado, Kairinen, Laçi, Wiesner; Birmančević; Rrahmani, Haraslín

Out: Cobbaut (leg)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orbán, Lukeba, Geertruida; Haidara, Vermeeren; Nusa, Xavi Simons; Openda, Šeško

Out: Ouedraogo (back), Raum (ankle), Schlager (knee), Seiwald (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jones, Luis Díaz; Núñez

Out: Alisson (hamstring), Chiesa (muscular), Elliott (foot), Diogo Jota (unspecified)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Konaté

Benfica: Trubin; Bah, Araújo, Otamendi, Carreras; Florentino, Barreiro, Kökçü; Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Di María

Out: Tiago Gouveia (shoulder), Prestianni (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Trauner, Hancko, Bueno; Timber, Hwang, Milambo; Osman, Ueda, Paixao

Out: Gimenez (thigh), Nieuwkoop (leg)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

