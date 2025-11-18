Champions League Matchday 5: Key stats and what to look out for in every game

League phase leaders Bayern München aim to extend their dominant streak against second-placed Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona meet in the Champions League for the first time since 2018 and Erling Haaland targets another successful outing against a German club.

We take a look at the key facts and stats from every fixture as the league phase continues.

All matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless stated.

Tuesday 25 November

Ajax and Benfica are the only teams yet to earn a point in the league phase of the 2025/26 Champions League.

This is the 10th UEFA competition meeting between these two clubs. Ajax lead the head-to-head record with four wins to Benfica's two The Portuguese side won the most recent meeting, though, earning a 1-0 Amsterdam triumph in the second leg of their 2021/22 Champions League round of 16 tie.

Ajax are on a seven-match losing run in UEFA competition, the longest in club history.

If Ajax score three or more goals, they will become the first Dutch team to reach 400 goals in the European Cup/Champions League.

Benfica have only lost two of their last 19 UEFA competition meetings with Dutch opposition (W9 D8).

José Mourinho's charges have not scored in their last three Champions League matches.

This is the first UEFA competition meeting between these teams.

Galatasaray have scored in 29 of their last 31 UEFA matches and Victor Osimhen has scored in his last eight, a run that dates back to last season. The Nigerian forward has scored 12 goals in that span, including six in the league phase so far.

The Turkish club are aiming to win four consecutive matches in the Champions League proper for the first time. They are unbeaten in their last seven UEFA competition home matches and have lost only two of their last 12 in the group stage/league phase.

This is the fourth time Union SG will face a Turkish opponent in UEFA competition. All three of their previous meetings came against Fenerbahçe, against whom they won once and were defeated twice. Most recently, they suffered a 2-1 away loss in their 2024/25 Europa League league phase opener.

Each of the Belgian club's last four matches in the Champions League have produced exactly four goals.

Union SG have lost their last three Champions League matches.

Top scorer: Osimhen

This is the first UEFA competition meeting between these clubs despite Borussia Dortmund having faced Spanish opponents on 44 occasions while Villarreal have 14 times met German opposition in UEFA competition.

Dortmund need two goals to reach the landmark of 350 European Cup/Champions League goals. There have been 43 goals scored across Dortmund's last ten UEFA competition matches against Spanish teams.

The German side have lost only one of their last 19 home matches in the Champions League (W12 D6).

Serhou Guirassy has scored ten goals in his last eight appearances at home for Dortmund in the Champions League.

Villarreal are unbeaten in six matches against German opposition in UEFA competition (W2 D4) and have lost only three of their previous 14 (W6 D5).

However, the Yellow Submarine are winless in their last seven matches in the Champions League proper (D2 L5).

Chelsea and Barcelona have split their 14 UEFA competition meetings, each side claiming four wins to go along with six draws. This is their first encounter since the 2017/18 Champions League round of 16 when Barcelona progressed with a 4-1 aggregate win, drawing 1-1 at Stamford Bridge before winning 3-0 at home.

Chelsea have lost only one of their previous seven UEFA competition matches at home against Barcelona (W4 D2).

Chelsea have lost only two of their last 61 UEFA competition group/league matches at Stamford Bridge. They are unbeaten in 16 (W12 D4) – since a 1-0 defeat against Valencia in the Champions League in September 2019.

Barcelona have lost only three of their last 20 UEFA competition matches against English teams (W13 D4) and just one of their last 11 league phase matches (W8 D2).

Lamine Yamal, who will be 18 years and 135 days old at kick-off, has scored seven Champions League goals before turning 19. He needs three more to match Kylian Mbappé's record total.

There has been a total of 96 goals scored in Barcelona's last 20 Champions League matches, an average of 4.8 per game.

2017/18 highlights: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (4-1 agg)

This is the first UEFA competition meeting between these clubs.

Bodø/Glimt have won their last four UEFA competition home matches against Italian teams. Juventus, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last eight UEFA competition matches against Norwegian opposition, recording four home wins and four draws away in Norway.

The hosts are aiming to become the first Norwegian team to win a match in the Champions League proper since Rosenborg won back-to-back encounters against Valencia in the 2007/08 group stage.

Juventus are two goals away from becoming the first Italian side to reach 500 goals in the European Cup/Champions League.

The Italian side have drawn six of their last nine matches in the league phase of the Champions League (W1 L2).

This is the first UEFA competition meeting between these two clubs. Manchester City have lost only one of their last 24 UEFA matches against German teams (W19 D4) while Leverkusen have won only one of their previous 12 away from home against English teams (D3 L8).

Manchester City, who are unbeaten in their last 23 group/league matches at home (W20 D3) in this competition, need three goals to reach the 300 in the Champions League proper.

Erling Haaland has scored in five successive appearances in the Champions League proper for the third time in his career. He is aiming to score in six in a row for the second time, having previously done so between 20/10/2020 and 09/03/2021 as a Dortmund player. He has also scored ten goals in his nine Champions League appearances against German teams.

Leverkusen have lost only three of their last 20 UEFA competition group/league matches (W12 D5).

Victory would bring the landmark of a 50th European Cup/Champions League win for Leverkusen.

Claudio Echeverri is awaiting his first Champions League goal for Leverkusen, who he joined on loan from Manchester City in the summer. The striker has played in all four league phase games for the German side this season.

Erling Haaland scored against former club Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 4 AFP via Getty Images

The only previous UEFA competition meetings between Marseille and Newcastle came in the semi-finals of the 2003/04 UEFA Cup. After a goalless first leg in England, Marseille secured a 2-0 home victory in the return leg to advance to the final.

Marseille are without a win in their last 12 UEFA competition matches against English teams (D3 L9).

None of Marseille’s last 24 matches in the Champions League group stage/league phase have finished level. Their most recent stalemate came on 1 November 2011 — a 0-0 draw at Arsenal.

Newcastle have lost only two of their last nine UEFA competition matches against French teams (W3 D4).

The Magpies have won their last three Champions League matches without conceding a goal. They have never won four successive matches in the competition.

Newcastle have lost only two of their last 13 UEFA competition group stage/league phase matches away from home (W5 D6).

The only previous UEFA competition meeting between Slavia Praha and Athletic Club took place on Matchday 3 of the 2024/25 Europa League, where Athletic Club secured a 1-0 home victory.

Slavia Praha are without a win in their last 15 matches in the Champions League proper (D6 L9), a streak that goes back to September 2007.

The Czech outfit have won only two of their previous 15 UEFA competition matches against Spanish teams (D6 L7).

Athletic Club have won their last two UEFA competition matches against Czech opposition, both in the league phase of last season’s Europa League — the victory over Slavia Praha on Matchday 3 and a 3-1 home win against Viktoria Plzeň on Matchday 8.

Athletic Club have lost five of their last six UEFA competition matches (W1). They are also without a win in their last six away from home (D1 L5).

This is the first UEFA competition meeting between these clubs and Napoli's first against an opponent from Azerbaijan.

Napoli have lost only one of their last 19 Champions League matches at home (W11 D7).

If they fail to score, it will mark the first time that Napoli have gone consecutive matches without a goal in the Champions League proper.

Qarabağ are without a win in their previous six UEFA competition matches against Italian teams (D1 L5). They have lost all three away from home.

Leandro Andrade has scored in five of Qarabağ’s last seven European matches.

The Azerbaijani side have lost only two of their ten UEFA competition matches this season (W7 D1).

Wednesday 26 November

This is the first UEFA competition match between these teams and Copenhagen’s first against a team from Kazakhstan.

Copenhagen have won only two of their last 16 Champions League group/league matches (D6 L8). They have lost three in a row.

The Danish side have scored in their last 18 UEFA competition matches at home while only one of their last 29 UEFA competition matches has finished goalless.

Kairat Almaty’s only previous UEFA competition encounters with Danish opposition came against Esbjerg in the second qualifying round of the 2014/15 Europa League. They drew 1-1 at home in the first leg before falling 1-0 in the return leg in Denmark.

The visitors are without a win in their last ten UEFA competition matches away from home (D3 L7) and their last seven overall (D3 L4).

This fixture marks the first meetings with a French and Cypriot side respectively for Pafos and Monaco.

Pafos are aiming to become the first team from Cyprus to win successive matches in the Champions League proper. They have lost only one of their ten UEFA competition matches this season (W5 D4).

The Cypriot side have kept six clean sheets in their last nine UEFA competition matches.

On Matchday 4 against Bodø/Glimt, Monaco ended a six-match winless run in the Champions League proper (D3 L3). They are now unbeaten in three (W1 D2).

If Monaco keep a clean sheet, it will mark their first run of three consecutive shut-outs in the Champions League proper since the 2014/15 group stage.

Arsenal are without a win in their last five UEFA competition matches against Bayern (D1 L4). The Gunners have only won two of their last nine against German teams (D1 L6).

Mikel Arteta's charges have won their last eight league phase matches and their last 15 group/league matches overall. Twelve of those home victories were accompanied by a clean sheet.

Bukayo Saka has scored eight goals in his last ten group stage/league phase appearances.

Bayern have lost only two of their last 12 UEFA competition matches against English teams (W8 D2).

The German side have only been defeated in three of their last 52 group/league matches in the Champions League.

Harry Kane has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances against Arsenal in all competitions. He scored for Bayern at Arsenal in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in the 2023/24 Champions League.

This is the fourth UEFA competition meeting between Atleti and Inter. Their most recent meetings, in the 2023/24 Champions League round of 16, resulted in a penalty shootout which Atleti won 3-2.

Atleti have won eight of their last ten UEFA competition matches at home against Italian teams (D1 L1). They have also won 11 of their last 12 home matches in the Champions League overall.

Julián Alvarez has scored nine goals in 13 Champions League appearances for Atleti; he scored eight in 17 matches for his previous club Man City.

Inter have lost only one of their last eight UEFA competition matches against Spanish teams (W3 D4).

The Italian side have lost only one of their last 18 group/league matches (W13 D4) in the Champions League.

Lautaro Martínez has scored 12 goals in his last 11 Champions League appearances. He has scored in five successive league phase matches for a total of eight goals.

2023/24 highlights: Atleti 2-1 Inter (3-2 pens)

This is the first UEFA competition match between Frankfurt and Atalanta.

Frankfurt are winless in their last four UEFA competition matches against Italian opposition, failing to score in any of them (D1 L3).

Atalanta have lost just two of their previous ten UEFA competition matches against German opposition (W5 D3).

They are now aiming for a third consecutive victory over Bundesliga sides, following a 3-0 win against Leverkusen in the 2023/24 Europa League final and a 2-0 away triumph over Stuttgart on Matchday 4 of last season's Champions League.

Atalanta have lost only one of their last ten UEFA competition group/league matches away from home (W6 D3).

The Bergamo club have kept eight clean sheets in their last 13 UEFA competition group/league matches.

Liverpool have won five of their seven previous UEFA competition encounters with PSV (D1 L1), including all three meetings at Anfield. PSV emerged victorious from the most recent meeting, though, recording a 3-2 win in Eindhoven at the close of last season's league phase.

Should Liverpool score, they will reach the landmark of 500 European Cup/Champions League goals. Mohamed Salah is two goals away from becoming the first African player to reach 50 goals in the competition.

The Reds are unbeaten in their previous nine UEFA competition matches at home against Dutch teams (W7 D2). They have won their last 16 group/league matches at Anfield.

Eindhoven-born striker Cody Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV in January 2023. The 26-year-old scored 55 goals in 159 games for PSV.

PSV have won only one of their last 14 UEFA competition matches away from home against English teams (D5 L8).

The Eindhoven club have only lost three times in their last 17 group/league matches in the Champions League (W7 D7) and they have scored in 16 of those matches.

Ricardo Pepi has scored in three of his last four Champions League appearances, a run that includes his goal on Matchday 8 against Liverpool last season.

This is the ninth UEFA competition meeting between these sides. Olympiacos have only won one of the previous eight matches – a 2-1 home victory in December 2005 – but they are unbeaten across four meetings in Greece (W1 D3).

Olympiacos have lost only two of their previous 16 UEFA competition matches against Spanish teams in Greece (W6 D8). They are also unbeaten in their last nine UEFA competition matches at home.

The Greek side have won only two of their last 24 Champions League group/league matches (D4 L18) and they are without a win in nine.

Real Madrid are winless in their seven UEFA competition away matches against Greek sides (D2 L5). In fact, they have failed to win any of their nine UEFA games played in Greece (D3 L6) — the most they have played in a single country without recording a victory.

Federico Valverde could become the third Uruguayan player to reach the landmark of 70 appearances in the Champions League proper after Luis Suárez (73) and Edinson Cavani (70).

Vinícius Júnior will move joint-second with Kaká (30) for Champions League goals among Brazilian players next time he scores.

The only previous UEFA meeting between Paris and Tottenham came in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup. After trailing 2-0, the French side fought back to draw 2-2 and went on to win the match via a penalty shoot-out.

Paris have lost only two of their last eight UEFA competition matches against English teams (W5 D1).

The French club have never lost successive Champions League group stage/league phase matches at home.

Paris have played 104 successive UEFA competition matches since they were involved in a 0-0 draw (vs Real Madrid, 2015/16 Champions League group stage).

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last three matches against French teams in the Champions League proper (W2 D1). Spurs are also unbeaten in their previous eight group/league matches in the Champions League (W4 D4).

The North London club have kept five clean sheets in their last seven UEFA competition matches.

The only previous UEFA competition meeting between Sporting CP and Club Brugge came on Matchday 6 of last season’s Champions League, where the Belgian side secured a 2-1 home victory.

Sporting CP are unbeaten in their four UEFA home matches against Belgian sides (W3 D1).

The Portuguese side have lost only two of their last 11 UEFA competition matches at home (W6 D3).

Geovany Quenda (18 years 210 days) will become the youngest Portuguese player to make 15 appearances in the Champions League proper if he plays, beating the record held by Rúben Neves (19 years 269 days).

Club Brugge have won just two of their seven UEFA competition away matches against Portuguese sides (L5).

The Belgian side have scored three goals or more in five of their last seven UEFA competition matches.

Further ahead

Real Madrid and Manchester City have played in each of the last four Champions League seasons, producing plenty of memorable matches along the way. Will they deliver similar drama on Matchday 6?

Three-time winners Inter meet six-time champions Liverpool in Milan. The pair last met in the 2021/22 round of 16, Liverpool earning a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Arsenal, Paris, Napoli and Chelsea face away tests, while Barcelona, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund enjoy home fixtures.