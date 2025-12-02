Champions League Matchday 6: Key stats and what to look out for in every game

Inter versus Liverpool – the pair have nine European titles between them – Bayern against Sporting CP and Real Madrid versus Monaco are among the stellar Matchday 6 match-ups.

We take a look at the key facts and stats from every fixture as the league phase continues.

All matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless stated.

Tuesday 9 December

Kairat Almaty are without a win in their last eight UEFA competition matches (D3 L5).

The Kazakh side are also winless in 11 UEFA club competition group stage/league phase matches (D3 L8).

Kairat Almaty have kept five clean sheets in their previous six UEFA club competition home matches this season.

Olympiacos have won only two of their last 25 Champions League group stage/league phase matches (D4 L19). They are without a win in ten (D2 L8), since a 1-0 victory at home against Marseille on 21 October 2020.

The Greek side have lost their last 12 Champions League group stage/league phase matches away from home, since a 1-0 victory at GNK Dinamo on 20 October 2015.

Olympiacos have faced a team from Kazakhstan twice in UEFA club competition, both against Astana during the 2016/17 Europa League group stage. They recorded a 4-1 victory at home and a 1-1 draw away.

Bayern are unbeaten in their four European encounters with Sporting CP (W3 D1), scoring 13 goals and conceding only once. Their most recent meetings came in the 2008/09 Champions League round of 16, where Bayern triumphed 12-1 on aggregate after a 5-0 victory in Lisbon and a 7-1 win in Munich.

The German champions have lost just two of their 31 UEFA club competition meetings with Portuguese opposition (W20 D9). At home, they remain unbeaten in 15 such fixtures (W13 D2).

Harry Kane has scored 16 goals in his 15 appearances at home for Bayern in the Champions League.

Sporting CP have won just one of their 17 European encounters away from home with German opposition (D2 L14). Their sole victory came in September 2022, when they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the Champions League group stage.

The Portuguese side have scored in their last 21 UEFA club competition group stage/league phase matches and have opened the scoring in four of their five Champions League matches this season.

On Matchday 5, Geovany Quenda (18 years and 210 days) became the youngest Portuguese player to make 15 appearances in the Champions League proper, beating the previous record held by Rúben Neves (19y 269d).

These teams have met six times in UEFA club competition, with Monaco winning three and Galatasaray two. Their most recent encounters came in the 2000/01 Champions League group stage and both teams won their home game: Galatasaray 3-2 and Monaco 4-2.

Monaco have won four of their last five European home matches against Turkish opposition, losing only once. In each of those victories, they scored at least three goals.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last four Champions League matches (W1 D3) and have lost only four of their last 16 UEFA club competition matches at home (W7 D5).

Galatasaray have won just two of their 11 European away fixtures against French opposition (D2 L7). They are winless in their last five such matches (D2 L3), with their most recent victory a 1-0 success at Nantes in the Champions League group stage in 2001.

The Turkish outfit are seeking consecutive away victories in the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2012/13 season, when they achieved three in a row – two in the group stage and one in the round of 16.

Victor Osimhen has scored in eight consecutive UEFA club competition appearances dating back to last season, with 12 goals coming in those eight matches.

Wilfried Singo made 60 appearances in all competitions across two seasons for Monaco before a transfer to Galatasaray this summer.

Atalanta have lost only one of their last nine UEFA club competition group stage/league phase matches at home (W4 D4) and two of their previous 19 overall (W11 D6).

The Italian club have kept clean sheets in their last three Champions League matches while all six of their goals in this season's league phase have come in the second half.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman has scored in five of his last eight Champions League appearances.

Chelsea have won their last three UEFA club competition matches against Italian clubs without conceding a goal while they have 13 wins from their last 15 European group stage/league phase matches (D1 L1).

At 18 years and 215 days on Matchday 5 against Barcelona, Estêvão became the second-youngest player to score in three consecutive Champions League matches behind Kylian Mbappé (18 years and 113 days).

Davide Zappacosta made 52 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea between 2017 and 2019, winning the Europa League in 2018/19. The full-back left the west London club to join Atalanta for a second spell in 2021.

Barcelona have won 16 of their last 20 UEFA club competition matches at home against German sides (L4).

The Catalan club have won only two of their last eight Champions League matches (D2 L4).

Robert Lewandowski netted 16 goals in 24 appearances against Frankfurt across all competitions during his time with Dortmund and Bayern.

The only previous European meetings between these sides came in the 2021/22 Europa League quarter-finals, where Frankfurt followed up a 1-1 home draw with a 3-2 victory in Spain to advance to the semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

Frankfurt have won four of their six European away fixtures against Spanish opposition (D1 L1). Their only defeat came on Matchday 2 of this season's Champions League, a 5-1 reverse against Atleti.

The German side have managed just one win in their last seven UEFA club competition fixtures (D2 L4). They are without a victory in their most recent four matches (D1 L3).

These sides have faced each other six times in UEFA club competition, with Liverpool claiming four victories to Inter's two. The English team triumphed on their last two visits to Italy, most recently a 2-0 win in the first leg of the 2021/22 Champions League round of 16.

Inter have won their last four UEFA club competition group stage/league phase matches at home against English teams while they are unbeaten in their last 18 Champions League home matches (W15 D3), since a 2-0 defeat against Bayern in the group stage in September 2022.

The Italian outfit have won ten of their last 11 Champions League group stage/league phase matches at home (D1) while conceding only two goals in that run.

Lautaro Martínez has scored in his last five home appearances for Inter in the Champions League, amassing a tally of eight goals.

Liverpool have won their last three UEFA club competition matches against Italian teams and five of their last six matches against Serie A teams in the Champions League group stage/league phase (L1).

None of Liverpool's last 31 European group stage/league phase matches have finished level. The last draw was on 9 December 2020 at Midtjylland in the Champions League (1-1).

Relive Atlético's dramatic shoot-out win over PSV in 2016

PSV are unbeaten in their last four UEFA club competition matches against Spanish teams (W3 D1) and have lost only one of their last 13 European group stage/league phase matches at home (W8 D4).

The Dutch side have scored in 17 of their last 18 Champions League group stage/league phase matches and have struck 17 times in their last five home games in the Champions League league phase.

PSV's 4-1 victory at Liverpool on Matchday 5 was their biggest away win in the Champions League proper and the biggest victory by a Dutch club away to English opposition in UEFA club competition history.

Atleti are unbeaten in the previous six UEFA club competition matches between these teams (W4 D2), while conceding just once. Their most recent meetings came in the 2016/17 Champions League group stage, when the Spanish side won 1-0 in Eindhoven and 2-0 in Madrid. They are also unbeaten in their last eight UEFA club competition matches against Dutch teams (W6 D2).

Atleti have lost their last three Champions League away games while they have gone 22 UEFA Champions League matches without a draw – their last was an away fixture against Celtic in October 2023.

Julián Alvarez has scored nine goals in his last ten Champions League appearances.

Union SG are unbeaten in their three UEFA competition meetings with French opposition, drawing twice with Toulouse in the 2023/24 Europa League group stage (1-1 at home, 0-0 away) and defeating Nice 2-1 at home in the league phase of the same tournament last season.

The Belgian outfit have managed just two wins in their last ten UEFA club competition home fixtures (D3 L5), losing each of the most recent three without finding the net.

Union SG had not kept a clean sheet in nine UEFA club competition matches prior to beating Galatasaray 1-0 on Matchday 5.

Marseille are unbeaten in their six UEFA club competition encounters with Belgian opposition, recording three wins and three draws while keeping five clean sheets.

OM are winless in their last seven European away fixtures (D1 L6), losing each of the most recent five, and have lost 12 of their last 13 away matches in the Champions League proper (W1).

A win for Marseille would mark their 50th victory in European Cup/Champions League history.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second goal against Newcastle on Matchday 5 was his 20th in the Champions League proper. At the age of 36 years and 160 days, he has become the oldest player to reach the landmark, surpassing Olivier Giroud (36 years and 25 days).

Tottenham are unbeaten in their four previous UEFA club competition meetings with Slavia Praha (W3 D1) and in their last seven European fixtures against Czech opposition (W5 D2), with their sole defeat to Czech opposition a 1-0 loss to Dukla Praha in the first leg of a European Cup quarter-final in February 1962.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 22 UEFA club competition matches at home (W18 D4) and have won their previous two Champions League home matches this season without conceding a goal.

Tottenham's next goal will be their 100th in the Champions League proper.

Slavia Praha have won only two of their previous 16 UEFA club competition matches against English teams (D4 L10) and are without a win in their last 16 matches in the Champions League proper (D7 L9) since a 2-1 home victory against Steaua in September 2007.

The Czech side have not scored a goal in their last four Champions League matches.

Goalkeeper Antonín Kinský made 30 appearances for Slavia Praha before transferring to Tottenham in January.

Wednesday 10 December

The only previous UEFA club competition meeting between Qarabağ and Ajax came in the league phase of last season's Europa League, where the Dutch side recorded a 3-0 victory in Azerbaijan.

Qarabağ are winless in their previous five UEFA club competition matches against Dutch teams (D3 L2).

Qarabağ have lost only one of their previous five European matches at home this season (W3 D1) and have scored at least twice in each of their last four at home.

Ajax are currently on an eight-match losing streak in UEFA club competitions – the longest such run in the club's history.

Ajax have scored 397 goals in the European Cup/Champions League history, including qualifying. They need three goals to become the first Dutch club to reach the landmark of 400 goals.

Villarreal have lost just one of their six European matches against Danish sides (W4 D1), winning all three at home.

The Yellow Submarine are winless in their last eight Champions League proper matches (D2 L6), losing the last three without scoring.

Only one of Villarreal's last 37 UEFA club competition matches finished goalless.

Copenhagen are without a win in their previous 15 European matches against Spanish teams (D6 L9).

The Danish side are aiming to record successive wins in the Champions League proper for the first time since they won three in a row across the 2006/07 and 2010/11 campaigns.

Viktor Dadason (17 years and 149 days) became the youngest player to score in multiple matches in the Champions League proper, beating the record previously held by Lamine Yamal (17 years and 200 days) when he struck against Kairat Almaty on Matchday 5.

Athletic Club have won only two of their previous ten European matches against French teams (D2 L6).

The La Liga outfit have lost only two of their last 16 European group stage/league phase home matches (W13 D1), winning seven of the last eight (L1).

Yuri Berchiche made 32 appearances in all competitions for Paris in the 2017/18 season before transferring to Athletic Club in summer 2018.

Paris have lost only three of their last 13 European matches against Spanish teams (W8 D2), winning five of the most recent seven (L2). They have also won their last three European matches away from home against Spanish sides.

The holders have scored four or more goals in five of their last seven matches in the league phase of the Champions League.

João Neves (21 years and 74 days) could become the youngest Portuguese player to reach 30 Champions League proper appearances, breaking the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years and 226 days).

The only previous European meetings between Leverkusen and Newcastle came in the 2002/03 Champions League second group stage, with the English side winning 3-1 both home and away.

However, Leverkusen have lost only one of their last six UEFA club competition matches against English teams (W3 D2), keeping four clean sheets, including in their 2-0 win at Manchester City on Matchday 5.

Patrik Schick has scored in Leverkusen's last two Champions League matches, after netting only one goal in his first 28 appearances in the competition proper.

After winning their first four European matches against German teams, Newcastle are winless in the last three (D1 L2), most recently losing 1-0 at home and 2-0 away to Dortmund in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage.

Newcastle have won only two of their last 13 European matches away from home (D6 L5).

Harvey Barnes has scored four goals in his last four Champions League appearances.

Dortmund have lost only one of their last 20 Champions League matches at home (W13 D6) and have scored four goals in four of their five matches in the competition this season.

Serhou Guirassy has scored 18 goals in his first 23 Champions League proper appearances, a tally bettered only by Erling Haaland (28 in his first 23).

A victory for Dortmund would be their 100th in European Cup/Champions League history while they need two goals to reach 300 in their Champions League proper history.

Bodø/Glimt have won only one of their last ten UEFA club competition matches (D2 L7) and are winless in six (D2 L4).

The Norwegian side have only failed to score in two of their last 21 European matches.

Club Brugge have won only one of their last 18 European matches against English teams (D3 L14).

The Belgian side have lost only two of their last 19 UEFA club competition matches at home (W12 D5) and are unbeaten in their last five home games in the league phase of the Champions League (W3 D2).

Nicolo Tresoldi has scored in Club Brugge's last three European home matches.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine European matches against Belgian teams (W7 D2) and have won their last nine matches in the league phase of the Champions League, conceding only three goals.

The Gunners are the only team to win their first five league phase matches this season. The only previous time they started with five wins in the competition proper was 2005/06, when they went on to reach the final.

Arsenal need four goals to reach 400 in their European Cup/Champions League history while Gabriel Martinelli has scored in his last four Champions League appearances.

Juventus have won all their previous six European matches against teams from Cyprus.

The Italian side have lost only two of their last 11 European matches at home (W5 D4).

The Bianconeri have conceded the first goal in all their five Champions League matches this season.

Pafos have lost only one of their 11 UEFA club competition matches this season (W5 D5) and are unbeaten in five away (W3 D2) with four clean sheets.

The Cypriot outfit drew 0-0 in each of their previous two away matches in the league phase of this season's Champions League.

Pafos defender David Luiz (38 years and 218 days) became the second-oldest scorer in the Champions League when he headed home against Monaco on Matchday 5.

See how Real Madrid beat Man City in last season's knockout phase play-off second leg

Real Madrid and Manchester City have met 14 times in the UEFA club competition, with Madrid winning five and City four. They have met in each of the last four seasons in the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Last season, Madrid eliminated City in the knockout phase play-offs via a 3-2 first leg win in Manchester and 3-1 home success.

The Merengues have won 13 of their last 14 Champions League group stage/league phase matches at home (L1).

Eduardo Camavinga (23 years and 30 days) could become the second youngest French player to reach 50 appearances in the Champions League proper after Kylian Mbappé (22 years and 339 days).

Kylian Mbappé has achieved his best-ever tally in a Champions League campaign with nine goals and has scored seven goals in seven Champions League appearances against Man City, including a hat-trick in Madrid's 3-1 home win in last season's knockout phase play offs.

City have won six of their last seven Champions League group stage/league phase matches against Spanish opposition (L1), including the last four.

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in his previous nine appearances against Spanish teams in the Champions League proper and has struck in his last five starts in the competition proper, netting seven goals.

Napoli have won three of the previous four European meetings between the teams (L1), including both in the Champions League group stage in 2016/17 – 4-2 at home and 2-1 away.

Benfica have lost only two of their last eight European matches against Italian teams (W3 D3).

The Eagles have won only one of their last 12 matches at home in the Champions League proper (D3 L8), and are winless in seven (D2 L5).

Napoli have lost only two of their previous 15 European matches against Portuguese teams (W9 D4) and have won five in a row.

Scott McTominay has scored three goals in his last three Champions League appearances, having managed only one in his previous 24 games in the competition.

David Neres scored 17 goals in 83 appearances in all competitions across two seasons for Benfica before joining Napoli in August 2024.

Further ahead

Inter had the best defensive record in the league phase last season, conceding only once in eight games, while Arsenal lead the way this season after Matchday 5, also with a solitary goal against them. Which rearguard will break when they meet in Milan on Matchday 7, which takes place across 20/21 January?

Kylian Mbappé burst on to the Champions League scene with Monaco in 2016/17 and has been plundering goals in the competition ever since. Top scorer after five games this term, will he add to his tally when Real Madrid host his former club on Matchday 7?

The teams hoping to reach the knockout phase and the contenders for direct qualification to the round of 16 will all have one eye on the judgment day which is Matchday 8 – every team is in action for the final time in the league phase at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 28 January.