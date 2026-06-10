Erling Haaland, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, John Arne Riise, Roar Strand: Who are Norway's top UEFA Champions League performers?
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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Which Norwegian players have the most appearances and goals in Europe's leading club competition?
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Though no Norwegian teams have won the UEFA Champions League, players from Norway have lifted the iconic trophy and produced some of its most iconic moments. Ronny Johnsen and matchwinner Ole Gunnar Solskjær helped Manchester United defeat Bayern München and complete the treble in the 1999 final, six years before John Arne Riise and his Liverpool team-mates pulled off the Miracle of Istanbul. The most recent champion is Erling Haaland, who scored a chart-topping 12 goals to help Manchester City win their maiden title in the 2022/23 season.
Last updated: 30/05/2026
Most appearances by Norway players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
77: Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Manchester United)
74: John Arne Riise (Monaco, Liverpool, Roma, APOEL)
71: Roar Strand (Rosenborg)
60: Erik Hoftun (Rosenborg)
58: Erling Haaland (Salzburg, Dortmund, Manchester City)
57: Bent Skammelsrud (Rosenborg)
54: John Carew (Rosenborg, Valencia, Lyon)
40: Christer Basma (Rosenborg)
38: Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica)
36: Harald Brattbakk (Rosenborg)
Top-scoring Norway players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
57: Erling Haaland (Salzburg, Dortmund, Manchester City)
19: Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Manchester United)
18: John Carew (Rosenborg, Valencia, Lyon)
11: Harald Brattbakk (Rosenborg)
11: Roar Strand (Rosenborg)
8: Tore André Flo (Chelsea)
8: Sigurd Rushfeldt (Rosenborg)
7: Jan Derek Sørensen (Rosenborg, Dortmund)
7: Alexander Sørloth (Leipzig, Atlético de Madrid)
6: Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel, Copenhagen)
6: Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)
6: Frode Johnsen (Rosenborg)
Most appearances by Norway players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
133: Roar Strand (Rosenborg)
120: John Arne Riise (Monaco, Liverpool, Roma, Fulham, APOEL)
98: Fredrik Aursnes (Hødd, Molde, Feyenoord, Benfica)
95: Erik Hoftun (Rosenborg)
88: Jonas Svensson (Rosenborg, AZ Alkmaar, Adana Demirspor, Beşiktaş)
87: Bent Skammelsrud (Malmö, Rosenborg)
87: Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Molde, Manchester United)
87: Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg, Rosenborg, Ferencváros)
86: Christer Basma (Kongsvinger, Stabæk, Rosenborg)
85: John Carew (Vålerenga, Rosenborg, Valencia, Roma, Beşiktaş, Lyon, Aston Villa)
Top-scoring Norway players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
61: Erling Haaland (Molde, Salzburg, Dortmund, Manchester City)
31: Harald Brattbakk (Rosenborg, Celtic)
28: John Carew (Vålerenga, Rosenborg, Valencia, Roma, Beşiktaş, Lyon, Aston Villa)
24: Tore André Flo (Tromsø, Brann, Chelsea, Rangers, Vålerenga)
23: Mohamed Elyounoussi (Molde, Basel, Celtic, Copenhagen)
23: Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Molde, Manchester United)
21: Alexander Sørloth (Rosenborg, Midtjylland, Trabzonspor, Leipzig, Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Atlético de Madrid)
20: Sigurd Rushfeldt (Rosenborg, Austria Wien, Tromsø)
20: Roar Strand (Rosenborg)
19: Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg, Rosenborg, Ferencváros)
Which Champions League records does Erling Haaland hold?
Last updated: 30/05/2026
- Youngest to 15 goals – 20y 126d
- Quickest to 15 goals – 12 games
- Youngest to 20 goals – 20y 231d
- Quickest to 20 goals – 14 games
- Youngest to 25 goals – 22y 47d
- Quickest to 25 goals – 20 games
- Youngest to 30 goals – 22y 236d
- Quickest to 30 goals – 25 games
- Youngest to 35 goals – 22y 272d
- Quickest to 35 goals – 27 games
- Youngest to 40 goals – 23y 130d
- Quickest to 40 goals – 35 games
- Youngest to 45 goals – 24y 128d
- Quickest to 45 goals – 44 games
- Quickest to 50 goals – 49 games
- Only player to score first-half hat-trick on competition debut
- Only player to score multiple times in four consecutive appearances
- Only player to score more than one goal on competition debut for three different clubs
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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup