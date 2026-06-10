Erling Haaland, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, John Arne Riise, Roar Strand: Who are Norway's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Though no Norwegian teams have won the UEFA Champions League, players from Norway have lifted the iconic trophy and produced some of its most iconic moments. Ronny Johnsen and matchwinner Ole Gunnar Solskjær helped Manchester United defeat Bayern München and complete the treble in the 1999 final, six years before John Arne Riise and his Liverpool team-mates pulled off the Miracle of Istanbul. The most recent champion is Erling Haaland, who scored a chart-topping 12 goals to help Manchester City win their maiden title in the 2022/23 season.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Norway players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

1999 Champions League final highlights: Man United 2-1 Bayern

77: Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Manchester United)

74: John Arne Riise (Monaco, Liverpool, Roma, APOEL)

71: Roar Strand (Rosenborg)

60: Erik Hoftun (Rosenborg)

58: Erling Haaland (Salzburg, Dortmund, Manchester City)

57: Bent Skammelsrud (Rosenborg)

54: John Carew (Rosenborg, Valencia, Lyon)

40: Christer Basma (Rosenborg)

38: Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica)

36: Harald Brattbakk (Rosenborg)

Top-scoring Norway players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Erling Haaland's 50 Champions League goals

57: Erling Haaland (Salzburg, Dortmund, Manchester City)

19: Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Manchester United)﻿

18: John Carew (Rosenborg, Valencia, Lyon)

11: Harald Brattbakk (Rosenborg)﻿

11: ﻿Roar Strand (Rosenborg)

8: Tore André Flo (Chelsea)﻿

8: ﻿Sigurd Rushfeldt (Rosenborg)

7: Jan Derek Sørensen (Rosenborg, Dortmund)

7: Alexander Sørloth (Leipzig, Atlético de Madrid)

6: ﻿Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel, Copenhagen)

6: ﻿Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)

6: Frode Johnsen (Rosenborg)

Most appearances by Norway players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

133: Roar Strand (Rosenborg)

120: John Arne Riise (Monaco, Liverpool, Roma, Fulham, APOEL)

98: Fredrik Aursnes (Hødd, Molde, Feyenoord, Benfica)

95: Erik Hoftun (Rosenborg)

88: Jonas Svensson (Rosenborg, AZ Alkmaar, Adana Demirspor, Beşiktaş) ﻿

87: Bent Skammelsrud (Malmö, Rosenborg)﻿

87: ﻿Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Molde, Manchester United)

87: ﻿Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg, Rosenborg, Ferencváros)

86: Christer Basma (Kongsvinger, Stabæk, Rosenborg) ﻿

85: John Carew (Vålerenga, Rosenborg, Valencia, Roma, Beşiktaş, Lyon, Aston Villa)

Top-scoring Norway players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Haaland reveals how he is 'living the dream'

61: Erling Haaland (Molde, Salzburg, Dortmund, Manchester City)

31: Harald Brattbakk (Rosenborg, Celtic)

28: John Carew (Vålerenga, Rosenborg, Valencia, Roma, Beşiktaş, Lyon, Aston Villa)

24: Tore André Flo (Tromsø, Brann, Chelsea, Rangers, Vålerenga)

23: Mohamed Elyounoussi (Molde, Basel, Celtic, Copenhagen) ﻿

23: ﻿Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Molde, Manchester United)

21: Alexander Sørloth (Rosenborg, Midtjylland, Trabzonspor, Leipzig, Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Atlético de Madrid) ﻿

20: Sigurd Rushfeldt (Rosenborg, Austria Wien, Tromsø)﻿

20: ﻿Roar Strand (Rosenborg)

19: Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg, Rosenborg, Ferencváros)

Which Champions League records does Erling Haaland hold?

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Youngest to 15 goals – 20y 126d

Quickest to 15 goals – 12 games

Youngest to 20 goals – 20y 231d

Quickest to 20 goals – 14 games

Youngest to 25 goals – 22y 47d

Quickest to 25 goals – 20 games

Youngest to 30 goals – 22y 236d

Quickest to 30 goals – 25 games

Youngest to 35 goals – 22y 272d

Quickest to 35 goals – 27 games

Youngest to 40 goals – 23y 130d

Quickest to 40 goals – 35 games

Youngest to 45 goals – 24y 128d

Quickest to 45 goals – 44 games

Quickest to 50 goals – 49 games

Only player to score first-half hat-trick on competition debut

Only player to score multiple times in four consecutive appearances

Only player to score more than one goal on competition debut for three different clubs

More like this?

Argentina's top Champions League performers

Belgium's top Champions League performers

Brazil's top Champions League performers

Croatia's top Champions League performers

Denmark's top Champions League performers

﻿England's top Champions League performers

France's top Champions League performers

Germany's top Champions League performers

Italy's top Champions League performers

Netherlands' top Champions League performers

Poland's top Champions League performers

Portugal's top Champions League performers

Serbia's top Champions League performers

Spain's top Champions League performers

﻿Switzerland's top Champions League performers

Türkiye's top Champions League performers

USA's top Champions League performers

Wales' top Champions League performers

Africa's top Champions League performers

Asia's top Champions League performers

Australia/New Zealand's top Champions League performers

Central and North America's top Champions League performers

South America's top Champions League performers

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup