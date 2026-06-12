David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, Marko Arnautović: Who are Austria's top UEFA Champions League performers?

No Austrian team has ever reached the final of the UEFA European Cup/Champions League but two players have tasted glory in the competition*. David Alaba won finals with Bayern München in 2013 and 2020 before claiming his third crown with Real Madrid in 2022. Before him, Franz Hasil started in the Feyenoord team that defeated Celtic in 1970.

*For the purposes of this article, players are credited with a UEFA European Cup/Champions League title only if they make an appearance in the final itself.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Austrian players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Watch Alaba reaction to Bayern triumph

125: David Alaba (Bayern München, Real Madrid)

61: Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig, Bayern München, Dortmund)

53: Konrad Laimer (Leipzig, Bayern München)

29: Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg)

28: Aleksandar Dragović (Basel, Dynamo Kyiv, Leverkusen, Crvena Zvezda)

26: Maximilian Wöber (Ajax, Salzburg)

25: Christian Fuchs (Schalke, Leicester)

25: Nicolas Seiwald (Salzburg, Leipzig)

24: Tomica Kocijan (Salzburg, Sturm Graz)

23: Wolfgang Feiersinger (Salzburg, Dortmund)

Top-scoring Austrian players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Player of the Match: Arnautović's Inter winner

6: David Alaba (Bayern München, Real Madrid)

5: Marko Arnautović (Werder Bremen, Inter)

5: Tomica Kocijan (Salzburg, Sturm Graz)

5: Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig, Dortmund)

4: Markus Schopp (Sturm Graz)

3: Mario Haas (Sturm Graz)

3: Manfred Zsak (Austria Wien)

Most appearances by Austrian players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

135: Andreas Ulmer (Austria Wien, Salzburg)

129: David Alaba (Bayern München, Real Madrid)

126: Aleksandar Dragović (Austria Wien, Basel, Dynamo Kyiv, Leverkusen, Crvena Zvezda)

103: Marcel Sabitzer (Admira, SK Rapid, Salzburg, Leipzig, Bayern München, Manchester United, Dortmund)

90: Stefan Schwab (Admira, SK Rapid, PAOK)

84: Konrad Laimer (Salzburg, Leipzig, Bayern München)

77: Martin Hinteregger (Salzburg, Frankfurt)

76: Mario Sonnleitner (Grazer AK, Sturm Graz, SK Rapid)

75: Christoph Leitgeb (Salzburg, Sturm Graz)

71: Herbert Prohaska (Austria Wien, Inter, Roma)

Top-scoring Austrian players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Hans Krankl (left) exchanges pennants with Everton captain Kevin Ratcliffe ahead of the 1985 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images

28: Hans Krankl (SK Rapid, Barcelona)

21: Toni Polster (Austria Wien, Sevilla, Koln)

20: Louis Schaub (SK Rapid)

20: Peter Pacult (SK Rapid, FC Tirol, Austria Wien)

17: Marc Janko (Salzburg, Twente, Trabzonspor, Basel, Sparta Praha)

17: Edi Glieder (Salzburg, FC Tirol, FC Pasching)

17: Christoph Westerthaler (LASK, FC Tirol, SK Vorwärts Steyr, APOEL)

16: Roland Linz (Austria Wien, Nice, Braga)

14: Ivica Vastic (Admira, Sturm Graz, Austria Wien)

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**UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup