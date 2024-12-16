Women's EURO 2025 draw: See who is in what group

Holders England will play their predecessors as champions Netherlands while hosts Switzerland will take on Norway, Iceland and Finland after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 draw was made at the Swiss Tech Convention Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Not only will Sarina Wiegman's England side face her native Netherlands, who she led to victory in 2017, but the Lionesses also face old rivals France and debutant neighbours Wales. Switzerland will take on former world, European and Olympic champions Norway as well as Iceland and Finland, while current FIFA Women's World Cup holders Spain are up against Portugal, Belgium and two-time European runners-up Italy.

Record eight-time champions Germany are in a group with regular rivals and 1984 winners Sweden, as well as familiar opponents Denmark and the second of the final tournament newcomers, Poland.

The top two teams from each final tournament group will progress to the knockout phase.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright and Swiss sports presenter Annette Fetscherin anchored the broadcast of the draw, enlisting the help of a raft of players who represented their country at women's and men's EUROs – Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Verónica Boquete (Spain), Lara Dickenmann (Switzerland), Sami Khedira (Germany), Jill Scott (England), Caroline Seger (Sweden), Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) and Raphaël Varane (France).

The ceremony also featured a performance from Swiss artist Stress featuring Karolyn, an appearance from Women's EURO 2025 mascot Maddli and the official unveiling of the tournament match ball.

Match dates

Fixtures and match schedule

Group stage Matchday 1: 2–5 July

Group stage Matchday 2: 6–9 July

Group stage Matchday 3: 10–13 July

Quarter-finals: 16–19 July

Semi-finals: 22–23 July

Final: 27 July

Knockout bracket

All times CET

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16 July

Match 25: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 21:00)

Thursday 17 July

Match 26: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 21:00)

Friday 18 July

Match 27: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Bern, 21:00)

Saturday 19 July

Match 28: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 21:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22 July

Match 29: Winners Match 26 vs Winners Match 25 (Geneva, 21:00)

Wednesday 23 July

Match 30: Winners Match 28 vs Winners Match 27 (Zurich, 21:00)

Final

Sunday 27 July

Winners Match 29 vs Winners Match 30 (Basel, 18:00)

Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland: Venues St. Jakob-Park, Basel

Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

Stade de Genève, Geneva

Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen

Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne

Arena Thun, Thun

Stade de Tourbillon, Sion