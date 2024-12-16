Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Women's EURO 2025 draw: See who is in what group

Monday, December 16, 2024

England vs Netherlands, Germany vs Sweden and Spain vs Italy are among the group fixtures set by the Lausanne draw.

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final draw took place in Lausanne, Switzerland Getty Images

Holders England will play their predecessors as champions Netherlands while hosts Switzerland will take on Norway, Iceland and Finland after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 draw was made at the Swiss Tech Convention Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Women's EURO 2025 final draw

Group A: Switzerland (hosts), Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands

Ticket sales

Not only will Sarina Wiegman's England side face her native Netherlands, who she led to victory in 2017, but the Lionesses also face old rivals France and debutant neighbours Wales. Switzerland will take on former world, European and Olympic champions Norway as well as Iceland and Finland, while current FIFA Women's World Cup holders Spain are up against Portugal, Belgium and two-time European runners-up Italy.

Record eight-time champions Germany are in a group with regular rivals and 1984 winners Sweden, as well as familiar opponents Denmark and the second of the final tournament newcomers, Poland.

The top two teams from each final tournament group will progress to the knockout phase.

Women's EURO 2025: The contenders

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright and Swiss sports presenter Annette Fetscherin anchored the broadcast of the draw, enlisting the help of a raft of players who represented their country at women's and men's EUROs – Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Verónica Boquete (Spain), Lara Dickenmann (Switzerland), Sami Khedira (Germany), Jill Scott (England), Caroline Seger (Sweden), Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) and Raphaël Varane (France).

The ceremony also featured a performance from Swiss artist Stress featuring Karolyn, an appearance from Women's EURO 2025 mascot Maddli and the official unveiling of the tournament match ball.

How the draw worked

Match dates

Fixtures and match schedule

Group stage Matchday 1: 2–5 July
Group stage Matchday 2: 6–9 July
Group stage Matchday 3: 10–13 July
Quarter-finals: 16–19 July
Semi-finals: 22–23 July
Final: 27 July

Women's EURO 2025: A chance to shine

Knockout bracket

All times CET

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16 July
Match 25: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Geneva, 21:00)

Thursday 17 July
Match 26: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Zurich, 21:00)

Friday 18 July
Match 27: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Bern, 21:00)

Saturday 19 July
Match 28: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Basel, 21:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22 July
Match 29: Winners Match 26 vs Winners Match 25 (Geneva, 21:00)

Wednesday 23 July
Match 30: Winners Match 28 vs Winners Match 27 (Zurich, 21:00)

Final

Sunday 27 July
Winners Match 29 vs Winners Match 30 (Basel, 18:00)

Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland: Venues

St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
Stade de Genève, Geneva
Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen
Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne
Arena Thun, Thun
Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

Women's EURO 2025: Host cities
