UEFA EURO 2024 at a glance

UEFA EURO 2024 was crammed full of award winners and landmark achievements.

EURO2024.com rounds up everything you need to know about the tournament.

Champions: Spain

Runners-up: England

Semi-finalists: France, Netherlands

Top-scoring team: Spain, 15 goals

Finals debutants: Georgia (round of 16)

Awards

Player of the Tournament: Rodri (Spain)

Young Player of the Tournament: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Vivo Player of the Final: Nico Williams (Spain)

Alipay+ Top Scorers: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Harry Kane (England), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Dani Olmo (Spain), Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) 3﻿

Goal of the Tournament: Lamine Yamal (Spain 2-1 France, 09/07/2024)

Top ten goals of EURO 2024

Team of the Tournament

GK: Mike Maignan (France)

DF: Kyle Walker (England)

DF: William Saliba (France)

DF: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)

DF: Marc Cucurella (Spain)

MF: Rodri (Spain)

MF: Dani Olmo (Spain)

MF: Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

FW: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

FW: Jamal Musiala (Germany)

FW: Nico Williams (Spain)

Players

Most assists: Lamine Yamal (Spain), 4

Most clean sheets: Mike Maignan (France), 4

Most saves: Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia), 29

Most shots on target: Kai Havertz (Germany), 11

Top recorded speed: Kylian Mbappé (France), 36.5km/h

Most distance covered: Declan Rice (England), 85.7km

Most tackles: Jude Bellingham (England), 24

Most successful dribbles: Jérémy Doku (Belgium), 34

Most completed passes: John Stones (England), 526

Most completed crosses: Toni Kroos (Germany) and Nico Williams (Spain), 12

Most balls recovered: Declan Rice (England), 46

New records

Most career EURO final tournaments: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), 6

Youngest EURO player: Lamine Yamal, 16 years 338 days (Spain 3-0 Croatia, 15/06/2024)

Youngest EURO scorer: Lamine Yamal, 16 years 362 days (Spain 2-1 France, 09/07/2024)

Youngest player to score on EURO debut: Arda Güler, 19 years 114 days (Türkiye 3-1 Georgia, 18/06/2024)

Youngest player to appear in a EURO or World Cup semi-final: Lamine Yamal, 16 years 362 days (Spain 2-1 France, 09/07/2024)

Youngest player to appear in a EURO or World Cup final: Lamine Yamal, 17 years 1 day (Spain 2-1 England, 14/07/2024)

Youngest player to appear in two EURO final tournaments: Jude Bellingham (England), 20 years 353 days

Youngest player to appear in two EURO quarter-finals: Jude Bellingham (England), 21 years seven days

Youngest player to appear in two EURO finals: Bukayo Saka (England), 22 years 313 days

Youngest coach at a EURO tournament: Julian Nagelsmann (Germany), 36 years 327 days

Oldest EURO player: Pepe, 41 years 130 days (Portugal 0-0 France, 05/07/24)

Oldest EURO scorer: Luka Modrić, 38 years 289 days (Croatia 1-1 Italy, 24/06/24)

Most penalty saves in a EURO shoot-out: Diogo Costa, 3 (Portugal 0-0 Slovenia, 01/07/24)

Most EURO tournament wins: Spain, 4

Most team goals in a single final tournament: Spain, 15

Most wins at a single final tournament: Spain, 7