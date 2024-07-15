UEFA EURO 2024 at a glance
Monday, July 15, 2024
Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice feature as we round up all those honoured and the record breakers from the UEFA EURO 2024 finals in Germany.
UEFA EURO 2024 was crammed full of award winners and landmark achievements.
EURO2024.com rounds up everything you need to know about the tournament.
Champions: Spain
Runners-up: England
Semi-finalists: France, Netherlands
Top-scoring team: Spain, 15 goals
Finals debutants: Georgia (round of 16)
Awards
Player of the Tournament: Rodri (Spain)
Young Player of the Tournament: Lamine Yamal (Spain)
Vivo Player of the Final: Nico Williams (Spain)
Alipay+ Top Scorers: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Harry Kane (England), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Dani Olmo (Spain), Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) 3
Goal of the Tournament: Lamine Yamal (Spain 2-1 France, 09/07/2024)
Team of the Tournament
GK: Mike Maignan (France)
DF: Kyle Walker (England)
DF: William Saliba (France)
DF: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)
DF: Marc Cucurella (Spain)
MF: Rodri (Spain)
MF: Dani Olmo (Spain)
MF: Fabián Ruiz (Spain)
FW: Lamine Yamal (Spain)
FW: Jamal Musiala (Germany)
FW: Nico Williams (Spain)
Players
Most assists: Lamine Yamal (Spain), 4
Most clean sheets: Mike Maignan (France), 4
Most saves: Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia), 29
Most shots on target: Kai Havertz (Germany), 11
Top recorded speed: Kylian Mbappé (France), 36.5km/h
Most distance covered: Declan Rice (England), 85.7km
Most tackles: Jude Bellingham (England), 24
Most successful dribbles: Jérémy Doku (Belgium), 34
Most completed passes: John Stones (England), 526
Most completed crosses: Toni Kroos (Germany) and Nico Williams (Spain), 12
Most balls recovered: Declan Rice (England), 46
New records
Most career EURO final tournaments: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), 6
Youngest EURO player: Lamine Yamal, 16 years 338 days (Spain 3-0 Croatia, 15/06/2024)
Youngest EURO scorer: Lamine Yamal, 16 years 362 days (Spain 2-1 France, 09/07/2024)
Youngest player to score on EURO debut: Arda Güler, 19 years 114 days (Türkiye 3-1 Georgia, 18/06/2024)
Youngest player to appear in a EURO or World Cup semi-final: Lamine Yamal, 16 years 362 days (Spain 2-1 France, 09/07/2024)
Youngest player to appear in a EURO or World Cup final: Lamine Yamal, 17 years 1 day (Spain 2-1 England, 14/07/2024)
Youngest player to appear in two EURO final tournaments: Jude Bellingham (England), 20 years 353 days
Youngest player to appear in two EURO quarter-finals: Jude Bellingham (England), 21 years seven days
Youngest player to appear in two EURO finals: Bukayo Saka (England), 22 years 313 days
Youngest coach at a EURO tournament: Julian Nagelsmann (Germany), 36 years 327 days
Oldest EURO player: Pepe, 41 years 130 days (Portugal 0-0 France, 05/07/24)
Oldest EURO scorer: Luka Modrić, 38 years 289 days (Croatia 1-1 Italy, 24/06/24)
Most penalty saves in a EURO shoot-out: Diogo Costa, 3 (Portugal 0-0 Slovenia, 01/07/24)
Most EURO tournament wins: Spain, 4
Most team goals in a single final tournament: Spain, 15
Most wins at a single final tournament: Spain, 7