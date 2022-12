Busquets, Ramos, Piqué: Who are Spain's top UEFA Champions League performers?

As Real Madrid won the first five editions of the European Cup, Spain was established as the pre-eminent force in international club football, and the statistics suggest they remain top dogs in Europe's top club competition: Liga sides have won 19 editions of the European Cup and UEFA Champions League, five more than any other nation. Real Madrid have won 14 of those, with Barcelona taking the other five, while Atlético Madrid and Valencia have both been losing finalists.

Most appearances by Spanish players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

181: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

157: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

144: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

135: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Paris)

132: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

130: Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona)

129: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

127: Xabi Alonso (Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern)

120: Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

112: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Monaco)

Top-scoring Spanish players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

Watch ten of Raúl's best goals

71: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

49: Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

39: Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid, Monaco, Liverpool, Valencia, Marseille)

30: Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)

24: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Monaco)

23: Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid)

22: Carlos Santillana (Real Madrid)

21: Amancio Amaro (Real Madrid)

20: Fernando Torres (Liverpool, Chelsea, Atlético)

20: Luis Enrique (Real Madrid, Barcelona)

Most appearances by Spanish players in UEFA club competition*

Casillas career highlights

188: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

183: Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern, Milan, Lazio)

173: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

161: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

145: Sergio Ramos (Sevilla, Real Madrid, Paris)

138: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

138: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

137: Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona)

133: Jesús Navas (Sevilla, Manchester City)

131: Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

Top-scoring Spanish players in UEFA club competition*

Iniesta - five great Barcelona goals

77: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

50: Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

48: Carlos Santillana (Real Madrid)

44: Fernando Morientes (Zaragoza, Real Madrid, Monaco, Liverpool, Valencia, Marseille)

37: Aritz Aduriz (Valencia, Athletic Club)

35: Fernando Torres (Liverpool, Chelsea, Atlético)

31: Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)

30: Roberto Soldado (Real Madrid, Osasuna, Valencia, Tottenham, Villarreal, Fenerbahçe, Granada)

28: Luis Enrique (Real Madrid, Barcelona)

28: David Villa (Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid)

Key facts

13/06/56: Madrid crowned first winners

Most successful European club: Real Madrid (14 European Cup wins)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League games: Real Madrid (470)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League goals: Real Madrid (1036)

First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid (winners, 1955/56)

First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid (1955/56)

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup