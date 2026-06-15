Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens: Who are Belgium's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Runners-up to Liverpool in 1978, Club Brugge are the only Belgian side to have made it to a European Cup final, but plenty of the nation's top players have enjoyed success in the continent's top club competition. Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard have both been regulars for all-conquering Real Madrid, while Kevin De Bruyne was one of the stars of the Manchester City side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Belgian players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

99: Thibaut Courtois (Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Real Madrid)

85: Axel Witsel (Standard Liège, Benfica, Zenit, Dortmund, Atlético de Madrid)

82: Kevin De Bruyne (Genk, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli)

61: Eden Hazard (Lille, Chelsea, Real Madrid)

60: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

55: Yannick Carrasco (Monaco, Atlético de Madrid)

52: Daniel Van Buyten (Marseille, Bayern München)

51: Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht, Hamburg, Manchester City)

50: Toby Alderweireld (Ajax, Atlético de Madrid, Tottenham, Antwerp)

47: Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)

47: Simon Mignolet (Liverpool, Club Brugge)

Top-scoring Belgian players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Kevin De Bruyne after winning the Champions League with Manchester City in 2023 UEFA via Getty Images

18: Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United, Inter, Chelsea, Napoli)

16: Kevin De Bruyne (Genk, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli)

16: Dries Mertens (Napoli, Galatasaray)

12: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

10: Eden Hazard (Lille, Chelsea, Real Madrid)

9: Luc Nilis (Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven)

8: Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge, Milan, Atalanta)

7: Wesley Sonck (Genk, Ajax)

7: Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

6: Yannick Carrasco (Monaco, Atlético de Madrid)

6: Loïs Openda (Club Brugge, Leipzig, Juventus)

6: Gert Verheyen (Club Brugge)

Most appearances by Belgian players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Axel Witsel celebrates a Champions League win with Dortmund in 2019 ©AFP/Getty Images

133: Dries Mertens (Utrecht, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Galatasaray)

133: Axel Witsel (Standard Liège, Benfica, Zenit, Dortmund, Atlético de Madrid)

132: Jan Vertonghen (Ajax, Tottenham, Benfica, Anderlecht)

128: Timmy Simons (Lommel, Club Brugge, PSV Eindhoven)

120: Thibaut Courtois (Genk, Atlético, Chelsea, Real Madrid)

111: Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Hamburg, Club Brugge, Legia Warszawa, Olympiacos, Gent, Hadjuk Split)

106: Filip De Wilde (Beveren, Anderlecht, Sporting CP)

106: Hans Vanaken (Lokeren, Club Brugge)

105: Michel Preud'homme (Standard Liège, Mechelen, Benfica)

104: Gert Verheyen (Anderlecht, Club Brugge)

101: Kevin De Bruyne (Genk, Chelsea, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Napoli)﻿

101: Olivier Deschacht (Anderlecht)

101: Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)

Top-scoring Belgian players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Luc Nilis with Aston Villa in 2000 ©Getty Images

49: Romelu Lukaku (Anderlecht, Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United, Inter, Roma, Napoli)

39: Dries Mertens (Utrecht, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Galatasaray)

38: Luc Nilis (Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven, Aston Villa)

26: Hans Vanaken (Lokeren, Club Brugge)

25: Gert Verheyen (Anderlecht, Club Brugge)

24: Michy Batshuayi (Standard Liège, Marseille, Chelsea, Dortmund, Valencia, Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Frankfurt)

23: Roger Claessen (Standard Liège, Beerschot VAC)

22: Kevin De Bruyne (Genk, Chelsea, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Napoli)

22: François Van Der Elst (Anderlecht)

21: Paul Van Himst (Anderlecht, Molenbeek Brussels Strombeek)

Notable firsts

Eric Gerets after becoming Belgium's first European Cup winner in 1988 ©Bob Thomas/Getty Images

First Belgian side to reach a UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final

Liverpool 4-3 agg Club Brugge, 1975/76

First Belgian side to win the European Cup Winners' Cup

West Ham 2-4 Anderlecht, 1975/76

First Belgian side to reach a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final

Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge, 1977/78

First Belgian side to win the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League

Anderlecht 2-1 agg Benfica, 1982/83

First Belgian to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League

Eric Gerets (PSV 0-0 Benfica, aet, PSV win 6-5 on pens, 1987/88﻿)

Anderlecht great Paul Van Himst ©Getty Images

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Finalissima and UEFA Intertoto Cup