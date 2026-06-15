Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens: Who are Belgium's top UEFA Champions League performers?
Monday, June 15, 2026
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Which Belgian players have the most appearances and goals in Europe's leading club competition?
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Runners-up to Liverpool in 1978, Club Brugge are the only Belgian side to have made it to a European Cup final, but plenty of the nation's top players have enjoyed success in the continent's top club competition. Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard have both been regulars for all-conquering Real Madrid, while Kevin De Bruyne was one of the stars of the Manchester City side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2023.
Last updated: 30/05/2026
Most appearances by Belgian players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
99: Thibaut Courtois (Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Real Madrid)
85: Axel Witsel (Standard Liège, Benfica, Zenit, Dortmund, Atlético de Madrid)
82: Kevin De Bruyne (Genk, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli)
61: Eden Hazard (Lille, Chelsea, Real Madrid)
60: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
55: Yannick Carrasco (Monaco, Atlético de Madrid)
52: Daniel Van Buyten (Marseille, Bayern München)
51: Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht, Hamburg, Manchester City)
50: Toby Alderweireld (Ajax, Atlético de Madrid, Tottenham, Antwerp)
47: Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)
47: Simon Mignolet (Liverpool, Club Brugge)
Top-scoring Belgian players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
18: Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United, Inter, Chelsea, Napoli)
16: Kevin De Bruyne (Genk, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli)
16: Dries Mertens (Napoli, Galatasaray)
12: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
10: Eden Hazard (Lille, Chelsea, Real Madrid)
9: Luc Nilis (Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven)
8: Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge, Milan, Atalanta)
7: Wesley Sonck (Genk, Ajax)
7: Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)
6: Yannick Carrasco (Monaco, Atlético de Madrid)
6: Loïs Openda (Club Brugge, Leipzig, Juventus)
6: Gert Verheyen (Club Brugge)
Most appearances by Belgian players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
133: Dries Mertens (Utrecht, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Galatasaray)
133: Axel Witsel (Standard Liège, Benfica, Zenit, Dortmund, Atlético de Madrid)
132: Jan Vertonghen (Ajax, Tottenham, Benfica, Anderlecht)
128: Timmy Simons (Lommel, Club Brugge, PSV Eindhoven)
120: Thibaut Courtois (Genk, Atlético, Chelsea, Real Madrid)
111: Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Hamburg, Club Brugge, Legia Warszawa, Olympiacos, Gent, Hadjuk Split)
106: Filip De Wilde (Beveren, Anderlecht, Sporting CP)
106: Hans Vanaken (Lokeren, Club Brugge)
105: Michel Preud'homme (Standard Liège, Mechelen, Benfica)
104: Gert Verheyen (Anderlecht, Club Brugge)
101: Kevin De Bruyne (Genk, Chelsea, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Napoli)
101: Olivier Deschacht (Anderlecht)
101: Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)
Top-scoring Belgian players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
49: Romelu Lukaku (Anderlecht, Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United, Inter, Roma, Napoli)
39: Dries Mertens (Utrecht, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Galatasaray)
38: Luc Nilis (Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven, Aston Villa)
26: Hans Vanaken (Lokeren, Club Brugge)
25: Gert Verheyen (Anderlecht, Club Brugge)
24: Michy Batshuayi (Standard Liège, Marseille, Chelsea, Dortmund, Valencia, Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Frankfurt)
23: Roger Claessen (Standard Liège, Beerschot VAC)
22: Kevin De Bruyne (Genk, Chelsea, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Napoli)
22: François Van Der Elst (Anderlecht)
21: Paul Van Himst (Anderlecht, Molenbeek Brussels Strombeek)
Notable firsts
First Belgian side to reach a UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final
Liverpool 4-3 agg Club Brugge, 1975/76
First Belgian side to win the European Cup Winners' Cup
West Ham 2-4 Anderlecht, 1975/76
First Belgian side to reach a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final
Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge, 1977/78
First Belgian side to win the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League
Anderlecht 2-1 agg Benfica, 1982/83
First Belgian to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League
Eric Gerets (PSV 0-0 Benfica, aet, PSV win 6-5 on pens, 1987/88)
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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Finalissima and UEFA Intertoto Cup