Champions League round of 16: Starting and possible first-leg line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing and predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 4 March

Club Brugge

Starting XI: Mignolet; Sabbe, Mechele, Ordoñez, De Cuyper; Jashari, Onyedika; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutglà

Aston Villa

Starting XI: Martínez; Konsa, Disasi, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins

Borussia Dortmund

Possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Gross; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy

Out: Nmecha (knee)

Doubtful: Chukwuemeka (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Beier, Couto, Ryerson, Sabitzer

Lille

Possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Mukau, André, Bouaddi; Haraldsson, David, Bakker﻿

Out: Sahraoui (hip), Zhegrova (adductor)

Doubtful: Cabella (hamstring), Gudmundsson (illness)﻿

Misses next match if booked: David, Meunier

PSV

Possible XI: Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Mauro Júnior; Veerman, Saibari, Schouten; Perišić, De Jong, Lang

Out: Bajraktarević (illness), Dest (knee), Pepi (knee), Tillman (ankle)

Doubtful: Mauro Júnior (illness)

Misses next match if booked: De Jong, Mauro Júnior, Karsdorp, Veerman

Arsenal

Possible XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard

Out: Havertz (hamstring), Jesus (knee), Martinelli (hamstring), Saka (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Martinelli, Sterling

Real Madrid

Possible XI: Courtois; Valverde, Rüdiger, Asencio, Mendy; Modrić, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Bellingham (suspended), Carvajal (knee), Ceballos (tendon), Éder Militão (knee), Vallejo (hamstring)

Doubtful: Valverde (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Camavinga, Endrick, Éder Militão, Modrić, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni

Atlético de Madrid

Possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Galán; Simeone, Barrios, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez

Out: Azpilicueta (unspecified), Koke (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Correa, Giménez

Wednesday 5 March

Feyenoord

Possible XI: Wellenreuther; Mitchell, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Hadj Moussa, Ivanušec, Smal; Osman, Carranza, Paixão﻿

Out: Bijlow (knee), González (back), Hwang (unspecified), Milambo (unspecified), Moder (unspecified), Nieuwkoop (leg), Read (suspended), Stengs (ankle), Timber (knee), Trauner (unspecified), Ueda (thigh), Zerrouki (leg)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Osman, Trauner

Inter

Possible XI: Josep Martínez; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Bisseck; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram

Out: Carlos Augusto (calf), Darmian (thigh), Dimarco (thigh)﻿, Sommer (thumb), Zalewski (calf)

Doubtful: Çalhanoğlu (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Asllani, Barella, Dumfries, Pavard

Bayern München

Possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Sané; Kane

Out: Peretz (kidney)

Doubtful: Pavlović (illness)

Misses next match if booked: Gnabry, Sané

Leverkusen

Possible XI: Kovar; Mukiele, Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapie; Xhaka, Palacios; Frimpong, Wirtz, Grimaldo; Tella

Out: Andrich (illness)

Doubtful: Tapsoba (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Frimpong, García, Wirtz, Xhaka

Benfica

Possible XI: Trubin; Tomás Araújo, António Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Barreiro, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Dahl, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis

Out: Bah (knee), Di María (muscular), Manu Silva (knee), Renato Sanches (muscular), Florentino (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Amdouni, Aursnes, Bah, Carreras, Orkun Kökçü, Otamendi

Barcelona

Possible XI: Szczęsny; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Out: Christensen (calf)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Paris Saint-Germain

Possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves; Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Fabián Ruiz

Liverpool

Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jones

Out: Gomez (hamstring), Nallo (suspended)

Doubtful: Bradley (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Elliott, Konaté, Mac Allister, Robertson

