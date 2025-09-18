Champions League highlights and round-up: Marcus Rashford inspires Barcelona win, Erling Haaland scores landmark goal

Marcus Rashford scored a double to help Barcelona beat Newcastle, while Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 50 UEFA Champions League goals during Manchester City's victory over Napoli.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from the final evening of Matchday 1.

Thursday night's action

Champions League highlights: Copenhagen 2-2 Leverkusen

Leverkusen twice came from behind to claim a share of the spoils in a dramatic encounter in the Danish capital. Copenhagen went in front in the ninth minute via Jordan Larsson's cushioned half-volley and led until late in the contest, with Alejandro Grimaldo's exquisite free-kick levelling eight minutes from time.

Substitute Robert's deft header appeared to have given the Danish Superliga outfit maximum points, before Pantelis Hatzidiakos deflected a cross into his own net in added time.

Player of the Match: Jordan Larsson (Copenhagen)

Matchday 2

01/10: Qarabağ vs Copenhagen (18:45)

01/10: Leverkusen vs PSV

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Champions League highlights: Club Brugge 4-1 Monaco

Captain Hans Vanaken starred as Club Brugge cruised to victory. After home goalkeeper Simon Mignolet saved Maghnes Akliouche's penalty, Vanaken's pass gave Nicolo Tresoldi the chance to slot in a 32nd-minute opener.

Raphael Onyedika pounced to double the advantage seven minutes later, and Vanaken lashed in three minutes before the break for his 11th goal in the competition proper. Champions League debutant Mamadou Diakhon scored Club Brugge's fourth with a composed 75th-minute finish before Monaco substitute Ansu Fati fired an added-time consolation.

Player of the Match: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Matchday 2

30/09: Atalanta vs Club Brugge (18:45)

01/10: Monaco vs Manchester City

Champions League highlights: Man City 2-0 Napoli

Haaland headed in his 50th Champions League goal to help Manchester City to a home victory, becoming the fastest player to reach the half-century mark in the competition's history in just his 49th appearance. Napoli were reduced to ten men in the 21st minute when captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off, but goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić kept the hosts at bay.

Eleven minutes after the break, Phil Foden’s pass set up Haaland to nod past Milinković-Savić. Nine minutes later, winger Jérémy Doku danced past his markers to enter the box on the left before sending a low finish into the far corner to seal the points.

Player of the Match: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Matchday 2

01/10: Monaco vs Manchester City

01/10: Napoli vs Sporting CP

Champions League highlights: Frankfurt 5-1 Galatasaray

Jonathan Burkardt scored twice as Frankfurt recovered from a slow start to ease past Galatasaray. Yunus Akgün fired the visitors ahead in the eighth minute, but a Davinson Sánchez own goal brought the hosts level.

Goals from Can Uzun and Burkardt then turned the contest around in first-half stoppage time. The latter headed in his second goal from Nathaniel Brown’s cross after the break, while Ansgar Knauff rounded Galatasaray goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır to complete a fine win.

Player of the Match: Jonathan Burkardt (Frankfurt)

Matchday 2

30/09: Atleti vs Frankfurt

30/09: Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Highlights: Sporting CP 4-1 Kairat Almaty

Sporting CP got their Champions League campaign off to a fine start with a convincing victory in Lisbon. A Francisco Trincão double either side of half-time set the Portuguese side on their way before quickfire strikes from Alisson Santos and Geovany Quenda sealed the win.

Luis Suárez hit the post and bar after Morten Hjulmand's first-half penalty had been saved by 18-year-old debutant Sherhan Kalmurza. Edmilson did get a late consolation for Kairat but Sporting proved too strong.

Player of the Match: Francisco Trincão (Sporting CP)

Matchday 2

01/10: Napoli vs Sporting CP

30/09: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid (18:45)

Champions League highlights: Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona

England forward Rashford's first goals for Barcelona secured victory at St James' Park. Newcastle started brightly without finding a goal and Rashford punished them when he headed in powerfully, the first English player to score for Barça in the Champions League.

Rashford then hit a sensational second, firing in from range via the underside of the crossbar. Newcastle kept pushing and Anthony Gordon gave them hope late on with a composed finish but Barça held on.

Player of the Match: Marcus Rashford (Barcelona)

Matchday 2

01/10: Union SG vs Newcastle (18:45)

01/10: Barcelona vs Paris

All the league phase fixtures

Wednesday night's action

Highlights: Slavia Praha 2-2 Bodø/Glimt

Substitutes Daniel Bassi and Sondre Brunstad Fet helped debutants Bodø/Glimt claim a draw with a stunning comeback. Youssoupha Mbodji marked his first Slavia start with a pair of close-range finishes from pinpoint Lukáš Provod deliveries either side of Jindřich Staněk keeping out Kasper Høgh's penalty.

But last season's Europa League semi-finalists reduced the deficit late on when Bassi prodded his follow-up high into the net after his initial attempt was blocked, with Brunstad Fet adding a superb 90th-minute volley to secure a point.

Player of the Match: Lukáš Provod (Slavia Praha)

Matchday 2

30/09: Inter vs Slavia Praha

30/09: Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Champions League highlights: Olympiacos 0-0 Pafos

Debutants Pafos overcame Bruno's 26th-minute dismissal for a second caution to earn a point. Visiting goalkeeper Neofytos Michael was only tested for the first time in the 68th minute of a tight contest, beating Daniel Podence's strike behind before showing impressive reflexes to turn a Panagiotis Retsos header off the line.

Half-time substitute Mehdi Taremi – a Champions League finalist with Inter last season – was denied by Pafos captain David Goldar’s excellent block during added time as the Cypriot champions held firm.

Player of the Match: Derrick Luckassen (Pafos)

Matchday 2

01/10: Arsenal vs Olympiacos

30/09: Pafos vs Bayern München

Champions League highlights: Ajax 0-2 Inter

Marcus Thuram stole the show as Inter eased to victory in Amsterdam. The Italian side started well but their goalkeeper Yann Sommer was forced to make the first big save of the night from Mika Godts' effort.

Inter were soon back on the front foot and, from the next attack, Hakan Çalhanoğlu's corner was met by Thuram to open the scoring. The Inter pair then repeated the trick just after the break to cap a fine evening for last season's beaten finalists.

Player of the Match: Marcus Thuram (Inter)

Matchday 2

30/09: Marseille vs Ajax

30/09: Inter vs Slavia Praha

Champions League highlights: Liverpool 3-2 Atleti

Virgil van Dijk's stoppage-time header gave Liverpool a thrilling win at Anfield. Marcos Llorente had scored twice as Atleti came from 2-0 down before captain Van Dijk thumped in from a corner.

Mohamed Salah's free-kick deflected in off defender Andy Robertson, before Salah slalomed through to score a fine second in just the sixth minute. But midfielder Llorente – who scored twice at Anfield in 2020 – poked in before the break, and then volleyed in powerfully from the edge of the penalty area to equalise only for the Reds to restore their advantage at the last.

Player of the Match: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Matchday 2

30/09: Galatasaray vs Liverpool

30/09: Atleti vs Frankfurt

Champions League highlights: Bayern München 3-1 Chelsea

Harry Kane's double was the difference as Bayern started their campaign with three points against Chelsea in Munich. The home side edged in front through Trevor Chalobah's own goal, then quickly had a second when Kane converted a penalty after he was pulled to the ground by Moisés Caicedo.

Although Cole Palmer pulled one back almost immediately with a brilliant finish, Kane's second after punishing some uncertain defending sealed the result.

Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern)

Matchday 2

30/09: Pafos vs Bayern München

30/09: Chelsea vs Benfica

Champions League highlights: Paris 4-0 Atalanta

Impressive Paris made a sparkling start to their Champions League title defence, outplaying Atalanta at the Parc des Princes. Marquinhos needed less than three minutes to open the scoring from close range, and chances continued to flow freely before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia thrashed in the second.

Bradley Barcola's penalty was saved by Marco Carnesecchi before the break, but Nuno Mendes did make it three from a tight angle early in the second half. The home team retained control and substitute Gonçalo Ramos completed the scoring late on.

Player of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris)

Matchday 2

01/10: Barcelona vs Paris

30/09: Atalanta vs Club Brugge (18:45)

Tuesday night's action

Highlights: Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal

Substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struck to give Arsenal a winning start in a tight contest in Bilbao, with Athletic Club making their first Champions League appearance since 2014/15.

Neither goalkeeper was unduly troubled until Martinelli scored within seconds of his introduction, collecting a Trossard flick from inside the visitors' half and charging through to slot in. Another blistering Martinelli run created the second goal, teeing up Trossard to seal victory with a deflected finish.



Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Matchday 2

01/10: Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club

01/10: Arsenal vs Olympiacos

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Highlights: PSV 1-3 Union SG

Union SG made it a memorable Champions League debut with a convincing victory against 1988 winners PSV. Promise David converted a cool ninth-minute penalty and the visitors doubled their lead in style just before half-time when Anouar Ait El Hadj completed a surging solo run with a neat finish.

Kevin Mac Allister dashed any hopes of a PSV comeback when bundling in from close range in the 81st minute, though Ruben van Bommel gave the home side the last word with added time approaching.



Player of the Match: Anouar Ait El Hadj (Union Saint-Gilloise)

Matchday 2

01/10: Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven

01/10: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle (18:45)

Highlights: Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus shared the spoils after an eight-goal thriller in Turin that equalled the record for highest-scoring Champions League draw. Khéphren Thuram and Loïs Openda both went close for the hosts in the first half, before Karim Adeyemi’s 52nd-minute finish sparked the encounter into life.

Kenan Yıldız, Felix Nmecha and Dušan Vlahović all scored in a four-minute flurry, before Yan Couto's powerful finish made it 3-2 to Dortmund. The visitors looked to have sealed victory through Ramy Bensebaini's 85th-minute penalty, but Juventus rescued a draw in added time thanks to Dušan Vlahović's finish and a Lloyd Kelly header.



Player of the Match: Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

Matchday 2

01/10: Villarreal vs Juventus

01/10: Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille

A pair of penalties from Kylian Mbappé helped Real Madrid turn a deficit into victory in Xabi Alonso's first Champions League game at the helm. After withstanding early pressure from the hosts, Marseille struck first through Timothy Weah's emphatic finish, but Alonso's side were quickly level when Mbappé converted from the spot following a foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia on Rodrygo.

Although Madrid had Dani Carvajal sent off in the 72nd minute, Mbappé struck again with nine minutes left after Facundo Medina was penalised for handball.



Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Matchday 2

30/09: Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid (18:45)

30/09: Marseille vs Ajax

Highlights: Benfica 2-3 Qarabağ

Qarabağ got their first-ever win in the Champions League proper with a famous comeback away at two-time European champions Benfica. The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes through Enzo Barrenechea and Vangelis Pavlidis, but Leandro Andrade pounced after a free-kick to get the Azerbaijani champions back in the game.

The visitors drew level shortly after the restart as Camilo Duran fired across Anatoliy Trubin and, while Benfica pushed to reclaim the advantage thereafter, it was Qarabağ who snatched a late winner through substitute Olexiy Kashchuk.

Player of the Match: Pedro Bicalho (Qarabağ)

Matchday 2

01/10: Qarabağ vs Copenhagen (18:45)

30/09: Chelsea vs Benfica

Highlights: Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal

UEFA Europa League holders Tottenham returned to the Champions League with a narrow 1-0 win over Villarreal. The hosts needed less than five minutes to score what proved to be the winner, Villarreal goalkeeper Luiz Júnior inadvertently directing Lucas Bergvall's cross into his own net.

Tajon Buchanan and Nicolas Pépé had chances to draw the visitors level, but Tottenham were relatively comfortable as they held on to mark Thomas Frank's managerial debut in the Champions League with a victory.

Player of the Match: Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)

Matchday 2

30/09: Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham

01/10: Villarreal vs Juventus

