Meet the 2025/26 Champions League knockout phase teams
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Pivotal players, season so far, key stats; all you need to know about the remaining teams in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League has reached the knockout phase with 24 teams still left in the competition on the road to Budapest. We profile all the remaining contenders.
UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the league phase.
The 24 remaining teams
Through to round of 16: Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Sporting CP, Tottenham
Competing in the knockout phase play-offs: Atalanta, Atlético de Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Bodø/Glimt, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter, Juventus, Leverkusen, Monaco, Newcastle, Olympiacos, Paris, Qarabağ, Real Madrid
League phase: W8 D0 L0 F23 A4 (1st place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Gabriel Martinelli (55)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 8
Last season: Semi-final (L1-3agg vs Paris)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2005/06)
UEFA's Arsenal reporter, Joseph Terry: In one word: perfect. No other team has ever gone through the league phase with a 100% winning record, plus Arsenal were top scorers and kept five clean sheets. Every campaign Mikel Arteta's side show demonstrable progress in this competition and, given that last season they went out in the semi-finals to eventual winners Paris, the Gunners must surely be considered strong contenders for a spot in this year's final in Budapest.
Coach: Mikel Arteta
Assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, Arteta guided Arsenal to a 14th FA Cup in his first season in charge. After eighth and fifth-placed Premier League finishes in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Arteta's team have come runners-up in each of the last three campaigns.
Key player: Bukayo Saka
Saka came through the ranks before his breakout season with the Gunners in 2019/20. Blessed with pace and fine finishing ability, the right-winger passed 50 league goals and 250 total appearances for the club last term. An FA Cup winner in 2020, he has also played in the last two EURO finals for England.
Did you know?
By beating Athletic Club (2-0 on Matchday 1) and Atleti (4-0 on Matchday 3), Arsenal became the first team to win seven straight matches against Spanish clubs in European Cup/Champions League history.
League phase: W4 D1 L3 F10 A10 (15th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Odilon Kossounou (37)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 16
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L2-5agg vs Club Brugge)
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (2019/20)
UEFA's Atalanta reporter, Tommaso Sardella: After a 4-0 defeat at reigning champions Paris on Matchday 1, Atalanta set off on an impressive run, securing a spot in the knockout phase with two games to spare. Wins against Club Brugge and Chelsea at home, combined with away successes over Marseille and Frankfurt, showcased Atalanta's 3-4-3 formation, rich in attacking solutions thanks to their technical midfielders. Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca have led the way, with Lazar Samardžić influential from the bench.
Coach: Raffaele Palladino
Raffaele Palladino was appointed Atalanta head coach following the departure of Ivan Jurić, who had steered La Dea to two wins, one draw and one loss through four league phase matches. The 41-year-old most recently coached Fiorentina, guiding the Viola to the Conference League semi-finals and a sixth-placed Serie A finish in his one and only season at the helm.
Key player: Charles De Ketelaere
The Belgian international has emerged as a decisive figure in Atalanta's European campaign, finding the net against Frankfurt and Chelsea. Always positive in his approach, De Ketelaere combines technical quality with tactical intelligence, constantly looking to make things happen between the lines. In difficult moments, he is ready to take responsibility and lift the team, showing the mentality and presence of a true leader.
Did you know?
Nine of Atalanta's ten goals in this league phase came in the second half of their matches.
League phase: W4 D1 L3 F17 A15 (14th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Julián Alvarez (41)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 12
Last season: Round of 16 (2-2agg, L2-4pens vs Real Madrid)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1973/74, 2013/14, 2015/16)
UEFA's Atleti reporter, Juan Díaz: Atleti reached this stage of the competition by turning the Estadio Metropolitano into a fortress. The Rojiblancos won their first three home games, scoring ten goals and conceding just three, only losing the last on Matchday 8 when a top-eight place became an unlikely proposition. These results, combined with victory in the Netherlands and a draw in Istanbul, earned their knockout phase berth. The Rojiblancos have been prolific in front of goal, with ten players finding the net spearheaded by Marcos Llorente and Julian Álvarez. Now comes the moment of truth: they must consolidate their away form, while continuing to shine in Madrid, to make a real impression in this season's tournament.
Coach: Diego Simeone
In his 15th season at the helm (having arrived in December 2011), Simeone has qualified for the last 13 editions of the Champions League. As well as winning two La Liga titles with Atleti, he has led the club to two Europa League triumphs, two UEFA Super Cups and two Champions League finals. The ultimate European crown has evaded him, though, and remains the one big trophy missing from his cabinet.
Key player: Julián AlvarezAfter making an impressive impact in his first season in Spain with seven Champions League goals (29 in all competitions), this campaign is shaping up for Alvarez to underline his status as Atleti's key man. 'La Araña' (the Spider), who was previously prolific at River Plate and Manchester City, is bound to play a vital role as Simeone's side look to go all the way in the Champions League.
Did you know?
Antoine Griezmann's goal against Frankfurt on Matchday 2 means the French forward has now scored in the Champions League in 12 successive seasons.
League phase: W3 D2 L3 F19 A17 (17th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Felix Nmecha (45)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 10
Last season: Quarter-finals (L3-5agg vs Barcelona)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1996/97)
UEFA's Dortmund reporter, Matthias Rötters: Dortmund kicked off the league phase with a spectacular 4-4 draw against Juventus and went on to record three wins, one draws and three defeats, two of them in England vs Man City and Tottenham. Many players have repeatedly hinted at their enormous potential and the knockout phase will be the ideal stage to deliver on it. If, for example, Serhou Guirassy (three goals so far) can build on his scoring form of last season (13 goals in 14 games), BVB will be a tough proposition – especially at home.
Coach: Niko Kovač
The 54-year-old replaced Nuri Şahin last February with Dortmund languishing in 11th place in the Bundesliga and already out of the German Cup. Kovač stopped the rot, masterminding a stunning season run-in – seven wins in their last eight matches – to secure a fourth-place finish and return to the Champions League.
Key player: Serhou Guirassy
Dortmund's talisman last term, Guirassy racked up 38 goals and nine assists in 50 outings in all competitions. The Guinea international's 13 goals in Europe made him the Champions League joint-top scorer alongside Barcelona’s Raphinha. If Dortmund sparkle in the knockouts, Guirassy may light up the competition again.
Did you know?
On Matchdays 1 (4-4 at Juventus) and 2 (4-1 vs Athletic Club), Dortmund scored four goals in successive Champions League matches for the first time in 11 years – since the 2014/15 group stage games against Galatasaray. Then, on Matchday 3 (4-2 at Copenhagen), BVB made it four goals in three straight European Cup/Champions League matches for the first time in their history.
League phase: W5 D1 L2 F22 A14 (5th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Fermín López (54)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 7
Last season: Semi-finals (L6-7agg vs Inter)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15)
UEFA's Barcelona reporter, Graham Hunter: It has been a strange campaign so far for last season's semi-finalists. From the Marcus Rashford-inspired joy of St James' Park and victory over Newcastle to the chastening 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea were distinctly superior, if you examine Barcelona's stats it can feel a bit confusing. They were joint second-top scorers, and only Real Madrid attempted more dribbles. Yet conceding 14 times in eight league phase matches is far from what coach Hansi Flick demands. Perhaps there are explanations, in Lamine Yamal only managing five of those games and Pedri only playing 400 of the available 720 minutes.
Coach: Hansi FlickFlick guided Bayern to a Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble, also winning the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award in 2020. After further domestic success the next term, Flick took over the Germany national team, with his tenure ending in 2023. The third German coach in Barcelona's history, Flick led the club to a domestic double last season.
Key player: Lamine Yamal
Fresh from a triumphant and record-breaking EURO 2024 with Spain, teenager Yamal cemented his status as one of the most exciting players in the world last season. He became the youngest-ever player to appear in the Champions League knockout phase at 16 years, 223 days and has broken various other international records since. A generational talent.
Did you know?In beating Olympiacos 6-1 on Matchday 3, Barcelona scored six goals in a Champions League match for the first time in more than eight years. The last occasion was their famous 6-1 victory against Paris in the round of 16 second leg in 2017.
League phase: W7 D0 L1 F22 A8 (2nd place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Harry Kane (58)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 2
Last season: Quarter-finals (L3-4agg vs Inter)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20)
UEFA's Bayern reporter, James Thorogood: In just over a season in one of the most demanding jobs in world football, Vincent Kompany has restored Bayern's aura of invincibility. The German record titleholders had a point to prove after missing out on the top eight last season and are producing form reminiscent of the Jupp Heynckes, Hansi Flick or Pep Guardiola eras. The loss to Arsenal in London was the only blotch on a campaign that saw them reach 100 goals in all competitions heading into Matchday 7, when they duly beat Union SG to seal a spot in the round of 16. Something special is brewing in Bavaria.
Coach: Vincent KompanyKompany's first season in the dugout at Bayern had its ups and downs: his side were eliminated in the German Cup round of 16 and the Champions League quarter-finals, but regained the Bundesliga title by a 13-point margin to complete their declared goal for the campaign. Once a defender for Man City and Belgium, Kompany's attacking style guarantees plenty of goals, but also involves risks.
Key player: Harry KaneSince his summer 2023 move from Tottenham, Kane has been Bundesliga top scorer for two seasons in a row. In that period, he has amassed 19 goals and provided six assists in 25 Champions League appearances, averaging a goal contribution per game. With Jamal Musiala only recently returning from a fibula fracture, the German champions will be particularly reliant on Kane delivering.
Did you know?
On Matchday 4, Joshua Kimmich made his 100th Champions League outing – all for Bayern. He became the 30th player to reach a century for a single club and the fifth for Bayern after Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm and Oliver Kahn.
League phase: W3 D0 L5 F10 A12 (24th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Samuel Dahl (35)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 14
Last season: Round of 16 (L4-1agg vs Barcelona)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1960/61, 1961/62)
UEFA's Benfica reporter, Carlos Machado: The Eagles secured the last play-off place in incredible fashion, with a goal from their goalkeeper capping an epic win against Real Madrid. José Mourinho put his heart and soul into the team and they fought until the end, managing nine points after early setbacks including the Matchday 1 home defeat by Qarabağ. There is still work to do, in terms of both defensive consistency and the attacking dynamic, but as we have seen before, Mourinho is just the man to do it.
Coach: José Mourinho
Mourinho replaced Bruno Lage as Benfica coach on 18 September. In charge of the Porto side that won the 2002/03 UEFA Cup and the following season's UEFA Champions League, Mourinho lifted three Premier League titles in two spells at Chelsea either side of claiming two Serie A crowns – and the 2009/10 Champions League – at Inter. He guided Manchester United to the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League and Roma to the inaugural UEFA Conference League in 2021/22. His first job as head coach had come at Benfica from September to December 2000.
Key player: Vangelis Pavlidis
Joining from AZ Alkmaar in summer 2024, the Greek striker was Benfica’s top scorer with 30 goals across all competitions last season, also contributing 13 assists. His work ethic and sharp shooting make him the heartbeat of the attack. The 27-year-old has struck seven goals in the Champions League, including a memorable hat-trick against Barcelona, underlining his European pedigree.
Did you know?
Prior to the victories against Napoli and Real Madrid, Benfica had won only one of their last 12 matches at home in the Champions League proper (D3 L8) and were winless in seven (D2 L5).
League phase: W2 D3 L3 F14 A15 (23rd place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Jens Petter Hauge (41)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 33
Last season: Europa League semi-finals (L1-5agg vs Tottenham)
Best European Cup performance: League phase (2025/26)
UEFA's Bodø/Glimt reporter, Sara Nilssen Kilen: Bodø/Glimt's first-ever Champions League campaign has been defined by narrow margins. The Norwegian side did not record a win in their opening six games but their performances suggested they belonged at this level. Draws with Tottenham at home and Borussia Dortmund away highlighted their intensity and resilience. Too often strong displays went unrewarded but that all changed in their last two matches as Bodø/Glimt progressed by beating Manchester City and Atleti. Now in the knockout phase, the team from the Arctic Circle arrive with belief and feeling that even bigger nights may lie ahead.
Coach: Kjetil Knutsen
Knutsen has been a revelation at Bodø ever since joining, initially as an assistant in 2017. Appointed as head coach the following season, Knutsen has steered his side to four Norwegian Premier Division titles, along with achieving deep runs in the Conference League and a memorable adventure to the Europa League semi-finals last season. Regarded as an inspirational, motivational figure, Knutsen has already established himself as a Bodø legend.
Key player: Jens Petter Hauge
The winger has been one of Bodø/Glimt's key performers in the Champions League. A product of Glimt's academy from the age of 13, he scored twice against Spurs in what he and many experts called his best game for the club. Hauge also netted the crucial equaliser against Borussia Dortmund and the third goal against Manchester City, showing his impact on Europe's biggest stage.
Did you know?
In beating Manchester City on Matchday 7, Bodø/Glimt became the first Norwegian team to win a match in the Champions League proper since Rosenborg defeated Valencia 2-0 in Spain on 6 November 2007.
League phase: W5 D1 L2 F17 A10 (6th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Moisés Caicedo (38)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 11
Last season: Conference League winners (W4-1 vs Real Betis)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (2011/12, 2020/21)
UEFA's Chelsea reporter, Joseph Terry: The league phase has been something of a mixed bag for the two-time winners on their return to the competition after a three-year absence. The stunning victory against Barcelona on Matchday 5 showed the potential within Chelsea's outrageously talented squad, but their biggest problem – so often the case with young sides – has been consistency. Points dropped in losses to Bayern München and Atalanta, as well the draw with Qarabag, left the Blues with a battle to finish in the top eight, but the 3-2 success at Napoli when it mattered showed they could come of age in the latter stages.
Coach: Liam Rosenior
The 41-year-old switched from Strasbourg to Stamford Bridge following Enzo Maresca's departure in January. He began his coaching career as an interim manager at Derby in 2022 before his first permanent role with former club Hull. An England Under-21 international as a player, Rosenior had been in charge at Strasbourg since the start of the 2024/25 season, ending his first campaign in France in seventh place and qualifying for the UEFA Conference League.
Key player: Cole Palmer
A Manchester City academy graduate, Palmer had limited opportunities as the Citizens won the 2022/23 Champions League, but made his name following a move to Stamford Bridge in 2023, scoring 22 goals in his first Premier League campaign. The exciting attacking midfielder drew attention when he struck an ice-cold late equaliser against Spain in the UEFA EURO 2024 final.
Did you know?
Chelsea achieved a new feat in their 5-1 win over Ajax on Matchday 3 – the first team in Champions League history to have three teenagers score in the same match (Marc Guiu, Estêvão, and Tyrique George).
League phase: W3 D1 L4 F15 A17 (19th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Aleksandar Stanković (46)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 20
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-6agg vs Aston Villa)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1977/78)
UEFA's Club Brugge reporter, Brecht Schelstraete: With three wins, a draw and four defeats, Club Brugge proved less consistent than last season but again did enough to make it into the knockout phase play-offs. After eliminating Salzburg and Rangers in qualifying, they began by overpowering Monaco 4-1 before a five-game winless run – a spectacular 3-3 draw with Barcelona the sole bright spot amid losses to Atalanta, Bayern, Sporting CP and Arsenal. The pace of Carlos Forbs, the finesse of Hans Vanaken and the quality of Aleksandar Stanković and Raphael Onyedika remain their primary weapons, bolstered by a wealth of academy talent.
Coach: Ivan Leko
Leko moved from Gent to replace Nicky Hayen as coach in December. A former Club Brugge player, Leko had already been their coach from 2017–19. In two seasons, he won the title and the Super Cup. He also helped Antwerp to a 2020 Belgian Cup success and Hajduk Split to the 2023 Croatian Cup.
Key player: Hans Vanaken
The Belgian international is now 33 but remains the beating heart of Club Brugge. The midfielder joined the club from Lokeren in summer 2015 and has made over 540 appearances in all competitions, scoring more than 110 league goals. Vanaken has played every minute of the current Champions League campaign, and his goal against Kairat Almaty made him the club's all-time leading European scorer with 24 goals.
Did you know?
Club Brugge struck three goals against a Spanish team for the first time when they drew 3-3 with Barcelona on Matchday 4, in what was their 31st such encounter in UEFA competition.
League phase: W3 D1 L4 F9 A11 (20th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Victor Osimhen (46)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 47
Last season: Europa League knockout phase play-offs (L3-6agg vs AZ Alkmaar)
Best European Cup performance: Semi-finals (1988/89)
UEFA's Galatasaray reporter, Eren Ötken: The disappointing 5-1 loss in their opener in Frankfurt was a false start, with Okan Buruk's men rallying in style by beating Liverpool, Bodø/Glimt and Ajax in consecutive matches as Victor Osimhen found his touch in front of goal. The Nigerian forward was the focal point of the Turkish side's attacks, but Cimbom's style of play was impressive; they pressed high, defended tight, and – with passionate fans roaring them on – were a menace on the break.
Coach: Okan Buruk
Part of the famed Galatasaray team that earned UEFA Cup honours in 2000 and then defeated Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, Okan Buruk returned to manage his old club in summer 2022 and has since led them to three straight Turkish Super League titles and two domestic cups. As well as extending that run of domestic success, Buruk will hope to break new ground in this competition, having fallen at the group stage with Galatasaray in 2023/24 and İstanbul Başakşehir in 2020/21.
Key player: Victor Osimhen
A loanee in 2024/25, Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a permanent basis last summer. The 27-year-old was Serie A's top scorer when Napoli claimed a first Scudetto in 33 years in 2023 and was crowned African Player of the Year that December, but produced a more modest return of 15 goals in 2023/24 before making his loan move in September 2024. Twenty-six Turkish Super League goals and six UEFA Europa League strikes followed, setting a high bar for this, his second season in red and yellow.
Did you know?
Galatasaray last made it past the group stage/league phase in 2013/14. They had fallen at this stage five times since before ending that run this season.
League phase: W5 D0 L3 F15 A7 (10th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Federico Dimarco (48)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 3
Last season: Runners-up (L0-5 vs Paris)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1963/64, 1964/65, 2009/10)
UEFA's Inter reporter, Vieri Capretta: Last year's runners-up were at it again early on when winning their first four games, but three consecutive defeats followed before a good victory at Dortmund on Matchday 8. That proved enough to progress comfortably to the knockout phase. The Nerazzurri have shown they are strong at adapting to opponents and challenges, being able to read games and either sit deep in defence or adopt a more aggressive approach. Posting three clean sheets and conceding just once in their opening four games suggests they can make themselves a difficult team to break down when needed, as they showed in Dortmund.
Coach: Cristian Chivu
After the Nerazzurri reached, but lost, two Champions League finals in three seasons under Simone Inzaghi, Cristian Chivu has ushered in a new era at Inter. Chivu does not have great experience as a first-team coach, notwithstanding a promising stint at Parma last term, but knows Inter well after playing for them between 2007 and 2014 – winning the Champions League, three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias – and spending several years coaching in the youth set-up.
Key player: Lautaro MartínezRenowned for his relentless work-rate, intelligent positioning and ice-cool finishing, captain Martínez is the leader of this team. The Argentina forward finished as Serie A top scorer in 2023/24 for the first time with 24 goals in 33 appearances, the third campaign in a row he had registered more than 20. Last season he scored 12 league goals, while his nine in the Champions League were crucial to Inter's run to the final.
Did you know?
Lautaro Martínez has moved into the top three for Champions League goals for Argentinian players, behind only Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero.
League phase: W3 D4 L1 F14 A10 (13th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Lloyd Kelly (41)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 21
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L3-4agg vs PSV)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1984/85, 1995/96)
UEFA's Juventus reporter, Fabio Balaudo: Juventus are clearly a team 'in crescendo', to borrow a musical metaphor. The arrival of coach Luciano Spalletti, with his trademark tactical intelligence, has brought new balance to a side that had made a hesitant start in Europe. The return of Bremer at the back and the rediscovered scoring touch of Jonathan David have completed the picture. The constant, however, is the star of Kenan Yıldız, whose light seems destined to shine ever brighter. Could he be following in the footsteps of Alessandro Del Piero, perhaps?
Coach: Luciano SpallettiFollowing the departure of Igor Tudor in October, Juventus turned to Spalletti, who was in charge of Italy's national team up until June 2025. Formerly a midfielder, he made his name by leading Empoli into Serie A in the 1990s. He later coached Roma and Inter and then steered Napoli to the 2022/23 Serie A title.
Key player: BremerIf Kenan Yıldız is the man who ignites Juventus with his flair, Bremer is the rock on which the Bianconeri lay their foundations. The Brazilian's return, after a long spell sidelined with knee trouble, has transformed the Old Lady's back line, making it more solid and confident. With Bremer back, Spalletti has been able to revert to his preferred four-man defence, and the understanding with Lloyd Kelly looks set to grow even stronger.
Did you know?
Juventus have made it out of the group stage/league phase ten times from the last 11 attempts, but have lost their five most recent knockout ties.
League phase: W3 D3 L2 F13 A14 (16th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Alejandro Grimaldo (61)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 9
Last season: Round of 16 (L0-5agg vs Bayern)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2001/02)
UEFA's Leverkusen reporter, Charlie Mason: Leverkusen made a slow start to their Champions League campaign – not helped by the early change of coach from Erik ten Hag to Kasper Hjulmand – and the low point came with a 7-2 home loss to Paris. But the German side found their feet with back-to-back victories at Benfica and Manchester City, and a home draw with Newcastle. A perhaps surprising reverse at Olympiacos in the penultimate game took things down to the wire against Villarreal, but they stood tall to progress. While 2024/25's top-eight finish was excellent, few at the BayArena will be too disappointed with a knockout phase play-off spot.
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Erik ten Hag left Leverkusen on 1 September, with Hjulmand installed as his replacement seven days later. The former defender led Nordsjælland to their first Danish title in 2011/12 and then steered them into the Champions League group stage. He coached Mainz in the Bundesliga in 2014/15 and was in charge of the Denmark national team from 2020 to 2024, guiding them to the 2022 World Cup and UEFA EURO 2024.
Key player: Aleix GarcíaGranit Xhaka's summer departure left a gaping hole in Leverkusen's midfield which García has comfortably filled in his second campaign at the BayArena. The 28-year-old dictates play in the middle and boasts some of the best distribution stats in the Champions League, in terms of quantity as well as quality. Often the one providing the pass before the assist, the Spanish international is the key player that opponents will need to shackle in the knockout phase.
Did you know?
Leverkusen reached the landmark of 50 matches won in European Cup/Champions League history when they beat Manchester City 2-0 on Matchday 5.
League phase: W6 D0 L2 F20 A8 (3rd place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Dominik Szoboszlai (67)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 4
Last season: Round of 16 (1-1agg, L1-4pens vs Paris)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)
UEFA's Liverpool reporter, Matthew Howarth: Last season's league-phase winners secured an automatic place in the last 16 for the second campaign running, although it was not all smooth sailing. Galatasaray and PSV both got the better of Arne Slot's team, but eye-catching wins over Atleti, Real Madrid and Inter – not to mention comfortable victories in Frankfurt and Marseille – helped cement the Reds' place in the top eight. Mission accomplished for the 2019 winners.
Coach: Arne SlotIt takes a brave man to step into the enormous shoes left by Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, but the Dutchman enjoyed the challenge. The former Cambuur and AZ Alkmaar coach garnered a reputation for fast-paced, attacking football at Feyenoord, leading the team to the Conference League final in 2022 and the Eredivisie title a year later. Slot capped his maiden season at Anfield by bringing the Reds a first league title for five years.
Key player: Virgil van DijkLiverpool's captain and central defensive leader, Van Dijk was at his imperious best last term, and when he is at the top of his game there are few forwards in world football who can get the better of him. Now in his ninth campaign at Anfield, the centre-back will want to add to the eight major trophies he has already lifted with the Reds.
Did you know?
Liverpool and Juventus both scored their 500th goals in European Cup/Champions League history during Matchday 5 – Real Madrid, Bayern, Barcelona, Manchester United and Benfica are the only other clubs to reach that milestone.
League phase: W5 D1 L2 F15 A9 (8th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Erling Haaland (48)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 5
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L3-6agg vs Real Madrid)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (2022/23)
UEFA's Man City reporter, Steve Bates: An opening-day win against Napoli was followed by two more victories and a draw, suggesting a serene passage to the knockout phase for the 2023 winners. But since then it's been a roller-coaster ride for Josep Guardiola's team. Defeats against Leverkusen and Bødo/Glimt – either side of a fine win at Real Madrid – set up a huge league phase finale against Galatasaray, and City delivered to seal round of 16 qualification.
Coach: Josep Guardiola
One of the most decorated coaches in the game, the 55-year-old won this competition twice with Barcelona before ending a 12-year wait for a third triumph with City in 2023. He scooped three league titles apiece at the helm of the Catalan club and Bayern, and made it six Premier League winners' medals with City in 2023/24.
Key player: Erling Haaland
Haaland remains the key to City's hopes of progressing deep into the knockout phase. Haaland had scored 40 goals in 38 games for club and country come the end of the league phase, thanks to a phenomenal game based on raw power, speed and a laser-sharp focus in front of goal. The Norwegian operates in perfect symmetry with his City team-mates, a union that helped him become the fastest player to reach 50 Champions League goals (in 49 games) against Napoli on Matchday 1 to add to his stack of Champions League scoring records.
Did you know?
Following his strikes against Villarreal and Real Madrid in the league phase, Erling Haaland has scored ten times in ten appearances against Spanish teams in the Champions League proper.
League phase: W2 D4 L2 F8 A14 (21st place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Jordan Teze (40)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 41
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L3-4agg vs Benfica)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2003/04)
UEFA's Monaco reporter, Luke Entwistle: It has been a topsy-turvy league phase for Monaco, who began with a 4-1 loss to Club Brugge under now former boss Adi Hütter. He then oversaw a spirited 2-2 draw with Manchester City, but it was Sébastien Pocognoli who would be in the dugout for the next game against Tottenham. That ended in another draw for the principality club yet the feeling, as both players and manager stated post-match, was one of regret at not taking all three points. Despite that, wins over Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray left Monaco within touching distance of the play-offs and, despite a 6-1 defeat to Real Madrid – the club's heaviest-ever defeat in European competition – they drew with Juventus to make it through.
Coach: Sébastien Pocognoli
Capped 13 times by Belgium and a left-back with the likes of Genk, AZ Alkmaar, Standard Liège, Hannover, West Brom and Brighton, Pocognoli ended his playing days at Union SG and returned to coach the club in 2024 following a spell as Belgium Under-18 boss. 'Poco' steered them to their first national title in 90 years in his first term before making the move to Monaco in October following Adi Hütter's departure.
Key player: Folarin Balogun
It was Mika Biereth who dazzled during the second half of last season, netting 13 goals in 16 Ligue 1 games following his January arrival, but it is another ex-Arsenal man in the form of Balogun who has excelled this term. He had eight goals by the end of the league phase, including three in the Champions League, two of which were winners against Bodø/Glimt and Galatasaray.
Did you know?
Monaco have lost their last four UEFA competition proper two-legged ties.
League phase: W4 D2 L2 F17 A7 (12th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Anthony Gordon (59)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 74
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: Second group stage (2002/03)
UEFA's Newcastle reporter, Matthew Howarth: Three straight victories against Union SG, Benfica and Athletic Club put Newcastle in a strong position after defeat to Barcelona in their opener, but only one point from away games in Marseille and Leverkusen meant the Magpies had work to do heading into their final two fixtures. The 3-0 win against PSV secured knockout football and a draw at Paris is not to be sniffed at. The competition has been a learning exercise for Eddie Howe and his players, who will consider it a job well done if they can progress further still.
Coach: Eddie Howe
Newcastle were 19th in the Premier League when Howe took charge in November 2021, but the 48-year-old English manager is now leading the Magpies in their second Champions League participation in three seasons. Howe's Newcastle are defined by their relentless, physical style – something that was on display in their last Champions League campaign, most memorably the 4-1 defeat of Paris at St James' Park.
Key player: Bruno GuimarãesAll-action midfielder Guimarães joined from Lyon in 2022 and quickly endeared himself to the Newcastle faithful through his grit, passion and quality. Particularly effective when operating ahead of Sandro Tonali and alongside Joelinton in midfield, the Brazil international registered five Premier League goals and six assists last season and wore the armband in the landmark League Cup triumph.
Did you know?
Newcastle have lost only four of their last 35 UEFA matches at home (W24 D7).
League phase: W3 D2 L3 F10 A14 (18th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Gelson Martins (39)
UEFA coefficient ranking: x
Last season: Europa League round of 16 (L2-4agg vs Bodø/Glimt)
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1998/99)
UEFA's Olympiacos reporter, Vassiliki Papantonopoulou: Olympiacos were made to sweat before progressing past the league phase. At times it seemed a tall order, especially after their three losses to powerhouses Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Home draws with ten-man Pafos and PSV, who equalised in added time, did not help their cause either. But they never lost faith, stuck to their attacking style and provided a high-voltage finish, clinching qualification for the knockout phase of this competition for the first time in 12 years by beating Kairat, Leverkusen and Ajax.
Coach: José Luis Mendilibar
Mendilibar oversaw 468 Spanish Liga games as boss of Athletic Bilbao, Real Valladolid, Osasuna, Levante, Eibar, Alavés and Sevilla before taking over at Olympiacos in February 2024. The orchestrator of Sevilla's 2023 UEFA Europa League success, the coach arrived with a reputation for excellence on the continental stage, which he delivered on in emphatic and memorable style by leading Olympiacos to the 2024 UEFA Conference League title in Athens.
Key player: Ayoub El Kaabi
Moroccan international El Kaabi scored the extra-time winner in that 1-0 triumph over Fiorentina, capping a continental campaign which he finished as top scorer with 11 goals. Despite Olympiacos bowing out in the round of 16 of the Europa League last season, the Casablanca-born forward again topped the scoring charts, his seven goals enough for joint-first alongside Bruno Fernandes and Kasper Høgh. A Champions League first-timer, will the 32-year-old extend his goalscoring exploits to this club competition?
Did you know?
Olympiacos last progressed from the group stage/league phase in 2013/14.
League phase: W4 D2 L2 F21 A11 (11th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Vitinha (65)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 6
Last season: Winners (W5-0 vs Inter)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (2024/25)
UEFA's Paris reporter, Alex Clementson: A rampant 7-2 victory over Leverkusen in October marked three wins from three for Paris, but their seamless progress hit a snag. Defeats to Bayern and Sporting CP, and a 0-0 stalemate with Athletic Club, jeopardised what looked a certain top-eight finish, and the 1-1 draw against Newcastle meant they finished 11th. Luis Enrique’s side have been irrepressible at times, producing performances reminiscent of their title-winning campaign, but occasional lapses in concentration and, however paradoxical it sounds, struggles in converting chances will need to be remedied.
Coach: Luis Enrique
The ex-Barcelona and Real Madrid player won nine trophies during a hugely successful three-year spell in charge of the Blaugrana then coached Spain to the EURO 2020 semi-finals and the 2021 Nations League final. He scooped a domestic double in his first season in Paris before steering them to their first Champions League title in a trophy-packed 2024/25 that also included Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.
Key player: Ousmane Dembélé
After a mixed first term with Paris, the former Dortmund and Barcelona forward proved decisive with 35 goals and 14 assists in 53 games in 2024/25. He was one of the key players in the team's Champions League triumph and finished top scorer in Ligue 1 with 21 goals. Still only 28, Dembélé has also passed 50 caps for France.
Did you know?
Paris had played 104 successive Champions League games without featuring in a goalless draw before the streak ended with their stalemate at Athletic Club on Matchday 6.
League phase: W3 D1 L4 F13 A21 (22nd place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Camilo Duran (41)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 57
Last season: Europa League league phase
Best European Cup performance: Group stage/League phase (2017/18, 2025/26)
UEFA's Qarabağ reporter, Teymur Maksutov: After an eight-year absence, Qarabağ returned to the Champions League proper and made history. The Azerbaijani champions became the first club from the country to record a victory at this stage of the competition with a sensational 3-2 win against Benfica in Lisbon. A 2-0 home victory over Copenhagen reinforced the team's belief and they underlined their growing confidence by becoming the first Azerbaijani side to beat German opposition in UEFA club competition when downing Frankfurt 3-2 on Matchday 7. Qarabağ could now prove to be a dangerous opponent for any team.
Coach: Gurban Gurbanov
Now in his 17th season in charge, the vastly experienced Gurbanov has overseen Qarabağ’s rise and growing success in both domestic and European football. Winner of 11 Azerbaijan Premier League titles and six Azerbaijan Cups, Gurbanov has also guided his side to the knockout phases of both the Europa League and Conference League.
Key player: Leandro Andrade
An attacking midfielder and international for Cape Verde, Andrade has made close to 200 appearances for Qarabağ since arriving in 2022, shining with his pace, vision and crossing in particular. He was the team’s top scorer in the 2024/25 campaign with 17 goals in all competitions, and netted twice in qualifying, with a goal and two assists in their two-legged play-off victory over Ferencváros.
Did you know?
Qarabağ became the first team from Azerbaijan to win a match in the Champions League group stage/league phase when they triumphed 3-2 at Benfica on Matchday 1. They also became the first Azerbaijani club to defeat German opposition in UEFA competition, achieving the breakthrough at the 15th attempt when they beat Frankfurt.
League phase: W5 D0 L3 F21 A12 (9th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Kylian Mbappé (77)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 1
Last season: Quarter-finals (L1-5agg vs Arsenal)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22, 2023/24)
UEFA's Real Madrid reporter, Graham Hunter: Closely reflecting their domestic form, this has been a campaign of ups and downs for Los Blancos. They've had to cope with a string of repetitive injuries to key players. On occasions, they've shrugged that off; other times, it has been a key factor in their performance level. Defeat away to Liverpool was unquestionably the low point, while any victory over Juventus is sweet, but the match that epitomises their campaign was the 4-3 success at Olympiacos. Kylian Mbappé scored four goals and Madrid often looked imperious but, by the end, they were defending a slender lead in a seven-goal thriller. It's always interesting watching them.
Coach: Álvaro Arbeloa
Madrid announced Arbeloa as Xabi Alonso's replacement on 12 January. A decorated full-back who made 238 appearances for the club as a player, he also played in a Champions League final for Liverpool in 2007. Arbeloa had been in charge of Madrid's B team since June 2025, having spent his entire coaching career since 2020 in the club's youth academy.
Key player: Kylian MbappéAfter a first season of adaptation – which still yielded an impressive 44 goals across all competitions (seven in the Champions League) – Mbappé has taken it up a level this year and is leading from the front. The 27-year-old's style and goals make him the standout man in an already star-studded line-up and he will hope to add to his vast trophy haul from Paris, which comes embellished with World Cup and Nations League medals with France.
Did you know?
On Matchday 5, Kylian Mbappé scored the second fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, grabbing three goals at Olympiacos in six minutes and 42 seconds. Mbappé's feat has only been bettered by Mohamed Salah, whose treble for Liverpool against Rangers in 2022 was timed at six minutes and 12 seconds.
League phase: W5 D1 L2 F17 A11 (7th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Francisco Trincão (53)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 18
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L0-3agg vs Dortmund)
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1982/83)
UEFA's Sporting CP reporter, Carlos Machado: This league phase showed a more consistent, competitive Sporting, with a European maturity and confidence that helped them beat holders Paris and perform well against Bayern in Munich, where they led at one point. The team's identity, the dynamics of the 4-2-3-1, are more consolidated. Even with injuries to important players during the league phase, they have a belief, a drive, that they can do well and it was remarkable that they finished in the top eight by winning in Bilbao on Matchday 8. The Lions are making history in the competition year after year and opponents are waking up to their abilities.
Coach: Rui BorgesIn his first full season at the helm, Rui Borges is fully implementing his vision and tactics after reversing the downward spiral that affected the team during the 2024/25 campaign. The 44-year-old has previously held the managerial reins at the likes of Académica, Nacional, Vilafranquense, Mafra, Moreirense and Vitória SC.
Key player: Francisco TrincãoThe winger guarantees moments of magic and unpredictability, and is increasingly consistent with goals and assists. The team rely heavily on him to create attacking opportunities and unlock solid defences, with the former Braga, Barcelona and Wolves man having reached double figures for goals in each of his last three campaigns at Sporting CP.
Did you know?
Sporting CP have lost only two of their last 13 UEFA competition matches at home (W8 D3). They won all four home games in the league phase of this season's Champions League.
League phase: W5 D2 L1 F17 A7 (4th place)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Cristian Romero (44)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 17
Last season: Europa League winners (W1-0 vs Manchester United)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2018/19)
UEFA's Tottenham reporter, Alex Milne: Spurs have put their domestic struggles to one side with an impressive league phase campaign. Home wins against Villarreal, Copenhagen, Slavia Praha and Dortmund without conceding have stretched their unbeaten European run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to an impressive 23 games, while useful away draws at Bodø/Glimt and Monaco added further points on the board before a Matchday 8 victory in Frankfurt, with the only defeat a thrilling 5-3 reverse against reigning champions Paris. Much like last season, the Europa League holders seem to be saving their best performances for the European stage.
Coach: Thomas Frank
The 2025/26 campaign is Frank's inaugural season at Tottenham after he replaced Ange Postecoglu last summer. Following a spell managing several of Denmark's youth teams, Frank led Danish side Brøndby and then joined English second-tier outfit Brentford. Promoted to head coach in 2019, he guided the west London outfit into the Premier League in 2021 and established them in the top flight, finishing tenth in 2024/25.
Key player: Cristian Romero
Spurs look a completely different defensive prospect when the 27-year-old former Genoa and Atalanta man is in their ranks. Player of the Match in last year's Europa League final and named in the Team of the Season, Romero is also a decorated centre-back at international level having won the World Cup, Finalissima and two Copa Américas, and recently signed a new long-term contract.
Did you know?
Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 24 UEFA competition matches at home (W20 D4) and won their four home games in the league phase without conceding a goal.