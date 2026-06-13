Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Arda Turan, Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Burak Yılmaz: Who are Türkiye's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Türkiye made a dramatic entrance on the continental stage when Galatasaray beat Arsenal on penalties in the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup final, and the big Istanbul clubs (Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray) have all seen plenty of action in the UEFA Champions League. Plenty more Turkish players have thrived abroad, with Real Madrid's Arda Güler the latest big name to show his finest form at the highest level.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Turkish players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

62: Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Leverkusen, Inter)

55: Arif Erdem (Galatasaray)

54: Bülent Korkmaz (Galatasaray)

51: Ergün Penbe (Galatasaray)

47: Hasan Şaş (Galatasaray)

42: Hakan Şükür (Galatasaray)﻿

41: Hamit Altıntop (Schalke, Bayern München, Real Madrid, Galatasaray)

40: Emre Belozoğlu (Galatasaray, Inter, Fenerbahçe)﻿

40: ﻿Burak Yılmaz (Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Lille)

39: ﻿Suat Kaya (Galatasaray)

39: Ömer Toprak (Leverkusen, Dortmund)

Top-scoring Turkish players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Cenk Tosun celebrating a goal for Beşiktaş AFP/Getty Images

13: Hakan Şükür (Galatasaray)﻿

13: ﻿Burak Yılmaz (Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Lille)

12: Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Leverkusen, Inter)

9: Arda Turan (Galatasaray, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona)

6: Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray, Benfica, Fenerbahçe)﻿

6: ﻿Oktay Derelioğlu (Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe)﻿

6: ﻿Arif Erdem (Galatasaray)

6: ﻿Ümit Karan (Galatasaray)

5: Ümit Davala (Galatasaray, Bremen)

5: ﻿Tuncay Şanlı (Fenerbahçe)

5: Cenk Tosun (Beşiktaş)

Most appearances by Turkish players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Emre Belozoğlu in UEFA Champions League action for Inter Getty Images

114: Emre Belozoğlu (Galatasaray, Inter, Newcastle, Fenerbahçe, Atlético de Madrid, Başakşehir)

105: Mehmet Topal (Galatasaray, Valencia, Fenerbahçe, Başakşehir, Beşiktaş)

101: Bülent Korkmaz (Galatasaray)

94: Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Leverkusen, AC Milan, Inter)

94: Hakan Şükür (Galatasaray, Inter, Parma)

91: Arda Turan (Galatasaray, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Başakşehir)

88: Volkan Demirel (Fenerbahçe)

87: Arif Erdem (Galatasaray)

83: Hasan Şaş (Galatasaray)

81: Okan Buruk (Galatasaray, Inter, Beşiktaş)﻿

Top-scoring Turkish players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Galatasaray celebrate winning the UEFA Cup in 2000 Popperfoto via Getty Images

38: Hakan Şükür (Galatasaray, Inter, Parma)

24: Hami Mandıralı (Trabzonspor, MKE Ankaragücü)

23: Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Leverkusen, AC Milan, Inter)

19: Arda Turan (Galatasaray, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Başakşehir)

17: Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray, Benfica, Fenerbahçe)

16: Arif Erdem (Galatasaray)

16: Oktay Derelioğlu (Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe)﻿

16: ﻿Burak Yılmaz (Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Lille)

15: İrfan Can Kahveci (Başakşehir, Fenerbahçe)

15: Metin Oktay (Galatasaray)

Notable firsts

First Turkish players to feature in a UEFA final

Can Bartu (Fiorentina 1-1 Atlético, 1962 European Cup Winners' Cup)

﻿Özcan Arkoç (Hamburg 0-2 Milan, 1968 European Cup Winners' Cup)

First Turkish coach to feature in a UEFA final

Arkoç Özcan (Hamburg, 1977 UEFA Super Cup)

First Turkish side/Turkish players/Turkish coach to win a UEFA final

Turkish team: Galatasaray (2000 UEFA Cup, 2000 UEFA Super Cup)

Turkish players: Bülent Korkmaz, Ergün Penbe, Okan Buruk, Ümit Davala, Suat Kaya, Arif Erdem, Hakan Şükür, Hakan Ünsal, Ahmet Yıldırım, Hasan Şaş

Unused Turkish substitutes: Kerem İnan, Fatih Akyel, Mehmet Yozgatlı

Coach: Fatih Terim

Turkish players to appear in a European Cup/Champions League final

Yıldıray Baştürk in the 2002 final ©Getty Images

Yıldıray Baştürk (Leverkusen 1-2 Real Madrid, 2002)

Hamit Altıntop (Bayern 0-2 Inter, 2010)

Nuri Şahin (Dortmund 1-2 Bayern, 2013)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Paris 5-0 Inter, 2025)

Only Turkish players to win a UEFA final with a foreign club

Fatih Tekke (Zenit, 2008 UEFA Cup)

Arda Turan (Atlético, 2012 UEFA Europa League, 2012 UEFA Super Cup)

Arda Güler (Real Madrid, 2024 Super Cup)



Sir Alex Ferguson and Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim shake hands before a 2012 Champions League match AFP via Getty Images

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup