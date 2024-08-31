Champions League: All the fixtures
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Take a look at all the fixtures ahead of the start of the landmark 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign.
The league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League is almost upon us, with the best of the best set to battle once again to be crowned the elite side in Europe.
Take a look at the full list of fixtures and the key dates you need for your diary.
Kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated.
League phase
Matchday 1
Tuesday 17 September
Young Boys vs Aston Villa (18:45)
Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven (18:45)
AC Milan vs Liverpool
Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo
Real Madrid vs Stuttgart
Sporting CP vs LOSC Lille
Wednesday 18 September
Sparta Praha vs Salzburg (18:45)
Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava
Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City vs Inter
Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona
Thursday 19 September
Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen (18:45)
Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica (18:45)
Monaco vs Barcelona
Atalanta vs Arsenal
Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig
Brest vs Sturm Graz
Matchday 2
Tuesday 1 October
Salzburg vs Brest (18:45)
Stuttgart vs Sparta Praha (18:45)
Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan
Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic
Barcelona vs Young Boys
Inter vs Crvena Zvezda
PSV Eindhoven vs Sporting CP
Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City
Wednesday 2 October
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta (18:45)
Girona vs Feyenoord (18:45)
Aston Villa vs Bayern München
GNK Dinamo vs Monaco
Liverpool vs Bologna
LOSC Lille vs Real Madrid
Leipzig vs Juventus
Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge
Benfica vs Atlético de Madrid
Matchday 3
Tuesday 22 October
AC Milan vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Monaco vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Aston Villa vs Bologna
Girona vs Slovan Bratislava
Juventus vs Stuttgart
Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
Sturm Graz vs Sporting CP
Wednesday 23 October
Atalanta vs Celtic (18:45)
Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs LOSC Lille
Young Boys vs Inter
Barcelona vs Bayern München
Salzburg vs GNK Dinamo
Manchester City vs Sparta Praha
Leipzig vs Liverpool
Benfica vs Feyenoord
Matchday 4
Tuesday 5 November
PSV Eindhoven vs Girona (18:45)
Slovan Bratislava vs GNK Dinamo (18:45)
Bologna vs Monaco
Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz
Celtic vs Leipzig
Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen
LOSC Lille vs Juventus
Real Madrid vs Milan
Sporting CP vs Manchester City
Wednesday 6 November
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys (18:45)
Sparta Praha vs Brest
Bayern München vs Benfica
Inter vs Arsenal
Feyenoord vs Salzburg
Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain vs Atlético de Madrid
Stuttgart vs Atalanta
Matchday 5
Tuesday 26 November
Sparta Praha vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan (18:45)
Bayer Leverkusen vs Salzburg
Young Boys vs Atalanta
Barcelona vs Brest
Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain
Inter vs Leipzig
Manchester City vs Feyenoord
Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Wednesday 27 November
Crvena Zvezda vs Stuttgart (18:45)
Sturm Graz vs Girona (18:45)
Monaco vs Benfica
Aston Villa vs Juventus
Bologna vs LOSC Lille
Celtic vs Club Brugge
GNK Dinamo vs Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Matchday 6
Tuesday 10 December
Girona vs Liverpool (18:45)
GNK Dinamo vs Celtic (18:45)
Atalanta vs Real Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter
Club Brugge vs Sporting CP
Salzburg vs Paris Saint-Germain
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern München
Leipzig vs Aston Villa
Brest vs PSV Eindhoven
Wednesday 11 December
Atlético de Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava (18:45)
LOSC Lille vs Sturm Graz (18:45)
AC Milan vs Crvena Zvezda
Arsenal vs Monaco
Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona
Feyenoord vs Sparta Praha
Juventus vs Manchester City
Benfica vs Bologna
Stuttgart vs Young Boys
Matchday 7
Tuesday 21 January
Monaco vs Aston Villa (18:45)
Atalanta vs Sturm Graz (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen
Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge vs Juventus
Crvena Zvezda vs PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool vs LOSC Lille
Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart
Benfica vs Barcelona
Wednesday 22 January
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest (18:45)
Leipzig vs Sporting CP (18:45)
AC Milan vs Girona
Sparta Praha vs Inter
Arsenal vs GNK Dinamo
Celtic vs Young Boys
Feyenoord vs Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City
Real Madrid vs Salzburg
Matchday 8
Wednesday 29 January
Aston Villa vs Celtic
Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Praha
Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda
Barcelona vs Atalanta
Bayern München vs Slovan Bratislava
Inter vs Monaco
Salzburg vs Atlético de Madrid
Girona vs Arsenal
GNK Dinamo vs AC Milan
Juventus vs Benfica
LOSC Lille vs Feyenoord
Manchester City vs Club Brugge
PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool
Sturm Graz vs Leipzig
Sporting CP vs Bologna
Brest vs Real Madrid
Stuttgart vs Paris Saint-Germain
Knockout stage
Knockout round play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025
Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025
Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025
Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025
Final: 31 May 2025