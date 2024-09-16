UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Who is the referee? Which officials are in charge of the UEFA Champions League matches?

Monday, September 16, 2024

Check who is officiating at every UEFA Champions League game this season.

Umut Meler is in charge of Real Madrid vs Stuttgart
Umut Meler is in charge of Real Madrid vs Stuttgart Getty Images

The match officials for each UEFA Champions League game will appear on this page as soon as they are announced.

League phase

Matchday 1

17/09: Young Boys vs Aston Villa – Georgi Kabakov (BUL)
17/09: Juventus vs PSV – Alejandro Hernández (ESP)
17/09: Milan vs Liverpool – Espen Eskås (NOR)
17/09: Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo – Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)
17/09: Real Madrid vs Stuttgart – Umut Meler (TUR)
17/09: Sporting CP vs Lille – Donatas Rumšas (LTU)

18/09: Sparta Praha vs Salzburg – Rade Obrenović (SVN)
18/09: Bologna vs Shakhtar – Rohit Saggi (NOR)
18/09: Celtic vs S. Bratislava – Danny Makkelie (NED)
18/09: Club Brugge vs B. Dortmund – Irfan Peljto (BIH)
18/09: Man City vs Inter – Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
18/09: Paris vs Girona – Daniel Siebert (GER)

19/09: Feyenoord vs Leverkusen
19/09: Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica – ﻿
19/09: Monaco vs Barcelona
19/09: Atalanta vs Arsenal
19/09: Atleti vs Leipzig
19/09: Brest vs Sturm Graz

