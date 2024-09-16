Who is the referee? Which officials are in charge of the UEFA Champions League matches?

Check who is officiating at every UEFA Champions League game this season.
The match officials for each UEFA Champions League game will appear on this page as soon as they are announced.
League phase
Matchday 1
17/09: Young Boys vs Aston Villa – Georgi Kabakov (BUL)
17/09: Juventus vs PSV – Alejandro Hernández (ESP)
17/09: Milan vs Liverpool – Espen Eskås (NOR)
17/09: Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo – Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)
17/09: Real Madrid vs Stuttgart – Umut Meler (TUR)
17/09: Sporting CP vs Lille – Donatas Rumšas (LTU)
18/09: Sparta Praha vs Salzburg – Rade Obrenović (SVN)
18/09: Bologna vs Shakhtar – Rohit Saggi (NOR)
18/09: Celtic vs S. Bratislava – Danny Makkelie (NED)
18/09: Club Brugge vs B. Dortmund – Irfan Peljto (BIH)
18/09: Man City vs Inter – Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
18/09: Paris vs Girona – Daniel Siebert (GER)
19/09: Feyenoord vs Leverkusen –
19/09: Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica –
19/09: Monaco vs Barcelona –
19/09: Atalanta vs Arsenal –
19/09: Atleti vs Leipzig –
19/09: Brest vs Sturm Graz –