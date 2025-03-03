Champions League round of 16: Possible first-leg line-ups and team news
Monday, March 3, 2025
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the first-leg line-ups.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.
Tuesday 4 March
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45 CET)
Possible XI: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordóñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Jashari, Vanaken; Talbi, Tzolis; Jutglà
Out: Seys (hamstring)
Doubtful: Onyedika (knock)
Misses next match if booked: Onyedika, Seys, Skóraś, Tzolis, Vetlesen
Possible XI: Martínez; Bogarde, Konsa, Disasi, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Asensio; Watkins
Out: Onana (thigh), Pau Torres (toe)
Doubtful: Barkley (knee), Cash (knock), Mings (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Digne, Disasi, Kamara, Rashford
Borussia Dortmund vs Lille
Possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Gross; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy
Out: Nmecha (knee)
Doubtful: Chukwuemeka (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Beier, Couto, Ryerson, Sabitzer
Possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; André, Bouaddi; Mukau, Sahraoui, Haraldsson; David
Out: Zhegrova (adductor)
Doubtful: Cabella (hamstring), Sahraoui (hip)
Misses next match if booked: David, Meunier
PSV vs Arsenal
Possible XI: Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Mauro Júnior; Veerman, Saibari, Schouten; Perišić, De Jong, Lang
Out: Bajraktarević (illness), Dest (knee), Pepi (knee), Tillman (ankle)
Doubtful: Mauro Júnior (illness)
Misses next match if booked: De Jong, Mauro Júnior, Karsdorp, Veerman
Possible XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard
Out: Havertz (hamstring), Jesus (knee), Martinelli (hamstring), Saka (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Martinelli, Sterling
Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid
Possible XI: Courtois; Valverde, Rüdiger, Asencio, Mendy; Modrić, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Bellingham (suspended), Carvajal (knee), Ceballos (tendon), Éder Militão (knee), Vallejo (hamstring)
Doubtful: Valverde (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Camavinga, Endrick, Éder Militão, Modrić, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni
Possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Galán; Simeone, Barrios, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez
Out: Azpilicueta (unspecified), Koke (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Correa, Giménez
Wednesday 5 March
Feyenoord vs Inter (18:45 CET)
Possible XI: Wellenreuther; Mitchell, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Hadj Moussa, Ivanušec, Smal; Osman, Carranza, Paixão
Out: Bijlow (knee), González (back), Hwang (unspecified), Milambo (unspecified), Moder (unspecified), Nieuwkoop (leg), Read (suspended), Stengs (ankle), Timber (knee), Trauner (unspecified), Ueda (thigh), Zerrouki (leg)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Osman, Trauner
Possible XI: Josep Martínez; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Bisseck; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
Out: Carlos Augusto (calf), Darmian (thigh), Dimarco (thigh), Sommer (thumb), Zalewski (calf)
Doubtful: Çalhanoğlu (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Asllani, Barella, Dumfries, Pavard
Bayern München vs Leverkusen
Possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Sané; Kane
Out: Peretz (kidney)
Doubtful: Kimmich (calf), Upamecano (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Gnabry, Sané
Possible XI: Kovar; Mukiele, Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapie; Xhaka, Palacios; Frimpong, Wirtz, Grimaldo; Tella
Out: none
Doubtful: Tapsoba (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Andrich, Frimpong, García, Wirtz, Xhaka
Benfica vs Barcelona
Possible XI: Trubin; Tomás Araújo, António Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Barreiro, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Dahl, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis
Out: Bah (knee), Di María (muscular), Manu Silva (knee), Renato Sanches (muscular)
Doubtful: Florentino (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Amdouni, Aursnes, Bah, Carreras, Orkun Kökçü, Otamendi
Possible XI: Szczęsny; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Out: Christensen (calf)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves; Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Fabián Ruiz
Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jones
Out: Gomez (hamstring), Nallo (suspended)
Doubtful: Bradley (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Elliott, Konaté, Mac Allister, Robertson