Champions League round of 16: Possible first-leg line-ups and team news

Monday, March 3, 2025

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the first-leg line-ups.

Atleti's Julián Alvarez in training on Monday
Atleti's Julián Alvarez in training on Monday AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 4 March

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45 CET)

Club Brugge

Possible XI: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordóñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Jashari, Vanaken; Talbi, Tzolis; Jutglà
Out: Seys (hamstring)﻿
Doubtful: Onyedika (knock)
Misses next match if booked: Onyedika, Seys, Skóraś, Tzolis, Vetlesen

Aston Villa

Possible XI: Martínez; Bogarde, Konsa, Disasi, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Asensio; Watkins
Out: Onana (thigh), Pau Torres (toe)
Doubtful: Barkley (knee), Cash (knock), Mings (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Digne, Disasi, Kamara, Rashford

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Borussia Dortmund

Possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Gross; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy
Out: Nmecha (knee)
Doubtful: Chukwuemeka (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Beier, Couto, Ryerson, Sabitzer

Lille

Possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; André, Bouaddi; Mukau, Sahraoui, Haraldsson; David
Out: Zhegrova (adductor)
Doubtful: Cabella (hamstring), Sahraoui (hip)
Misses next match if booked: David, Meunier

PSV vs Arsenal

PSV

Possible XI: Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Mauro Júnior; Veerman, Saibari, Schouten; Perišić, De Jong, Lang
Out: Bajraktarević (illness), Dest (knee), Pepi (knee), Tillman (ankle)
Doubtful: Mauro Júnior (illness)
Misses next match if booked: De Jong, Mauro Júnior, Karsdorp, Veerman

Arsenal

Possible XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard
Out: Havertz (hamstring), Jesus (knee), Martinelli (hamstring), Saka (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Martinelli, Sterling

Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid 

Real Madrid

Possible XI: Courtois; Valverde, Rüdiger, Asencio, Mendy; Modrić, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Bellingham (suspended), Carvajal (knee), Ceballos (tendon), Éder Militão (knee), Vallejo (hamstring)
Doubtful: Valverde (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Camavinga, Endrick, Éder Militão, Modrić, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni

Atlético de Madrid

Possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Galán; Simeone, Barrios, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez
Out: Azpilicueta (unspecified), Koke (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Correa, Giménez

Wednesday 5 March

Feyenoord vs Inter (18:45 CET)

Feyenoord

Possible XI: Wellenreuther; Mitchell, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Hadj Moussa, Ivanušec, Smal; Osman, Carranza, Paixão﻿
Out: Bijlow (knee), González (back), Hwang (unspecified), Milambo (unspecified), Moder (unspecified), Nieuwkoop (leg), Read (suspended), Stengs (ankle), Timber (knee), Trauner (unspecified), Ueda (thigh), Zerrouki (leg)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Osman, Trauner

Inter

Possible XI: Josep Martínez; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Bisseck; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
Out: Carlos Augusto (calf), Darmian (thigh), Dimarco (thigh)﻿, Sommer (thumb), Zalewski (calf)
Doubtful: Çalhanoğlu (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Asllani, Barella, Dumfries, Pavard

Bayern München vs Leverkusen

Bayern München

Possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Sané; Kane
Out: Peretz (kidney)
Doubtful: Kimmich (calf), Upamecano (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Gnabry, Sané

Leverkusen

Possible XI: Kovar; Mukiele, Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapie; Xhaka, Palacios; Frimpong, Wirtz, Grimaldo; Tella
Out: none
Doubtful: Tapsoba (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Andrich, Frimpong, García, Wirtz, Xhaka

Benfica vs Barcelona

Benfica

Possible XI: Trubin; Tomás Araújo, António Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Barreiro, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Dahl, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis
Out: Bah (knee), Di María (muscular), Manu Silva (knee), Renato Sanches (muscular)
Doubtful: Florentino (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Amdouni, Aursnes, Bah, Carreras, Orkun Kökçü, Otamendi

Barcelona

Possible XI: Szczęsny; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Out: Christensen (calf)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain

Possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves; Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Fabián Ruiz

Liverpool

Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jones
Out: Gomez (hamstring), Nallo (suspended)
Doubtful: Bradley (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Elliott, Konaté, Mac Allister, Robertson

