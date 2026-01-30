2025/26 Champions League: All the fixture and results
Friday, January 30, 2026
Article summary
Check out all the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League fixtures and results.
Article top media content
Article body
The league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League kicked off on 16 September and ran until 28 January. The knockout phase begins on 17 February, with the final in Budapest on 30 May, as the best of the best do battle to be crowned the elite side in Europe.
Knockout phase play-off fixtures
First legs: 17/18 February
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain
Galatasaray vs Juventus
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
Qarabağ vs Newcastle United
Club Brugge vs Atlético de Madrid
Bodø/Glimt vs Inter
Olympiacos vs Leverkusen
Second legs: 24/25 February
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Juventus vs Galatasaray
Real Madrid vs Benfica
Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund
Newcastle United vs Qarabağ
Atlético de Madrid vs Club Brugge
Inter vs Bodø/Glimt
Leverkusen vs Olympiacos
League phase results
Matchday 8
Wednesday 28 January 2026
Ajax 1-2 Olympiacos
Arsenal 3-2 Kairat Almaty
Monaco 0-0 Juventus
Athletic Club 2-3 Sporting CP
Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Bodø/Glimt
Leverkusen 3-0 Villarreal
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Inter
Club Brugge 3-0 Marseille
Frankfurt 0-2 Tottenham
Barcelona 4-1 Copenhagen
Liverpool 6-0 Qarabağ
Manchester City 2-0 Galatasaray
Pafos 4-1 Slavia Praha
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle United
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Bayern München
Union Saint-Gilloise 1-0 Atalanta
Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid
Napoli 2-3 Chelsea
Matchday 7
Tuesday 20 January 2026
Kairat Almaty 1-4 Club Brugge
Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Manchester City
Copenhagen 1-1 Napoli
Inter 1-3 Arsenal
Olympiacos 2-0 Leverkusen
Real Madrid 6-1 Monaco
Sporting CP 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
Villarreal 1-2 Ajax
Wednesday 21 January 2026
Galatasaray 1-1 Atlético de Madrid
Qarabağ 3-2 Frankfurt
Atalanta 2-3 Athletic Club
Chelsea 1-0 Pafos
Bayern München 2-0 Union Saint-Gilloise
Juventus 2-0 Benfica
Newcastle United 3-0 PSV Eindhoven
Marseille 0-3 Liverpool
Slavia Praha 2-4 Barcelona
Matchday 6
Tuesday 9 December 2025
Kairat Almaty 0-1 Olympiacos
Bayern München 3-1 Sporting CP
Monaco 1-0 Galatasaray
Atalanta 2-1 Chelsea
Barcelona 2-1 Frankfurt
Inter 0-1 Liverpool
PSV Eindhoven 2-3 Atlético de Madrid
Union Saint-Gilloise 2-3 Marseille
Tottenham 3-0 Slavia Praha
Wednesday 10 December 2025
Qarabağ 2-4 Ajax
Villarreal 2-3 Copenhagen
Athletic Club 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain
Leverkusen 2-2 Newcastle United
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bodø/Glimt
Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal
Juventus 2-0 Pafos
Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City
Benfica 2-0 Napoli
Matchday 5
Tuesday 25 November 2025
Ajax 0-2 Benfica
Galatasaray 0-1 Union Saint-Gilloise
Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Villarreal
Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona
Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Juventus
Manchester City 0-2 Leverkusen
Marseille 2-1 Newcastle United
Slavia Praha 0-0 Athletic Club
Napoli 2-0 Qarabağ
Wednesday 26 November 2025
Copenhagen 3-2 Kairat Almaty
Pafos 2-2 Monaco
Arsenal 3-1 Bayern München
Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Inter
Frankfurt 0-3 Atalanta
Liverpool 1-4 PSV Eindhoven
Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 5-3 Tottenham
Sporting CP 3-0 Club Brugge
Matchday 4
Tuesday 4 November 2025
Slavia Praha 0-3 Arsenal
Napoli 0-0 Frankfurt
Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Union Saint-Gilloise
Bodø/Glimt 0-1 Monaco
Juventus 1-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid
Olympiacos 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Bayern München
Tottenham 4-0 Copenhagen
Wednesday 5 November 2025
Pafos 1-0 Villarreal
Qarabağ 2-2 Chelsea
Ajax 0-3 Galatasaray
Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona
Inter 2-1 Kairat Almaty
Manchester City 4-1 Borussia Dortmund
Newcastle United 2-0 Athletic Club
Marseille 0-1 Atalanta
Benfica 0-1 Leverkusen
Matchday 3 results
Tuesday 21 October 2025
Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos
Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos
Arsenal 4-0 Atlético de Madrid
Leverkusen 2-7 Paris Saint-Germain
Copenhagen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund
Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica
PSV Eindhoven 6-2 Napoli
Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Inter
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City
Wednesday 22 October 2025
Athletic Club 3-1 Qarabağ
Galatasaray 3-1 Bodø/Glimt
Monaco 0-0 Tottenham
Atalanta 0-0 Slavia Praha
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool
Bayern München 4-0 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus
Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille
Matchday 2 results
Tuesday 30 September 2025
Atalanta 2-1 Club Brugge
Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid
Atlético de Madrid 5-1 Frankfurt
Chelsea 1-0 Benfica
Inter 3-0 Slavia Praha
Bodø/Glimt 2-2 Tottenham
Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool
Marseille 4-0 Ajax
Pafos 1-5 Bayern München
Wednesday 1 October 2025
Qarabağ 2-0 Copenhagen
Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Newcastle United
Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos
Monaco 2-2 Manchester City
Leverkusen 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Athletic Club
Barcelona 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Napoli 2-1 Sporting CP
Villarreal 2-2 Juventus
Matchday 1 results
Tuesday 16 September 2025
Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Union Saint-Gilloise
Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille
Benfica 2-3 Qarabağ
Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal
Wednesday 17 September 2025
Olympiacos 0-0 Pafos
Slavia Praha 2-2 Bodø/Glimt
Ajax 0-2 Inter
Bayern München 3-1 Chelsea
Liverpool 3-2 Atlético de Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atalanta
Thursday 18 September 2025
Club Brugge 4-1 Monaco
Copenhagen 2-2 Leverkusen
Frankfurt 5-1 Galatasaray
Manchester City 2-0 Napoli
Newcastle United 1-2 Barcelona
Sporting CP 4-1 Kairat Almaty