2025/26 Champions League: All the league phase results

The league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League kicked off on 16 September and ran until 28 January. The final is in Budapest on 30 May, with the best of the best doing battle to be crowned the elite side in Europe.

League phase fixtures by matchday

Matchday 8

Wednesday 28 January 2026

Ajax 1-2 Olympiacos

Arsenal 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Monaco 0-0 Juventus

Athletic Club 2-3 Sporting CP

Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Bodø/Glimt

Leverkusen 3-0 Villarreal

Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Inter

Club Brugge 3-0 Marseille

Frankfurt 0-2 Tottenham

Barcelona 4-1 Copenhagen

Liverpool 6-0 Qarabağ

Manchester City 2-0 Galatasaray

Pafos 4-1 Slavia Praha

Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle United

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Bayern München

Union Saint-Gilloise 1-0 Atalanta

Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid

Napoli 2-3 Chelsea

Matchday 7

Tuesday 20 January 2026

Kairat Almaty 1-4 Club Brugge

Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Manchester City

Copenhagen 1-1 Napoli

Inter 1-3 Arsenal

Olympiacos 2-0 Leverkusen

Real Madrid 6-1 Monaco

Sporting CP 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Villarreal 1-2 Ajax

Wednesday 21 January 2026

Galatasaray 1-1 Atlético de Madrid

Qarabağ 3-2 Frankfurt

Atalanta 2-3 Athletic Club

Chelsea 1-0 Pafos

Bayern München 2-0 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 2-0 Benfica

Newcastle United 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Marseille 0-3 Liverpool

Slavia Praha 2-4 Barcelona

Matchday 6

Tuesday 9 December 2025

Kairat Almaty 0-1 Olympiacos

Bayern München 3-1 Sporting CP

Monaco 1-0 Galatasaray

Atalanta 2-1 Chelsea

Barcelona 2-1 Frankfurt

Inter 0-1 Liverpool

PSV Eindhoven 2-3 Atlético de Madrid

Union Saint-Gilloise 2-3 Marseille

Tottenham 3-0 Slavia Praha

Wednesday 10 December 2025

Qarabağ 2-4 Ajax

Villarreal 2-3 Copenhagen

Athletic Club 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Leverkusen 2-2 Newcastle United

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bodø/Glimt

Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal

Juventus 2-0 Pafos

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

Benfica 2-0 Napoli

Alan Shearer's hat-trick for Newcastle against Leverkusen

Matchday 5

Tuesday 25 November 2025

Ajax 0-2 Benfica

Galatasaray 0-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Villarreal

Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona

Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Juventus

Manchester City 0-2 Leverkusen

Marseille 2-1 Newcastle United

Slavia Praha 0-0 Athletic Club

Napoli 2-0 Qarabağ

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Ronaldinho's clever 2005 toe poke

Wednesday 26 November 2025

Copenhagen 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Pafos 2-2 Monaco

Arsenal 3-1 Bayern München

Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Inter

Frankfurt 0-3 Atalanta

Liverpool 1-4 PSV Eindhoven

Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain 5-3 Tottenham

Sporting CP 3-0 Club Brugge

Matchday 4

Tuesday 4 November 2025

Slavia Praha 0-3 Arsenal

Napoli 0-0 Frankfurt

Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Bodø/Glimt 0-1 Monaco

Juventus 1-1 Sporting CP

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

Olympiacos 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Bayern München

Tottenham 4-0 Copenhagen

Wednesday 5 November 2025

Pafos 1-0 Villarreal

Qarabağ 2-2 Chelsea

Ajax 0-3 Galatasaray

Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona

Inter 2-1 Kairat Almaty

Manchester City 4-1 Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United 2-0 Athletic Club

Marseille 0-1 Atalanta

Benfica 0-1 Leverkusen

Champions League highlights: Slavia Praha 0-3 Arsenal

Matchday 3 results

Tuesday 21 October 2025

Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos

Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos

Arsenal 4-0 Atlético de Madrid

Leverkusen 2-7 Paris Saint-Germain

Copenhagen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica

PSV Eindhoven 6-2 Napoli

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Inter

Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City

Wednesday 22 October 2025

Athletic Club 3-1 Qarabağ

Galatasaray 3-1 Bodø/Glimt

Monaco 0-0 Tottenham

Atalanta 0-0 Slavia Praha

Chelsea 5-1 Ajax

Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool

Bayern München 4-0 Club Brugge

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille

Chelsea vs Ajax: Reece James' thrilling 2019 equaliser

Matchday 2 results

Tuesday 30 September 2025

Atalanta 2-1 Club Brugge

Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid 5-1 Frankfurt

Chelsea 1-0 Benfica

Inter 3-0 Slavia Praha

Bodø/Glimt 2-2 Tottenham

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Marseille 4-0 Ajax

Pafos 1-5 Bayern München

Wednesday 1 October 2025

Qarabağ 2-0 Copenhagen

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Newcastle United

Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos

Monaco 2-2 Manchester City

Leverkusen 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Athletic Club

Barcelona 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Napoli 2-1 Sporting CP

Villarreal 2-2 Juventus

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Matchday 1 results

Tuesday 16 September 2025

Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille

Benfica 2-3 Qarabağ

Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal

Wednesday 17 September 2025

Olympiacos 0-0 Pafos

Slavia Praha 2-2 Bodø/Glimt

Ajax 0-2 Inter

Bayern München 3-1 Chelsea

Liverpool 3-2 Atlético de Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atalanta

Thursday 18 September 2025

Club Brugge 4-1 Monaco

Copenhagen 2-2 Leverkusen

Frankfurt 5-1 Galatasaray

Manchester City 2-0 Napoli

Newcastle United 1-2 Barcelona

Sporting CP 4-1 Kairat Almaty

Champions League Matchday 1: Watch every goal

League phase fixtures by team